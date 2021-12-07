20-year SC judge withdraws from reelection bid after being found unqualified

A South Carolina judge has withdrawn his name in his unopposed bid to stay on the bench, a job he’s held for about 20 years.

Last week, 15th Circuit Court Judge Steven John was found unqualified for an additional six-year term in a 9-0 vote by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission — a 10-member panel made up of six lawmaker-lawyers and four members of the public — according to a source familiar with the vote. The 15th Circuit covers Georgetown and Horry counties.

John was first elected judge in 2001.

Judicial Merit Selection Commission staff did not comment on the reason for John’s withdrawal from the race.

When considering a judge for reelection or candidates seeking election, the panel considers several factors, including the candidate’s temperament, articles where their name appears and financial and credit checks. They also use anonymous surveys, allowing lawyers to weigh in and give comments to the commission without their name attached.

However the content of those surveys are not publicly available at this time.

John was running unopposed in his reelection bid for his seat. His term ends July 1, 2022.

The commission is scheduled to begin the screening process for his vacant position in June, but an election by the Legislature won’t be held until 2023. The state Supreme Court chief justice can move other judges around or rely on retired judges to help cover case loads created by the vacant judge position.

Whether John will serve out the remaining of his term is not clear. He did not respond to an email or call requesting comment.

Reporter John Monk contributed to this article.