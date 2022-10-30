20 times celebrities got Halloween costumes horribly wrong, from Hugh Grant to The Rock

Saman Javed
·7 min read
(Getty/Rex)
(Getty/Rex)

If anyone has the resources to pull off a truly great Halloween look, it’s a Hollywood star. They’ve got access to skilled tailors, the best makeup artists in the world, and the money to spend on fantastic props (or set wardrobes to raid). In many cases, they’ve been on set with some of the very characters many of us ordinary people choose to emulate. With all of that in mind, though, it’s remarkable just how many A-listers have managed to get Halloween so wrong.

A brief investigation of the world of terrible celebrity costumes shows that most blunders fall into one of few categories; when they’re not culturally appropriating or being accused of racism, they’re out of touch with real world issues, or simply a tad cringe. We’d also add an honourable mention for all the times, for reasons unbeknownst to the general population, that they’ve dressed up as food.

From The Rock’s ill-fitting lion’s mane to Snooki’s love of the pickle, here’s a ranking of the worst celebrity Halloween looks of all time.

20. Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant as a lion (Getty Images)
Hugh Grant as a lion (Getty Images)

The award for the world’s laziest costume is easily won by Hugh Grant’s appearance at UNICEF’s annual Halloween Ball in 2015. Grant is one of the most successful British stars of our time, famed for his charisma and romcom-hero style, but you wouldn’t think so judging by this ill-fitting onesie and bizarre shaggy hood. At least he looks happy.

19. Paris Hilton

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything else about it.” Cady Heron, 2004

18. Snooki

(Sipa/Shutterstock)
(Sipa/Shutterstock)

Snooki loves pickles so much that she became one. As far as pickle costumes go, we’re willing to defend this one on grounds of creative flair. The Jersey Shore star wore a dress made of what looked like sliced pickles at a Halloween party in Las Vegas in 2010, accessorised with a satin green cape.

To avoid confusion, she also carried a massive gold spear with a pickle on top. Snooki later tweeted that she chose the costume hoping someone would give her a free pickle subscription. We admire the hustle.

17. Katy Perry

Katy Perry as a Hot Cheeto (Startraks/Shutterstock)
Katy Perry as a Hot Cheeto (Startraks/Shutterstock)

Hot Cheetos have consistently been hailed as the USA’s favourite snack. According to a recent a study, 77 million Americans consumed at least one bag of the crisps in 2020. Whether this information makes Katy Perry’s 2014 costume any more palatable is yet to be determined. Bonus points, though, for the matching shoes.

16. Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan as kale (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Kyle MacLachlan as kale (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Sticking with the theme of dressing up as food items, Kyle MacLachlan’s chose to dress up as kale for Halloween 2016. While the leafy vegetable has become somewhat of a “superfood” in recent years, sticking random bits of kale on your head and body is an insult to smoothie connoisseurs everywhere. The actor later revealed the costume referenced director David Lynch’s nickname for him.

15. The Rock

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Mufasa is turning in his grave at this abomination. We’re yet to see a celebrity take on the lion costume and succeed. The Rock is out of the running with this poor attempt from 2020, which looks like it was bought from a children’s section.

14. Scott Disick

That time Scott Disick dressed up as an Arab Sheikh. “Happy halloween! We getting Arab money tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

13. Tia Mowry

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

The actor caused an uproar in 2013 when she shared an Instagram post of herself wearing extremely fair makeup and dressed up as a Japanese geisha.

12. Princess Beatrice

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ann)
(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ann)

The only royal here, Princess Beatrice earns a spot on the worst dressed list for this bizarre and lacklustre costume from 2016.

We’d argue that no one over the age of 10 should be dressed up as a unicorn for Halloween, but if you are so inclined, a purple wig and plastic headpiece is hardly sufficient.

11. Ashley Benson

(Ashley Benson/Instagram)
(Ashley Benson/Instagram)

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson sparked controversy in 2015 when she shared a now-deleted photograph on social media of herself wearing a “Cecil the Lion” costume.

Cecil was a male African lion who was lured out of a protected area in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe and killed by Walter Palmer, an American trophy hunter.

10. Ashley Tisdale

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

The High School Musical star was criticised for wearing face makeup reminiscient of skull decorations displayed on Día de los Muertos, a Mexican celebration that pays tribute to deceased loves ones.

Tisdale paired the skull makeup with a sheer black top, which her critics said “sexualised” the holiday.

9. Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s***.” Though famed for leaving countless easter eggs for her fans, Swift sadly left no hidden messages in this Halloween look from 2021. She’s literally just dressed like a squirrel.

8. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are often hailed as “couple goals”, but this matching look from 2021 – a doctor and the Covid-19 vaccine – left fans divided. Some cringed at Bloom’s “Dr Dilf” ID badge, while others praised the pair for raising awareness around the vaccine drive.

7. Chrissy Teigen

(Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)
(Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

The list of celebrities who have worn Native American headdresses on Halloween is long. Chrissy Teigen wore the look in 2008, and later told Sports Illustrated she was both her favourite, and most regrettable costume.

“The best costume I ever wore was actually something I forced John to wear,” Teigen said. “I made him a cowboy and I was an Indian, so we were ‘cowboys and Indians.’ It was, to me, very cute, but now thinking back I’d never do it again. Bad idea, Chrissy, bad idea!”

6. Ellie Goulding

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BACARDI))
(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BACARDI))

The singer dressed up as a Native American in 2014. She responded to criticism on Twitter, writing: “I wore that beautiful unauthentic headpiece for about 5 minutes.”

5. Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh

Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)
Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)

The Lizzi McGuire star and her personal trainer boyfriend made headlines in 2016 when they attended a Halloween party in Beverly Hills dressed as a pilgrim and Native American.

In an apology shared to Twitter, Duff wrote: “I am SO sorry to people I offended with my costume.It was not properly thought through and I am truly, from the bottom of my [heart] sorry.”

4. Heidi Klum

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

When it comes to Halloween, no celebrity is quite as revered for dressing-up as Heidi Klum. We’ve seen various show-stopping tributes over the years, from her take on Shrek’s Fiona in 2018 to Jessica Rabbit in 2015. Unfortunately, Klum badly missed the mark and faced widespread criticism in 2008 when she opted to dress up as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and time.

3. Julianne Hough

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

A number of Hollywood stars have worn blackface makeup to dress up as Black characters and celebrities; Julianne Hough on Halloween 2013 when she dressed up as Orange Is the New Black’s Crazy Eyes, Jimmy Kimmel when he dressed up as basketball player Karl Malone in 1999, and Jason Aldean, when he dressed up as Lil Wayne in 2015.

2. Jason Aldean

(Nashville Gab)
(Nashville Gab)

A photograph shared by Nashville Gab in 2015 showed Jason Aldean dressed up as Lil Wayne and wearing blackface makeup on Halloween.

The singer later defended the costume, telling Billboard that people are “so sensitive that no matter what you do, somebody is going to make a big deal out of it”.

“Me doing that had zero malicious intent … I get that race is a touchy subject, but not everybody is that way. Media tends to make a big deal out of things. If that was disrespectful to anyone, I by all means apologise. That was never my intention. It never crossed my mind.”

1. Harry Hamlin

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Harry Hamlin faced fierce backlash in 2015 when he wore a T-shirt bearing the Nazi swastika as part of his Halloween costume. Hamlin and his wife, Lisa Rinna, dressed up as Sex Pistol’s star Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.