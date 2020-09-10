20 Years Later, ‘Almost Famous’ Is The Best Kind Of Feel-Good Movie

Kate Hudson has a line in “Almost Famous” that is cheesy, overwrought and perfect. I think about it often. Her character, aptly named Penny Lane, says to fledgling 1970s rock journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) while driving around San Diego one night, “I always tell the girls, ‘Never take it seriously.’ If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun. And if you ever get lonely, just go to the record store and visit your friends.” It’s that last sentence, which Hudson protracts so it sounds wistful, that gets me. No matter how many personal foibles you’ll encounter — and there will be many — you can always find restoration in the music you love, especially as a young adult still discovering the world.

That’s what “Almost Famous” is about, at least on the surface: music. The people who make it, the people who worship it, the people who fail to appreciate what it can do for our souls. Cameron Crowe was one of America’s hottest directors when the movie opened 20 years ago, on Sept. 13, 2000. He’d made “Say Anything,” “Singles” and “Jerry Maguire,” but this would be his masterpiece. A coming-of-age jewel that channels Crowe’s days as a youthful, obsessive Rolling Stone writer, “Famous” took Hollywood’s penchant for palatable crowd-pleasers and gave it an intelligence not always seen in such flagrantly sentimental filmmaking.

Google “feel-good cinema” and you’ll find more lists than you care to read, including manypublishedthisyear in an apparent effort to provide coronavirus uplift. These inventories often contain the same lighthearted go-tos, things like “Legally Blonde,” “Grease,” “Sister Act” and “Groundhog Day.” Worthwhile movies, sure, but our accepted definition of “feel-good” clearly has limits. Does no one swoon when they watch “Alien”? It’s so well-made, and Sigourney Weaver survives! Ditto Shelley Duvall in “The...

