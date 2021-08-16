20 UK Music Festivals You Can Still Go To This Year

In 2020, all our summer plans went up in a wisp of smoke with the start of the pandemic – and beloved music festivals, in all their crowded glory, were among the first to go.



But it’s a year later and with vaccines spurring on the hope that we might see some sort of return to normality, with music venues requiring either full vaccination or negative lateral flow tests, the question is: what festivals are still on, and how quickly can we get there with a pint in hand?



From London one-dayers to pounding sets in countryside orchards, here are the best festivals still going ahead in the UK this year…

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

What We're Wearing To Every Kind Of Festival

The Return To Clubbing Has Confused Student Dating

Be The Friend You Wish You Had Post-Pandemic