20 things to buy from our favorite mattress companies—that aren't mattresses

Camryn Rabideau, Reviewed.com
·10 min read
These are some of our favorite sleep products you can buy.
These are some of our favorite sleep products you can buy.

You probably associate brands like Casper and Tuft & Needle with mattresses in a box, but did you know that a lot of mattress companies also sell other products? Some offer sleep-related items like pillows, mattress toppers, and bedding, but others have branched out into more adventurous waters, selling products like dog beds, seat cushions, and even sofas.

In fact, several of our favorite mattress brands even have products that earned top spots in our best product testing. Here are 20 of the best non-mattress items you won’t regret buying from today’s biggest mattress brands.

1. Our all-time favorite mattress topper

This memory foam mattress topper is one of the best we&#39;ve ever tested.
This memory foam mattress topper is one of the best we've ever tested.

I was the lucky product tester who got to rank the best mattress toppers based on firsthand experience, and Casper’s memory foam option was the best of the bunch. Its triple-layer foam construction was soft yet supportive, and it didn’t get too hot during the night like other memory foam toppers. It’s definitely a worthwhile purchase if your mattress has seen better days.

Get the Casper Mattress Topper, Queen, for $266

2. This cozy unisex bathrobe from Parachute

This plush unisex robe is warm and welcoming on cold days.
This plush unisex robe is warm and welcoming on cold days.

When I get out of the shower in the winter, the first thing I reach for is my Parachute Classic Robe. It’s wonderfully thick and long, and the terry cloth material helps to soak up any lingering moisture on your skin. The unisex robes is available in a variety of pretty colors, and you can’t beat its warm, cozy feel.

Get the Parachute Classic Bathrobe for $99

3. A delightfully lofty duvet from Tuft & Needle

Tuft &amp; Needle&#39;s Down Duvet Insert is purposefully oversized, making it all the more cozy.
Tuft & Needle's Down Duvet Insert is purposefully oversized, making it all the more cozy.

If you live somewhere that gets cold during the winter, a down duvet is a must-have, as the plush, lofty material will keep you toasty warm, even on the coldest nights. The Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert is one of the best down comforters I’ve ever tested (and trust me, I’ve tested a lot), thanks to its purposefully oversized dimensions and extreme warmth. Plus, it can even be machine washed—a novelty when it comes to down blankets.

Get the Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert, Full/Queen, for $245

4. The best weighted blanket we’ve ever tested

The Gravity Blanket is the perfect weight, and it has a soft, easy-to-care-for cover.
The Gravity Blanket is the perfect weight, and it has a soft, easy-to-care-for cover.

I’ve tested just about every weighted blanket available on the market today, and I don’t think any of them will ever beat the Gravity Blanket. Despite its many contenders, the OG Gravity Blanket has easily held onto its title as the best weighted blanket thanks to its superior construction, cozy microfiber cover, and easy maintenance. It’s available in 15-, 20-, 25-, or 35-pound options, and there are also three colors to choose from.

Get the Gravity Blanket, 15 lb, for $195

5. One of our top-rated bed pillows

The Leesa Pillow is supportive with just the right amount of &#34;give.&#34;
The Leesa Pillow is supportive with just the right amount of "give."

If you’re sick and tired of having to fluff up your pillow every night, you’ll love the Leesa Pillow, which performed well in our best bed pillow testing. It’s made from one solid piece of memory foam that’s supportive with just the right amount of “give,” and it doesn’t get hot during the night thanks to its ventilation channels.

Get the Leesa Pillow for $79

6. A stylish bed frame to go with your Nectar mattress

This headboard and bed frame combo is surprisingly affordable.
This headboard and bed frame combo is surprisingly affordable.

You can upgrade your bedroom—without breaking the bank—with the Nectar Bed Frame and Headboard, which is available in gray and linen upholstery finishes. The low-profile bed frame has durable wooden slats and a center support system, and you don’t need a box spring to use it. The headboard features stylish button-tufted details, and the whole thing is super easy to assemble. (Take that, IKEA!)

Get The Nectar Bed Frame and Headboard for $350

7. A dog bed that’s (almost) big enough for you to sleep in

Addy absolutely loves her Casper Dog Bed--and so does our cat!
Addy absolutely loves her Casper Dog Bed--and so does our cat!

Do you want your dog to have the absolute best things in life? I know I do, which is why my pampered pup sleeps on a Casper Dog Bed, which is made from durable memory foam. The bed comes in three sizes and three colors, and it features sturdy bolsters around all four edges to make your dog feel snug. My only regret is that I purchased the large bed for my 50-pound dog, and let’s just say you could easily fit two (or three) of her in it!

Get the Casper Dog Bed, Large, for $135

8. A meditation cushion to help you regain your sanity

This chic meditation pillow is filled with buckwheat hulls.
This chic meditation pillow is filled with buckwheat hulls.

Partnering with the popular meditation app Calm, Tuft & Needle created this adorable meditation cushion to help elevate your practice. It’s filled with buckwheat hulls that conform to your body, providing both comfort and pressure relief, and it’s wrapped in a pretty mist-colored cotton canvas that’s easy to wash. There’s a side handle that makes the cushion easy to move around, and you’ll love sinking down onto the seat to unwind after a tough day.

Get the Tuft & Needle Meditation Cushion for $80

9. A set of plush, absorbent towels

The Parachute Classic Towels came out on top in our testing.
The Parachute Classic Towels came out on top in our testing.

In our testing of more than a dozen bath towels, the Parachute Classic Towels reigned supreme. These towels are super plush and absorbent thanks to their 100% long-staple Turkish cotton construction, and they come in several soothing hues that will give your bathroom a spa-like vibe. A set of these towels includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, but you can also mix and match items to suit your needs.

Get the Parachute Classic Towel Set for $114

10. Another top-rated memory foam mattress topper

The Temper-Topper Supreme is made from the same memory foam as the brand&#39;s popular mattresses.
The Temper-Topper Supreme is made from the same memory foam as the brand's popular mattresses.

The Tempur-Topper Supreme, which is made from Tempur-Pedic’s special Tempur material, performed well during our testing, thanks to its hefty 3-inch construction and soft removable cover. (Its cool name doesn’t hurt, either.) It provides a fairly firm surface that’s ideal for stomach sleepers, and it doesn’t get hot at night, despite being made from memory foam.

Get the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme, Queen, for $312.20

11. A cooling mattress pad for hot sleepers

This cooling mattress pad is perfect for hot sleepers.
This cooling mattress pad is perfect for hot sleepers.

As a hot sleeper, I’m all-too familiar with the struggle of getting too warm during the night, and if you’re in the same boat, the Helix Ultra-Cool Pad may very well be the solution you’ve been looking for. This unique mattress pad is made from a special material that absorbs and regulates excess heat, allowing it to stay cool to the touch and maintain a comfortable temperature all night. Plus, it’s waterproof and microbial, helping to keep your mattress protected, just like a regular mattress pad.

Get the Helix Ultra-Cool Pad, Queen, for $150

12. An adorable quilted playmat for babies

How precious is this cotton playmat?
How precious is this cotton playmat?

This mattress company actually has a whole line of baby products called Allswell Littles, and how stinkin’ cute is this quilted playmat? It has an oversized 48-inch diameter, and you can choose from multiple adorable pattern options for the organic cotton fabric. The playmat has a reversible design, and it can be machine-washed for effortless maintenance—oh, and it will get softer with every wash, making you love it even more.

Get the Allswell Organic Cotton Oversized Quilted Playmat $75

13. An elegant velvet bed frame

This velvet bed frame is the epitome of elegant.
This velvet bed frame is the epitome of elegant.

The next best thing to vacationing in Santorini is sleeping on this scrumptious Santorini Bed Frame from Saatva. The sleek platform bed features modern lines and elegant velvet upholstery, and you can choose from three classy colors that will make you feel like a Greek diety. The bed frame is designed to be used without a boxspring, and its low profile makes it easy to slip into at night.

Get the Saatva Santorini Bed Frame, Queen for $1,095

14. Another amazing weighted blanket to help you relax

The Casper Weighted Blanket comes in pretty colors like this blush pink.
The Casper Weighted Blanket comes in pretty colors like this blush pink.

While it couldn’t quite beat the Gravity Blanket, I still have a lot of great things to say about the Casper Weighted Blanket, which was the runner-up in my testing. It comes in 10-, 15-, and 20-pound sizes, and you can choose from three pretty colors, including my favorite: Dusty Rose. This weighted blanket feels like it's wrapping you in a big hug, but it's still breathable, so you won’t get too warm while you snooze.

Get the Casper Weighted Blanket, 15 lb, for $161

15. A seat cushion to make your office chair more comfortable

This cushion will make long days at your desk more bearable.
This cushion will make long days at your desk more bearable.

If you sit in a cheap office chair all day, chances are your buns start to hurt sometime in the afternoon. You can make your days a bit more comfortable with the wildly popular Purple Double Seat Cushion, though—it has more than 15,000 reviews from people who say it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to their back ends.

The inner grid is designed to cradle your tailbone, and it has hundreds of air channels that keep you from getting too warm. The cushion comes with a washer-friendly cover, and the brand recommends it for office chairs or anywhere else that you sit for long lengths of time.

Get the Purple Double Seat Cushion for $99

16. A cozy body pillow that will stay cool at night

Go ahead: Snuggle with this body pillow all night long.
Go ahead: Snuggle with this body pillow all night long.

There are so many uses for a body pillow like this one from Zoma. They’re great if you like to cuddle something while you sleep, for propping up side sleepers, for supporting your pregnant belly… the list goes on! This particular body pillow has an ultra-soft outer shell and is filled with shredded memory foam and a down-alternative fill, and it has a lofty 6-inch height that’s perfect for hugging at night.

Get the Zoma Body Pillow for $120

17. A latex mattress topper to add some bounce to your bed

This latex mattress topper lends a bouncy feel to your bed.
This latex mattress topper lends a bouncy feel to your bed.

If you like your bed to have a little bounce, the Latex Mattress Topper from Avocado is the one for you. Latex is known for its superior durability and temperature control, and it will contour to your body, keeping you perfectly supported throughout the night. This 2-inch mattress topper comes in both plush and firm options, and it’s made from organic and sustainable ingredients.

Get the Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper, Queen, for $349

18. Cute bedside lights to help you sleep better

How cute are these little wake-up lights?
How cute are these little wake-up lights?

The Casper Glow Light is a much cuter version of your average wake-up light. These sleek little lamps are designed to help improve your sleep cycles, providing warm light to you wind down before bed and gently filling the room with soft light in the morning to rouse you again. If you ever need to get up during the night, you can wiggle the lamp for a low, gentle glow, and you can sync up multiple units so you and your partner can each have one.

Get the Casper Glow Light, Set of 2, for $229

19. A surprisingly affordable classic sofa

This small, classic sofa comes at a super affordable price.
This small, classic sofa comes at a super affordable price.

If you’re hunting for a traditional sofa that won’t drain your wallet, the Zinus Josh Sofa is an unbeatable option. This piece has classic rolled arms and block legs, and it comes in three neutral finishes to match any decor. The whole thing is just over 78 inches long, allowing it to comfortably sit two people, and reviewers say it’s well-designed and easy to put together.

Get the Zinus Josh Traditional Sofa for $382

20. A luxe linen duvet cover for your bed

Linen duvet covers will last for decades, making them a worthwhile investment.
Linen duvet covers will last for decades, making them a worthwhile investment.

Linen bedding is definitely a luxury, and this linen duvet cover from Parachute is a piece you’ll be able to use for years. It’s crafted from 100% European flax that’s been garment-washed for a lived-in feel, and it comes in a range of stunning colors, including statement shades like burnt orange and blush pink. When cared for properly linen can last for decades, and this duvet cover gets top marks from buyers, who say it’s beautifully made and luxurious.

Get the Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen, for $250

