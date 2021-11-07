This $20 Retinol Moisturizer Is So Effective, It's About to Take the Place of Your More Expensive Creams

Shoppers Say This Retinol Moisturizer Decreases Smile and Laugh Lines

Even with thousands of retinol products on the market, it's still challenging to find the exact skincare item that matches your skin's needs. Some are too potent and cause irritation, and others don't really deliver any noticeable results at all. The happy medium? This creamy retinol moisturizer that shoppers can't stop praising — and it's only $20.

TruSkin's Retinol Moisturizer is infused with retinol to help smooth signs of aging. Not familiar with retinol? Let's back up a bit. Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A and belongs to a group known as retinoids. "Retinols contain lower concentrations of the retinoid," Dr. Debra Jaliman previously told InStyle. "This means it will not give you the same effect as a prescription version." And even though retinol doesn't possess the same potency as retinoids, the ingredient still has miracle-like benefits — it diminishes lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and acne.

Aside from retinol, the cream incorporates hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to moisturize the skin and stave off any irritation and dryness that the retinol may cause. Occasionally, when you start to use retinol, you may experience some redness and sensitivity but don't panic, as it's quite common. "I typically say that dryness and irritation from retinoids can last four to six weeks. Around then, we may also start seeing some improvement in mild acne breakouts," Dr. Shari Marchbein previously explained.

Shoppers love the retinol moisturizer and say that it's a "must-have." One reviewer wrote, "The first impression with the moisturizer is [that it's] light, smooth, refined, and easily absorbed into the skin. But once you continue to use it, that's when you get an effect of it. In a few weeks, my pores closed, and my skin was rejuvenated. My face started [to] even out and looked brighter."

Another satisfied shopper explained that the cream "made wrinkles decrease, especially the deep ones." They added, "I am 36 years old and this year, I noticed wrinkles around my eyes while smiling or laughing. I worried a lot but after using the retinol moisturizer regularly for around three weeks, I can say yes, I have seen the difference."

Other shoppers have said the retinol cream has been an asset when it comes to combating acne. A customer even said they "decided to try this for lines and wrinkles" and the "best part" about the cream is how it helped get their acne under control, too.

"I have been using this product for only 10 days and my skin looks wonderful," a final reviewer enthused. "[The] fine lines around my eyes are at least 50 percent gone. Lip lines are 25 percent gone. My skin looks luminous, finer, [and] makeup looks more finished."

Want to see visible results for yourself? Head to Amazon now and grab TruSkin's Retinol Moisturizer for $20.