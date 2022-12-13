‘When you get to 20, it’s wow’: What it takes to play in the NBA for two decades

Jacob Uitti
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Reuters/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Reuters/Alamy

Kevin Willis remembers encouraging Tim Duncan to keep going. The two former All-NBA players, who won a championship together in San Antonio in 2003, chatted when Duncan’s career was winding down in 2016. “The Big Fundamental” was to retire after his 19th season, and Willis practically pleaded with Duncan to give it one more year so that he could enter one of the few NBA “clubs” that’s eluded him. The 20-plus-seasons club.

Willis had been one of only eight members of the club, alongside Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford, Robert Parish, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That was it – until this season. Two more players are adding their names to that vaunted group. One is the undrafted Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem. And the other is maybe the greatest hooper of all time: LeBron James.

To remain in the league that long takes talent, health, value to a locker-room, adaptability and luck. Even some of the greatest of all time, like Duncan, couldn’t quite hold on. For James to do it, while also being one of the best players in the NBA each season, is perhaps his most significant achievement.

Related: In the land of the giants: does size really matter in the NBA?

So how has James been able to play at sky-high levels for so long? It’s not been easy, although he has been helped by the fact that he bypassed college, unlike most NBA stars.

“Bron has done a tremendous job,” Willis tells the Guardian. “Not only just his numbers, his abilities and skill out there on the court, but to display that given all the minutes logged and how far he’s gone into the playoffs – to be able to play in your 20th year and do what he does is a hell of an accomplishment. That’s huge. I welcome LeBron into the 20-plus club.”

Willis says he remembers being a young player and watching Abdul-Jabbar play season after season. It was something Willis never dreamed he could do upon entering the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks out of Michigan State University in 1984. But after 10 seasons, he realized time had passed “pretty fast.” Every year after that, he just kept going. In a way, he was “chasing” Abdul-Jabbar and another all-time great, Parish, two players who embraced new sources of training like yoga and martial arts.

Willis says he was “fortunate” to be seen in NBA circles as a good locker-room guy. Someone who was committed to the game, who loved and respected it. He was vocal, too, as a leader. Willis backed it up with his playing skills, earning All-Star and All-NBA nods in the 1991-92 season, averaging 18.3 points and 15.5 rebounds a game in 81 contests. Willis, who was known as the NBA’s strongest man, worked especially hard on his conditioning. He was always fast, setting one-mile records in high school and college – a particularly impressive achievement given that he weighed 245lbs – and he worked with strength trainers in Atlanta.

“Even though I was strong, I knew I had to get stronger if I wanted to be one of the forces in the league,” Willis says.

Knowing he had to go up against other Adonis athletes, from Buck Williams to Charles Oakley, Willis trained every day, working out five-times a day with weights. He ran often, too. After 19 years, he landed with the Spurs (and Duncan), and while he wasn’t scoring or rebounding in double-digits any more, he provided necessary backup minutes, even starting in six games. Willis played two years with San Antonio, then one more year with Atlanta. He sat out the next season and was picked up for a handful of games by the Dallas Mavericks. He played from 1984 to 2007.

“Before I knew it,” Willis says, “I’m going to San Antonio and I’m in my 19th year. I was like, ‘I’m on Robert Parish’s heels now!’” Willis, who now runs a successful clothing business that caters to big and tall men, shares membership of the 20-plus club with some of the greatest to have played the game. Nowitzki and Bryant achieved the mark with a single franchise – the Mavericks and Lakers, respectively. Garnett and Carter, as they aged, became mentors for younger teammates. Parish, too. Crawford scored 51 points in his final NBA game. Abdul-Jabbar earned a farewell tour, receiving a rocking chair from teammates. Today, Haslem is practically a coach on the Heat roster, and a team enforcer. James, though, is still playing at All-Star level, even if his numbers are down on his career average.

But he’s also only averaged about 55 games the past four seasons, whereas he was in the 70s in the 15 campaigns prior. And this speaks to the toll basketball takes on even a supreme athlete’s body. Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson each played 13 years. Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson played 14. Michael Jordan, who many consider the greatest of all time, played 15, which included parts of five seasons off. To play in the league means traversing miles on the court and in-flight from city to city. While modern players enjoy charter flights, those who came before them often didn’t. Steph Curry, who is also in his 14th year, has talked about what Father Time (James’s current commercial foe) can do to the body and psyche.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant competed against each other for years
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant competed against each other for years. Photograph: USA Today Sports

Willis was lucky. While he did incur a “freak” foot injury during an offseason that forced him to miss the 1988-89 season, outside that he averaged about 80 games a year for his first 10 in the league. In that span, he also averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds. He then aged gracefully, serving stints on several rosters as a valued starter and role player.

“My rookie year was just go-go-go,” Willis says. “As I started to mature, I started to understand the pace of the league, the way the game was played. As I got older, my body never gave in. I never felt that my body couldn’t take it any more. It was never like that. In San Antonio, I was still beating all the power forwards and guards in training camp in sprints. My body responded because of how I took care of it.”

For Willis, who today is considering producing a television series about those who have played 20-plus-years in professional sports, body maintenance is paramount. He’s 7ft and that was especially valuable in the 80s and 90s when the game was more about physicality and proximity to the hoop. But Willis was fast, too. (He ran sub-five-minute miles in high school and college.) He was dedicated and egoless, especially as the years went on, flexible as a starter or backup, willing to spell players like Hakeem Olajuwon on the Houston Rockets or Duncan on the Spurs. “Whatever I can contribute to winning,” he says, “I’m going to do.”

Willis’ selflessness was a big reason for his long career. In fact, he remembers talking about all of this to his teammates in Toronto in the late 90s. Carter, who was a star with the Raptors, played for 22 years in the league, learning to adapt in his later seasons, coming off the bench and acting as a mentor to young stars like Atlanta’s Trae Young. At his peak, Carter was a 27.6 points per game scorer. In his final year with the Hawks, he averaged five points, playing in 60 games. Willis knows what that type of career evolution can mean. But he, like Carter, embraced it.

“I was always grateful and appreciative of a team saying, ‘This guy is in his 16th, 17th year and we want him on our team,’” Willis says. “I’m not going there with this disgruntled, messed up attitude.”

Over the course of his career, Willis watched the league change. It was physical when he started and still boasted some of that same punch when he retired. But as he left the NBA and shooting became more of a priority, Willis has seen it lose some of its hard edge. He says he loves players like Curry and his “Splash Brother” teammate, Klay Thompson. But he wishes the center position boasted a bit more oomph. He says most are simply “stretch-fours.” Pointing to Joel Embiid, Willis says he wishes the Philadelphia 76ers star went down low more often, instead of shooting so many jump-shots. But that’s just the way the game is played now. The only constant in life is change, after all. Willis laughs about it, thinking back to his days with the Raptors when he used to absorb barbs from teammates like Carter and his cousin, the high-flying Tracy McGrady.

“Vince was a rookie when I was in Toronto,” he says. “He and T-Mac, those guys used to tease me. I was in my 16th year, and they were saying ‘OG this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s right! You better hope you get to this point!’ Then when Vince got to 20 [years] and he was in Atlanta, I said, ‘You remember all that in 1999, 2000? Now you see what I was talking about!’”

In other sports, there are stars who have achieved great longevity, too. Nolan Ryan played 27 seasons in MLB. Gordie Howe played 26 in the NHL. And Tom Brady is in his 23rd season in the NFL. In the NBA, Carmelo Anthony, if he’s picked up by a team this year, will also hit 20. But for James, given the levels at which he can still perform, it’s unclear where, exactly, his finish line will be. Maybe he will be the first to play for 25 seasons. Time will tell.

“When you get to 20, man,” Willis says, “it’s like, wow.”

Latest Stories

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Thompson, Howden capture ski cross silver at Switzerland World Cup event

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed a silver medal in the women's ski cross big final while teammate Reece Howden followed suit on the men's side on Monday in World Cup action in Arosa, Switzerland. Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., duplicated her result from last Thursday's season opener in Val Thorens, France, where she was edged by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final. Monday's performance was the 54th World Cup podium finish for Thompson, who earned Olympic silver in Beijing last February. Naes

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l