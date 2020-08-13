20 Summer Outfit Ideas To Steal From Copenhagen’s Coolest

Copenhagen Fashion Week looks slightly different this season. The sun is still shining, sure, but with a fashion industry in flux — further compounded by the global pandemic — designers have reexamined their priorities, putting community front and center. Ganni, in lieu of a runway show, presented its spring '21 collection via an exhibition in collaboration with creatives from its community, while Holzweiler shot its campaign with activists working across social justice, Black Lives Matter, and environmentalism, pledging to donate €30,000 (roughly $35,500 USD) to GLITS, Neighbors In Action, and Polluters Out. Most brands, from Baum Und Pferdgarten to Brøgger, embraced a return to smaller salon shows. While we're welcoming this slower pace and human focus, and encourage brands to examine their raison d'être in light of a pandemic and pressing climate crisis, one thing we're glad to see still thriving is street style. Copenhagen has been influencing the rest of the world's personal style for years now, but when lockdown days blur into one and loungewear seems to be our only outfit of choice, the flair and fashion seen on the streets of Denmark's capital feel even fresher. Don't donate or stow away your wardrobe just yet, there's a world outside your comfy co-ord — just take a look at the Danes, proving that there's still joy to be found in dressing up. Click through to see 20 looks inspiring our summer wardrobe, fresh from Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Thought the only suit you'd be wearing from here on out was your tracksuit? Lois Opoku has us reconsidering...
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The perfect breezy look for a heatwave: that around-the-house dress gets a second wind with '90s accessories.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The most sumptuous shade of green we've seen yet. Nothing beats a simple slip in summer.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Sophia Roe keeps it simple in a minimal black mini and easy accessories.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
We love the orange bag offsetting an otherwise monochromatic get-up.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Emma Fridsell gives a masterclass in high-low dressing: add a party frock to a slogan tee and you're prepped for a day of shows and a night of dancing.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
Florals and stomping boots will always be our favorite pairing.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen make a case for the original '90s rave get-up: strappy tops and baggy trousers.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
The classic tank gets an upgrade with a leather midi and black mules. 10/10 for the pop of Kermit green, too.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
From sky blue to butter yellow, pastel palettes are still going strong this summer.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ellie Delphine has us reaching for our flip flops, slip skirts, and oversized cardigans once again.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
The Danes practically invented the turbo boot and floral midi pairing, and they're still acing it this season.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Now
this is how you do a shirt dress. Ruching! Clashing red mules! Baguette bag! Yes, please. Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Keep it cool in coordinating neutrals and pearl-embellished sandals.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Sara Flaaen Licius proves that freshwater pearls work 24/7.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
Surely the
coolest way of keeping your hair off your face during a heatwave? Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ellie turning out another great look this season, proving that the humble T-shirt can be turned into a party staple with the right accompaniments.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
We've spotted a surprising number of cowboy boots for such hot weather, but when teamed with a roomy fuchsia dress, they look pitch-perfect.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
Huge fan (sorry!) of Isabella Charlotta Poppius' purple-hued look.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
Smile, you're on camera! You can't go awry in head-to-toe white with kitsch accessories.
Smile, you're on camera! You can't go awry in head-to-toe white with kitsch accessories.
Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images