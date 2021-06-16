20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Reunites With Film'S Cast

Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama Lagaan has completed 20 years of release on June 15. The period epic was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and AR Rahman composed the acclaimed soundtracks. The film also saw actress Gracy Singh making her Bollywood debut. This was also Aamir’s maiden project as a producer.

The film became highly successful and was praised equally by critics and fans. Lagaan also became the third film in India’s history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Now after 20 years, the star cast of Lagaan have reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. The virtual interaction featured Aamir, Gowarikar, British actors Rachel Shelly and Paul Blackthorne, and AR Rahman. Members of the supporting cast such as Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra and Yashpal Sharma also joined the virtual celebration.

A screenshot of the virtual interaction was posted by Rahman on his Instagram account. An “emotional and proud team”, the ace musician wrote in the caption about 20 years of Lagaan. However, one could not help but notice the absence of the female lead Gracy Singh in the reunion.

A user while congratulating the team on completing 20 years of Lagaan asked, “Where is Gracy Singh?” Another user replied to the comment saying the actress was “so underrated” and she did a “great job”.

Though Rahman had just posted a screenshot of the virtual interaction, the full video will be released by Netflix India on their official Youtube channel. The streaming giant even put out a video announcement about the interaction titled ‘Chale Chalo Lagaan – Once Upon An Impossible Dream’.

The film shaped the career of many involved with the film. Through Lagaan, Aamir acquired his image of being “Mr. Perfectionist”. Gowarikar went on to direct another masterpiece Swadesh with Shah Rukh Khan. Gracy, too, got a flying start with the film, and later featured in Munna Bhai MBBS with Sanjay Dutt. However, the actress couldn’t capitalise on her early fame and became a victim of bad projects.

