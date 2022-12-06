20 unique gifts for women who have everything that you can find at Walmart

These are the best gifts you can shop for her at Walmart.

Shopping for the woman in your life who “doesn’t want anything”? We’re here to help. At Reviewed, we spend the holiday season hunting for the best gifts for every person (and deal hunting so you get them at a great price). Right now, we’re taking a look at the best gifts for women you can get on a budget at Walmart.

Walmart carries all of our editors’ favorite brands, including iRobot, Apple, Revlon, Keurig and Bose. If you’ve got a woman on your list who loves posting on Instagram, consider the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 (on sale for $49), which produces instant pictures with a vintage feel. If your giftee is in need of a new tablet, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which is currently on sale for $50 off its normal price (just $109).

Whether she’s a techie, a foodie or both, we’ve rounded up the 20 best gifts for women you can shop at Walmart.

1. For the photographer: Fujifilm Instax Mini 7

Best gifts for women: Instax Mini

Instant cameras are cool again, so if you’ve got a photographer on your shopping list, we recommend the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7. The Fujifilm Instax cameras are some of the best instant cameras we’ve ever tested, and this model is less than $50 at Walmart right now. It comes in seven fun colors and features a 10-pack of Mini film, so you can start your giftee off right with a full picture package.

$49 at Walmart

2. For the one who loves their music: JBL Portable Bluetooth speaker

Best gifts for women: JBL speaker

This tiny-yet-powerful JBL Bluetooth speaker was a top seller among our readers during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October—and it’s not hard to see why. It’s small and portable, so your giftee can carry it around to any activity, whether they’re going hiking or spending the day at the beach. It easily clips to bags, belts or backpacks so your giftee can ensure they won’t lose it while they’re on the go.

$30 at Walmart

3. For the one who wants a robot vacuum: Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Best gifts for her: Shark ION

We love a robot vacuum—and we think your giftee will too. The Shark ION Robot Vacuum is well-loved among Walmart shoppers, and right now, it’s down to just under $140. This Shark vacuum connects to your smartphone and allows you to map out the surfaces in your home and how you’d like your vacuum to treat them. So if your giftee dreads vacuuming, this one’s a great gift.

$139 at Walmart

4. For the one who needs a new tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab 7

Best gifts for women: Samsung Galaxy Tab 7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 is the best android tablet you can buy, according to our tech experts. It’s just over $100 at Walmart right now, making it a great gifting price for anyone on your list who needs a new tablet. We thought this tablet had a great display, fast performance and classic design. When it comes to our brand of choice, Apple still holds the throne, but at this price, it’s hard to turn down the Galaxy.

$109 at Walmart

5. For the deal hunter: Walmart+ membership

Best gifts for women: Walmart+ subscription

Walmart+ has been incredibly successful since its debut in 2020. By signing up, your giftee can get access to free grocery deliveries from Walmart, discounted gas, early access to Black Friday deals and a free subscription to Paramount+.

$6.99 per month

6. For the gamer: One year membership to Playstation Plus or Xbox Game Pass

Best gifts for women: Playstation Plus or Xbox Live

Whether she’s got a Playstation or an Xbox, she likely already has a membership to one of the two’s major services—which means a yearly pass makes a great gift.

Playstation Plus gives her access to hundreds of free games each year, plus the ability to play online with her friends. It’s a must-have for any PS4 or PS5 player, so gift her $50 toward her favorite service.

$50 at Walmart

If she plays Xbox, she’ll need a Game Pass, and you can pick up this three-month Ultimate version for just $40 at Walmart. It allows her to access the Xbox games library, download games directly to her console, play an exclusive library of EA games and access Xbox Live Gold.

$45 at Walmart

7. For The Great British Baking Show fanatic: A KitchenAid standing mixer

Best gifts for women: KitchenAid Mixer

KitchenAid makes the best standing mixer you can buy, hands down. This Classic 4.5-Quart version comes in black or white and features a large aluminum bowl. It comes with three mixing heads—a whisk, a bread hook and a beater. Your giftee can customize their mixer over the years, purchasing new bowls, heads and even accessories.

$260 at Walmart

8. For the one who needs new headphones: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Best gifts for women: Beats headphones

When these Beats on-ear headphones went on sale during the Amazon October Prime Early Access Sale, they were among the most popular products our readers shopped. These headphones come in three colors—black, red and pink—and connect to any device enabled with Bluetooth. They carry up to 40 hours of battery life and come with a stylish carrying case.

$99 at Walmart

9. For the one who doesn’t own it yet: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

Best gifts for women: Revlon One-Step

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is one of the best gifts you can buy in 2022. This powerful styling tool can turn the flattest hair into an enviable coif. Your giftee can use it to dry, style and brush their hair—all at once! This product has been at the top of our gift recommendations for three years running, so if you know anyone who doesn't own it yet, it’s time.

$41 at Walmart

10. For the one who cares about hydration: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Best gifts for women: Laneige

Our staff—and our readers—are obsessed with this powerful lip mask from Laneige. It makes the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your list. All your giftee has to do is apply the mask right before bedtime, then let it work its magic as she sleeps. When she wakes up, she’ll peel it off to reveal plump, hydrated lips. This mask comes in four flavors—berry, apple, grapefruit and mint.

$18 at Walmart

11. For the chef: Smokehouse Spice Gift Set

Best gifts for her: Spice rubs

This snazzy spice gift set is perfect for any home chef. It comes with 20 spice blends, including a cayenne spice rub, chili salt, jalapeno spice rub and thyme salt. Each glass bottle features a few tablespoons worth of seasoning, which your giftee can use on steaks, chicken, pork and more.

$45 at Walmart

12. For the pizza fan: Cuisinart Pizza Oven

Best gifts for women: Cuisinart pizza oven

If she’s a whiz in the kitchen, pick up this incredible appliance she probably doesn’t own yet—a Cuisinart pizza oven. Forget baking pizzas in a conventional oven—this pizza oven allows her to cook her favorite pies to the perfect temperature. The oven gets as high as 700 degrees and can cook a pizza in 6 to 8 minutes, according to the brand. Who wouldn’t want faster access to a pizza as a gift?

$197 at Walmart

13. For the Star Wars fan: An exclusive Boba Fett Vinyl Bobblehead and comic

Best gifts for women: Boba Fett figurine

If you’re shopping for a Star Wars fan, this exclusive Boba Fett Funko Pop! figure makes an excellent collector’s gift. This figurine comes with a Star Wars comic featuring Boba Fett, providing a fantastic backdrop for display. She’ll love to receive this one if she enjoys spending her time in a galaxy far, far away.

$20 at Walmart

14. For the one who’s always cold: A faux fur throw blanket

Best gifts for women: Faux fur blanket

You can’t go wrong when gifting a blanket, especially one as fluffy as this faux fur throw from Walmart. Coming in at 65 inches by 50 inches, this luxurious blanket makes a great couch throw or chair blanket. It comes in eight shades and features a double-sided faux fur.

$35 at Walmart

15. For the one who needs more kitchen appliances: Cosori Air Fryer

Best gifts for women: Cosori air fryer

If she loves frying food but hates working with excessive amounts of vegetable oil, we recommend the Cosori Air Fryer. This 5.8-quart air fryer is one of the best we’ve ever tested. It can hold a large amount of food and produce a delicious crisp on her favorite foods. It’s also incredibly affordable, coming in about $100 cheaper than many of its competitors.

$108 at Walmart

16. For the one who thrives on coffee: Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker

Best gifts for women: Keurig

If she can’t live without her morning coffee, consider this single-serve Keurig K-Express, which allows her to make one cup of the perfect brew at a time. This will make an excellent addition to her home office if she prefers an easily accessible midday pick me up. Really sweeten the pot by gifting it alongside her favorite flavor of K-Cups.

$60 at Walmart

17. For the sweater collector: Women’s Knitted Sweater

Best gifts for women: Sweater

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—sweater season. If she’s an avid sweater collector, we recommend this chic find from Sidefeel. The cozy turtleneck comes in 14 colors and variations, so you can pick the style that best matches her wardrobe. The chunky knit is sure to keep her warm during the chilliest fall and winter days.

$36 at Walmart

18. For the music lover: Bluetooth Record Player

Best gifts for women: Bluetooth record player

Forget Bluetooth speakers—it’s the year of the Bluetooth record player. This popular gift from Walmart allows her to connect her phone or laptop to the player and jam to her favorite tunes. It looks like a vintage record player, but it plays music from more modern devices. It can also play pretty much any media format she has, whether it’s a record, cassette, CD or mp3.

$100 at Walmart

19. For the one who needs espresso every day: Nespresso Vertuo Plus

Best gifts for women: Nespresso

If she loves coffee, but she’s already got a coffee maker, it’s time to elevate her at-home coffee setup with an espresso machine from Nespresso. We love the Vertuo Plus, which can whip up the tastiest espresso drinks within seconds. It can also brew coffee if she’s looking to upgrade her current maker, but the espresso-making capabilities put this machine miles above its competitors.

$127 at Walmart

20. For the crafty one: Cricut Maker

Best gifts for women: Cricut Maker

Cricut machines exploded in popularity over the past few years, so if she hasn’t gotten on the Cricut train yet, now’s her chance. The Cricut Maker is the most advanced machine you can purchase—it allows her to make her own crafts from just about any material, including aluminum, cardboard, wood and vinyl. You’ll need to purchase materials for her to start with, but if she’s crafty, she’ll absolutely love this gift.

$229 at Walmart

