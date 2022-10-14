20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Morgan Quinn
·7 min read
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy.

Advice: 8 Items You Should Always Buy at Sam's Club
Learn: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

With a little extra effort, you can fine-tune the way you shop at the bulk retailer and find unique Costco deals.

Learn 20 ways to pay less at Costco.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Split Bulk Items With a Friend

If you're single or live in a small space, it's probably hard to justify purchasing and storing a package of 30 rolls of toilet paper -- even if it is only $19.99. However, that item can be seriously expensive at regular market or big-box stores.

You can save money at Costco with a friend by splitting up bulk packages of essentials and even non-essentials, like snacks. If you split a $16.59, 42-pack of Chex Mix with three friends, for example, you'll only pay $5.53.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Know the Secret Costco Price Codes

Costco's pricing codes indicate whether an item is specially priced, discounted or will not be restocked. Here is a general breakdown of the codes, according to ToughNickel:

  • Prices that end in $0.97 have been marked down from their original rates, which usually end in $0.99.

  • Other odd pricing, like $0.49, $0.79 or $0.89, typically means the product is regular-priced merchandise.

  • An asterisk (*) in the upper-right corner of the pricing sign means the item won't be restocked. So, if it's a favorite, you should stock up.

  • Prices ending in $0.88 or $0.00 typically indicate a manager markdown on returned merchandise still in good condition.

m01229 / Flickr.com
m01229 / Flickr.com

Look for Costco Coupons

You can find a number of Costco coupons and discounts for various items in Costco's coupon book. You no longer need the coupon present when purchasing items from the coupon book.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Search Third-Party Deal Sites

It also doesn't hurt to search the best online coupon sites before heading out to your nearest Costco. Scour sites like Coupons.com, Slickdeals and RetailMeNot for online Costco coupons, printable coupons, coupon codes, the latest deals and other savings opportunities.

rez-art / istockphoto.com
rez-art / istockphoto.com

Shop Summer Closeouts

Like many retailers, Costco tends to mark down large summer items like patio furniture and pool toys before the season is over because stores need to free up room for the next season's merchandise. You might get great deals on merchandise like barbecues, beach chairs and camping equipment that can be used right away. End-of-season deals can also be found year-round, however, including after Christmas.

gpointstudio / istockphoto.com
gpointstudio / istockphoto.com

Make a List -- and Stick to It

This isn't really top-secret information, but running into Costco for "just a few things" can easily turn into a multi-cart shopping extravaganza. Save money at Costco by practicing a little discipline and doing your research.

"I routinely save $100 or more each visit when I shop at Costco," said Thomas Miller of Keller Williams Capital Properties. "I attribute my ability to do this because I am very selective on what I purchase, making sure to only purchase the items that I know offer the most savings." Make a list to keep your spending under control and on track.

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com
mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Put on Your Blinders

When you walk into Costco, you usually see a path lined with shiny new things looking to find a forever home with you. If you really want to save at Costco, put your head down and stick to your list.

Chase Brock / GOBankingRates
Chase Brock / GOBankingRates

Start at the Back

Here's an interesting tip to save money at Costco: the best bargains at Costco might actually be located at the back of the store, according to Lifehacker. Start your shopping trip by hitting the back of the warehouse and the ends of aisles. Then, work your way up to the front.

gpointstudio / istockphoto.com
gpointstudio / istockphoto.com

Shop Costco Online

Going to Costco doesn't top everyone's list of favorite things to do. Skip the crowds and avoid the hassle by shopping the Costco website -- you can even find online-only Costco deals that aren't offered in the stores. The big-box retailer also now delivers right to your front door.

Dean Mitchell / Getty Images
Dean Mitchell / Getty Images

Use the Costco App

The Costco app highlights current deals and offers, so checking it before heading to your Costco location can help you pre-plan and have a smoother trip, while still hitting the best deals. Plus, if you despise clipping coupons, you can use the app. Just show the cashier the Costco app on your smartphone to redeem offers and save money.

gilaxia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gilaxia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buy Meat in Bulk

One of the best ways to save money on groceries when shopping at Costco is to buy meat in bulk. You can portion it out and freeze it for later use. So, the next time you shop at the retailer, you'll save money on food.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Get the Costco Credit Card

If you're going to use a credit card to pay for your Costco purchases, it has to be a Visa, so save money by getting the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi. You'll get 2% cash back on all purchases from Costco and Costco.com, in addition to other perks for using the card beyond the discount retailer.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Use Your Costco Credit Card at the Pump

Use your Costco credit card at the Costco pump and eligible stations worldwide to get 4% cashback. This offer is good for up to $7,000 of gas per year, with 1% cash back thereafter.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Don't Shop Alone

If you need a little help staying within your budget when shopping at Costco, bring a friend along on your next trip. Tell your friend you're trying to save $100, and ask him or her to encourage you to buy only what you need. If your friend also happens to overspend regularly at Costco, make it a game. Whoever saves the most money has to buy lunch at the store's food court.

Tim Boyle / Getty Images
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Fill Up on Samples

Shopping hungry at Costco might make you want to buy every delicious thing in sight -- even if it means going over your grocery budget. To prevent hunger from influencing your shopping decisions, take advantage of Costco's plentiful samples. That way, you're letting your brain do the shopping instead of your stomach.

Just don't let a yummy sample encourage you to buy the food item in bulk.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Choose the Right Membership

Costco offers two types of memberships for individuals and families -- the Gold Star Membership ($60) and the Executive Membership ($120). If you're a frequent Costco shopper, spending the extra $60 to upgrade to the Executive Membership could be worth your while.

The upgraded card comes with an annual 2% reward on qualified Costco, Costco.com and Costco Travel purchases up to $1,000. If you book travel through Costco, you can also score extra perks. Plus, you'll get extra benefits and deeper discounts on Costco Services, including mortgage purchases and refinances, insurance and family dental plans.

If you currently have the Executive Membership but don't use Costco Travel or Costco Services, save money by downgrading to a Gold Star Membership.

Tyler Olson / Shutterstock.com
Tyler Olson / Shutterstock.com

Skip the Membership

If you don't shop at Costco enough for the $60 Gold Star Membership to pay for itself, ask a family member or friend with a membership to buy you a Costco Cash Card. You can get them in denominations from $25 to $1,000, and if you want to make a repeat visit, the member can reload it for you. There's no extra fee to shop in-store with a Costco Cash Card as a non-member, but do note that you'll incur a 5% surcharge for Costco.com purchases.

Tim Boyle / Getty Images
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Purchase Wisely

Costco offers many incredible values -- but not all deals are created equal. Check the price per unit -- or ounce -- to make sure your bulk purchase is actually saving you money. You'll likely find that some items are cheaper when purchased in standard quantities at your local Target or supermarket.

Astarot / istockphoto.com
Astarot / istockphoto.com

Watch for Price Changes

Costco has a 30-day price protection policy for online sales, so after making a purchase, check back during that timeframe to make sure the price hasn't dropped. If the price is lower, contact customer service, provide the necessary information, and you'll receive a credit for the difference in three to five business days.

PhotoInc / istockphoto.com
PhotoInc / istockphoto.com

Take Advantage of Rebates

Some products in both Costco warehouses and online come with manufacturer rebates, allowing you to save even more money. To get your check, you'll need to submit your documents within 30 days. Costco members can complete the rebate process online, but non-members must do so by mail.

More From GOBankingRates

Laura Woods contributed additional reporting.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Latest Stories

  • 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

    Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.