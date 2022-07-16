20 sweet gifts for ice cream lovers, just in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

Jeaneen Russell, USA TODAY
·9 min read
These are the best and sweetest gifts for ice cream lovers.
These are the best and sweetest gifts for ice cream lovers.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Some people love sorbet, others prefer fro-yo, but as the saying goes—(and lactose intolerance aside)—we all scream for ice cream! The sweet and creamy frozen treat pleases the palate of even the pickiest eaters and even has its own holiday: National Ice Cream Day 2022 is this Sunday, July 17! Here at Reviewed, we'll take any opportunity to celebrate ice cream, and we've rounded up the best presents you can gift anyone who loves it as much as we do!

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

If you think gifting ice cream to someone who loves ice cream is a no-brainer, you're probably right, but choosing a present that is also unique and thoughtful might give you brain freeze! From homemade ice cream makers to the best scoops and adorable bowls, we've already tested and even tasted most of the ice cream presents you'll find here, so you can be confident the ice cream lover in your life will love and use any of these top-rated ice cream-themed gifts and gadgets for anyone who loves ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day 2022: 7 ideas to celebrate at home

1. For the ice cream lover who also can't resist cake: A cake and ice cream package

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Cake and ice cream
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Cake and ice cream

Gift your friend ice cream and let them have their cake, too, with Milk Bar's Strawberries N' Cream package featuring one pint of seriously satisfying Cereal Milk ice cream, one pint of Birthday Cake ice cream and a 6-inch Strawberry Shortcake Cake! This insanely delicious combo is perfect for any cake and ice cream lover.

$84 at Milk Bar

2. For the experimental ice cream lover: A homemade ice cream maker

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream maker
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream maker

For someone who wants to create their own recipes and flavors, a homemade ice cream maker might be the perfect gift. Churn up the flavor with the Cuisinart Ice-21, the best ice cream maker we tested for it's easy-to-use design, open top to facilitate pouring and best of all, the way it makes ice cream in just 20 minutes!

For a budget friendly option, try Dash's My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine to whip up a pint of ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt in about 30 minutes. The compact machine also comes with a cooling bowl, mixing spoon and recipe book.

Cuisinart from $60 at Amazon

Dash $25 at Amazon

3. For the ice cream lover who might actually have leftovers: A set of storage containers

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream containers
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream containers

If the ice cream fanatic in your life already has an ice cream machine, they may still need some nice containers to store it in. The Zicoto Reusable Ice Cream Tubs are great because they're insulated and BPA free, plus not only are they stackable to save space, the set of two also come with stickers so the flavor can be clearly labeled.

$20 at Amazon

4. For the ice cream cookie sandwich lover: Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream sandwich kit
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream sandwich kit

The Baked Bear offers a Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit on Goldbelly that includes two pints of ice cream (choose from 12 flavors like Bear Batter, Cookie Dough and Caramel Pretzel Fudge), and a dozen cookies (choose from eight flavors including Chocolate Chip, Funfetti and Gooey Butter Cake). Mix and match the ice cream and cookies to create six giant ice cream sandwiches that measure 3.5 inches in diameter!

$90 at Goldbelly

5. For the ice cream lover who needs their fix on the go: An ice cream canteen

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: canteen
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: canteen

Have you ever tried taking ice cream with you on the go? We're guessing it ended up in a big, melted mess. Now there's a solution, and it makes a great gift for someone who needs ice cream on demand when the craving strikes, no matter where they are. The Ice Cream Canteen is a vacuum-insulated, double-walled container made especially to keep your favorite dessert frozen for hours.

$45 at Uncommon Goods

6. For the ice cream lover who hosts the best ice cream socials: Ice cream bowl set

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Bowl and spoon set
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Bowl and spoon set

Gift someone an adorable bowl and spoon set and you'll definitely get invited to their next ice cream party! This set of 12 ice cream bowls with matching spoons have a cute ice cream cone design and come with three sets each of pink, blue, green and purple. They're the perfect way to serve ice cream on a beautiful summer day.

$14 at Amazon

7. For the ice cream lover who appreciates a custom gift: Personalized ice cream bowls

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Personalized bowl
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Personalized bowl

For a customized gift, the Precious Moments Personalized Ice Cream Bowls are just that: Precious. Order one of the chip-resistant, stoneware bowls with any name or short message and it will be surrounded by fun little ice cream and popsicle characters. The special person you're gifting will be impressed you took the time to personalize their gift.

$16 at Personalization Mall

8. For the ice cream sundae lover: Classic dessert dishes

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ceramic dishes
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ceramic dishes

Enjoy an ice cream sundae any day with a set of Ceramic Ice Cream Bowls. The classically designed, footed ceramic dishes add a touch of elegance to the ice cream eating experience and are made with a wide base for stability (no crying over spilled ice cream here!). The tulip-shaped bowls hold 10 ounces of any delicious dessert or fruit parfait and come in seven color options for optimal versatility.

$20 at Amazon

9. For the ice cream lover who needs a new scoop: Sumo Ice Cream Scoop

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Sumo scoop
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Sumo scoop

Consuming loads of ice cream can put a lot of wear and tear on an ice cream scoop! Be sure to gift one that not not only works but will last a long time, like The Sumo Ice Cream Scoop which is one of the best ice cream scoops we tried. With a pointed tip made of stainless steel and a colorful grip, the Sumo comes in five different colors making it not only functional but super cute.

$11 at Amazon

10. For the ice cream lover who's always loading up on toppings: An ice cream toppings set

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Sundae Toppings Kit
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Sundae Toppings Kit

For someone who likes a little ice cream with their toppings, a plain scoop of vanilla just isn't going to cut it. Stock them up with gourmet goodies to pile onto their ice cream like the Sundae Toppings Kit from Williams Sonoma that comes with one 17-ounce jar of rich and creamy hot fudge sauce, one 17-ounce jar of smooth and sweet Salted Caramel Sauce and one 15-ounce container of rainbow sprinkles. You can't go wrong with these classic toppings.

$56 at Williams Sonoma 

11. For the ice cream lover who entertains: Outdoor serving tray

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Serving tray
Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Serving tray

Take the ice cream social outdoors with Sur La Table's Ice Cream Serve Tray. Made from melamine, the 14-inch round tray is durable and scratch resistant, making it perfect for any occasion. The ice cream lover who is a hostess at heart will love this gift. You can even throw in matching bowls to complete the gorgeous entertaining set.

$28 at Sur La Table

12. For the ice cream lover in need of some self-care: Ice cream-scented bath bombs

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Bath bombs
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Bath bombs

What kind of ice cream lover wouldn't want to soak in a bathtub full of ice-creamy goodness? These Ice Cream Scoop Bath Bombs might not be made of the real thing but the ice cream-scented, skin-smoothing scoops of bathtime bliss are sure to please anyone in need of some me time. The set of four bath truffles includes Vanilla Bean, Raspberry Cream, Strawberry and Mango-Pineapple.

$25 at Uncommon Goods

13. For the ice cream lover into cool kitchen gadgets: An ice cream sandwich scoop

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream sandwich scoop
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream sandwich scoop

Does the ice cream lover you're shopping for like using fun kitchen gadgets? If so, this Ice Cream Sandwich Scoop is a great gift that creates a classic dessert in no time. Simply insert the stainless steel, cylinder-shaped cutter into an ice cream container, give it a gentle twist, pop it out and sandwich it between two cookies. You can't go wrong with that.

$20 at Uncommon Goods

14. For the ice cream lover who insists on waffle cones: A waffle bowl maker

Best gifts for ice cream lovers; Waffle bowl maker
Best gifts for ice cream lovers; Waffle bowl maker

Who wants to eat out of a bowl when you can actually just eat the bowl?! Of course, Dash, who makes some seriously adorable mini appliances, has a Mini Waffle Bowl Maker in their range that makes a great gift for the ice cream lover who's always ordering a waffle cone.

From $18 at Amazon

15. For the adventurous ice cream lover: Salt & Straw recipe book

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Salt &amp; Straw cookbook
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Salt & Straw cookbook

The adventurous ice cream lover in your life will never have to settle for plain chocolate or vanilla if they're gifted the Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook. The ice cream company is known for their unconventional flavors like Arbequina Olive Oil and Honey Lavender, and with this recipe book they'll be able to concoct even more unique flavors, including a recipe using Stumptown Coffee and Burnside Bourbon. Be prepared to be a taste tester.

$15 at Amazon

16. For the ice cream lover who appreciates a theme: Ice cream gift box

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Gift set
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Gift set

Make gifting easy with a themed gift set that comes with everything but the ice cream packaged up in a colorful box that reads, "Ice cream solves everything." The handcrafted gift package includes individually wrapped and labeled cones, cups, candies and more for a fun ice cream celebration at home. This would especially make a great gift for a family to share.

$70 at Etsy

17. For the stylish ice cream lover: Kate Spade ice cream-themed jewelry

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Kate Spade pendant
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Kate Spade pendant

For the ice cream lover who is also the most stylish person you know, show them you care in the form of jewelry and it's win-win. Kate Spade's 32-inch gold chain with a glass and cubic zirconia ice cream sundae pendant is a whimsical piece of statement jewelry your giftee is sure to adore. Add the matching ring to make a big fashion statement.

$32 at Kate Spade Surprise

18. For the ice cream lover who's into science: Science of Ice Cream Kit

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Science kit
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Science kit

Science doesn't get cooler than making ice cream! The Science of Ice Cream Kit is a fun gift the whole family can get in on. Did you know that air is one of the most important ingredients in ice cream?! Learn and experiment with this kit that includes all the tools and step-by-step instructions to come up with some delicious homemade ice cream. (As if this isn't fantastic on its own, KiwiCo also offers a subscription-based service we tried and loved.)

$30 at KiwiCo

19. For the kid who loves ice cream: A wooden toy ice cream set

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Wooden toy set
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Wooden toy set

This present is sure to please the youngest ice cream fans: A Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter play set from top toy brand Melissa & Doug. The 28-piece set, which multiple Reviewed editors' kids own and love, encourages kids to use their imagination to create the pretend ice cream shop of their dreams with everything from a variety of ice cream scoops, toppings and cones. Pretend money is also included, so be prepared to pay up!

$44 at Amazon

20. For the artisan ice cream lover: Jeni's Pint Club

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Jeni's Pint Club
Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Jeni's Pint Club

Go above and beyond with an ice cream delivery service like Jeni's Pint Club. Jeni's is known for their premium, artisan ice cream and your giftee will be delighted to receive a curated selection of four flavors each month delivered to their doorstep. Some of Jeni's best-selling flavors include Darkest Chocolate, Salty Caramel, and my personal favorite, Brambleberry Crisp.

From $199 at Jeni's

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shop the best ice cream gifts: Ice cream makers, scoops and deliveries

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Jersey man reveals he found more than $1,000 in cash from 1934 buried in his house’s yard

    ‘It looked like little mini-cigars all bound up together,’ said the man of his findings

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i