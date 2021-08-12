20 years later, will Biden reveal Saudi terror complicity to 9/11 families like mine

President Joe Biden promised openness and transparency if the American people put him in the White House. In fact, just hours after taking office, the White House expressed the president’s commitment “to bring transparency and truth back to government – to share the truth, even when it’s hard to hear.”

It appears there is an exception, however, regarding the role the kingdom of Saudi Arabia played in giving substantial support for the murderous Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 innocent men, women and children. The victims were overwhelmingly American, but more than 90 countries lost citizens in the attacks. To date, just like the past three administrations, the Biden administration continues to shield Riyadh from accountability for the actions of Saudi government agents within the United States to support the terrorist hijackers.

Past presidents failed 9/11 survivors

It is reprehensible that nearly 20 years after the brutal attack on our country, our federal government continues to prioritize its relationship with the kingdom over justice for Americans. The FBI and CIA agree that al-Qaida had "infiltrated and exploited" the Saudi government before 9/11. Federal investigators reported more than a decade ago, in a heavily redacted report, that Saudi officials directed assistance to at least two of the hijackers (15 of whom were Saudi nationals) upon their arrival in the United States.

They assisted these terrorists in obtaining accommodations and with transportation, opening and funding bank accounts, acquiring identification, blending into the community and enrolling in flight lessons.

The FBI and the Justice Department have admitted in federal court that they are in possession of highly relevant documents on the role Saudi officials played in aiding the terrorists. Nevertheless, they remain locked away and hidden from public view thanks to former Attorney General William Barr, who invoked the "state secrets privilege" to further thwart transparency and justice. Thus far, the Biden administration has shown no interest in reviewing that misguided decision.

The World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

In the 9/11 community’s years-long lawsuit in federal court against the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, legal counsel for the plaintiffs issued a subpoena for the investigative reports three years ago regarding Saudi complicity. But the Justice Department and the FBI have repeatedly denied access and pulled every trick from their playbook to avoid compliance.

Our government knows that these relevant and revealing documents exist, and that the 9/11 community has repeatedly requested our right to see them released to the greatest extent possible. Remarkably, the FBI’s callous response to the court is that it would be too burdensome to look for its own files, which actually reference by name the Saudi agents involved in supporting the attacks.

President Biden can finally right this wrong, send the message to leaders around the world that the United States is unafraid to hold foreign powers accountable, and accomplish what his predecessors chose not to do as it relates to 9/11: Prioritize American interests and justice over Saudi coddling.

Many thought the Trump administration’s stonewalling was due to the special relationship the former president and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, on this matter, President Biden has thus far been no better. It is reasonable to wonder whether the United States is even the dominant partner in this bilateral international relationship.

Biden can hold Saudis accountable

Congress has taken note, but as a governing body it has been unwilling, so far, to compel President Biden to take action. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland in his confirmation hearing on this very issue and continues to press him for answers in letters that have gone unanswered. In an April Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., asked FBI Director Christopher Wray why even she had been denied access to the underlying documents.

Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., similarly pressed Wray in June – asking why the FBI was standing with the Saudis rather than the 9/11 community. But here we are, with our government still refusing to cooperate and Congress failing to mandate a declassification review process of all relevant documents.

For nearly 20 years, the 9/11 community has been fighting not only the Saudi government for accountability and justice but also our own government, which has prioritized short-term diplomacy over transparency to its citizens. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump stonewalled us and the American people. Now President Biden has the opportunity to right this wrong and ensure transparency and justice. Will he do so?

Tom and Terry Strada in Chatham, N.J., in 1997.

Last week, Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Blumenthal, D-Conn., and others introduced the September 11th Transparency Act to mandate a full declassification review of the 9/11 files. And this week, Biden took a modest but positive step in announcing another review of a limited number of documents that have already been produced. While welcomed, this piecemeal approach is no substitute for the complete review that the proposed legislation demands. The president should call for passage of the Menendez bill and sign it promptly.

We are less than a month away from the 20th anniversary of the most catastrophic terrorist attack the world has witnessed. As we look to that day, we are not seeking compassion or words of condolence from our commander in chief. We are looking for him to lead – now – and recognize that 9/11 is more than a date to honor, but a wound that deepens for us with each slight and each passing year.

We need to heal. We need the truth and we deserve justice. Twenty years is too long to wait.

Terry Strada (@TerrySStrada) is a volunteer for 9/11 Families United. Her husband, Tom, died in the World Trade Center’s North Tower in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I'm a 9/11 widow. Families like mine deserve answers about Saudi role.