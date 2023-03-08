20 Products You Need If You Really Want To Maximise That Dead Storage Space Under Your Bed

You’ll soon be filling a space that you didn’t even know you had.

You’ll soon be filling a space that you didn’t even know you had.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Are you missing drawers beneath your bed? Or perhaps you’re struggling to fill the dead space? You might not be making the most out of the additional storage potential under your bed.

Or, if you’re anything like me, you’ll store things there, forget about them, rediscover them in six months’ time and then fall into the same vicious cycle over and over again.

So, whether you’re in need of some major decluttering and reorganisation of all your odd bits and bobs, or perhaps you’re not sure how to use the extra space to your advantage, we’ve found some of the best products to help make your stored items more accessible or even unlock the under bed storage you didn’t even realise you had.

If you’re wanting a quick, easy and fuss-free solution to your underbed storage, these shallow plastic containers are the perfect match

Wilko

If you’re wanting a quick, easy and fuss-free solution to your underbed storage, these shallow plastic containers are the perfect match

Holding up to 60 litres, this slim storage box is the ideal space saver for helping you organise the clutter underneath your bed. Whether you’re storing bedding, seasonal clothing or toys, its ideal size makes it fully stackable to suit your space. Its transparent sides also make it super easy to see what’s inside.

£12 at Wilko

If your underbed space is quite open and you’re looking to keep your items more concealed, this grey opaque box is a great alternative

Wilko

If your underbed space is quite open and you’re looking to keep your items more concealed, this grey opaque box is a great alternative

Coming in an opaque grey shade, you can make sure your belongings are kept concealed with this 30-litre box. Made from durable plastic and featuring an easy access dual opening lid, this £5 must-have is a storage essential.

£5 at Wilko

For deeper storage, these wheelable boxes are a great option

Amazon

For deeper storage, these wheelable boxes are a great option

If you have a good amount of unused height under your bed, you might be interested in this set of four deep storage boxes. Made from clear, transparent plastic, you’ll easily be able to find what you need within a glimpse. Its sturdy side buckles make sure the box and its lid are securely locked into place.

Story continues

£49.99 for four at Amazon

Struggling for storage underneath your bed? Try these bed risers

Amazon

Struggling for storage underneath your bed? Try these bed risers

If you have a fairly low bed and can’t seem to find any storage that fits, use these bed risers to elevate the height of your bed. These will ultimately give you more room to work with and store your bits and bobs underneath.

£14.99 for eight at Amazon

Get your hands on these flat fabric storage bags

Amazon

Get your hands on these flat fabric storage bags

These non-tear fabric storage bags are easier to move about, with four reinforced handles so you don’t have to worry about it falling apart when moving it from room to room. With a wide space able to fit whatever you choose to store, you can protect your items from dust, dirt, and moisture.

£15.99 for three at Amazon

Or this pack of five, thick fabric bags, which also come with handy ziplock storage bags

Amazon

Or this pack of five, thick fabric bags, which also come with handy ziplock storage bags

Perfect for storing your currently unused seasonal clothing or spare duvets, these large storage bags can hold up to 100 litres. Its strong yet breathable fabric gives your clothes more breathability space and its double handles make for easy movement. They also come with five ziplock bags which are great for specifically storing individual items.

£21.99 for five at Amazon

These foldable organisers are super handy if you want a space for the extra items spilling out of your wardrobe

Etsy UK

These foldable organisers are super handy if you want a space for the extra items spilling out of your wardrobe

Organise your wardrobe’s extra clothing by storing it quickly in these foldable dividing baskets. Its nylon mesh material makes them suitable for washing and folding up to save space when you’re not using them. Just pull the basket out and find your item within a few seconds, it’s as easy as that.

£6.59 at Etsy UK

These clear moveable bags make it super easy to see what’s inside and transport around

Amazon

These clear moveable bags make it super easy to see what’s inside and transport around

If you’ve got items that you reach for every day stored under your bed, you might want to invest in these clear PVC bags that make it incredibly easy to see and access what’s inside. They’re also foldable and lightweight, which makes them great for moving about, organising, and even travelling with.

£24.99 for three at Amazon

Did you know vacuum bags can save you up to 80% more space?

Amazon

Did you know vacuum bags can save you up to 80% more space?

If you’re really struggling for storage space, vacuum bags are an ideal option to maximise the space you have got by sealing your items with their air-tight suction. Not allowing any mould, dust, or bacteria into your belongings, these bags have a triple seal which makes them great for long-term storage. Don’t worry, they’re also compatible with any vacuum.

£8.99 for six at Amazon

Get into your storage easily with these wheeled containers

John Lewis

Get into your storage easily with these wheeled containers

This multi-purpose plastic box comes with wheels, making it easy to reach at all times. It also features trusty clip closures to ensure everything is kept secure and a stackable body which is ideal for making the most of any spare vertical space underneath your bed.

£23.99 at John Lewis

Swap your bulky shoe boxes out for this clever shoe organiser

John Lewis

Swap your bulky shoe boxes out for this clever shoe organiser

The awkward size of shoe boxes means they can take up a big amount of your precious under bed storage. So why not swap them out for this nine-section fabric organiser, which is perfect for keeping shoes and small items, such as socks, belts and ties, all tidily compact in one place?

£12 at John Lewis

Or this similar underbed separating organiser boasts bigger compartments to neatly store larger items

Amazon

Or this similar underbed separating organiser boasts bigger compartments to neatly store larger items

If you’re on the hunt for a storage bag, but just know that you’ll fill it to the brim and not touch it again, this separating organiser might just be for you. Its transparent vinyl window and sturdy dividers make it great for storing larger items such as boots, clothing or even your everyday go-to items.

£39.99 for two at Amazon

If you don’t have drawers under your bed, fill the open space with this wheeled wooden storage option that looks just as good as the real thing

Dunelm

If you don’t have drawers under your bed, fill the open space with this wheeled wooden storage option that looks just as good as the real thing

Who needs a bed fitted with drawers when you have this clever design? Offering a space to keep your possessions, this wheeled underbed storage is disguised as a real drawer whilst its wooden pine look complements your bedroom décor.

£55 at Dunelm

If you have a lot of open space to work with and you’re looking for something that makes a statement whilst making home to your belongings, these trunks do just the job

Dunelm

If you have a lot of open space to work with and you’re looking for something that makes a statement whilst making home to your belongings, these trunks do just the job

This set of two sleek black metal trunks helps to organise your bedroom’s clutter, whilst adding a modern and wowing look to your bedroom. With stunning gold hardware and solid side handles, this smart storage solution is easy to clean and move about the house. Why didn’t we think of this sooner?

£65 for two at Dunelm

These animal felt foldable baskets are a fun way to add more storage under your little one’s bed

Dunelm

These animal felt foldable baskets are a fun way to add more storage under your little one’s bed

Organise your child’s most prized possessions (AKA, toys) with this fun giraffe felt box. Make cleaning your little one’s room a breeze by chucking their toys into this clever box and storing it out of the way, under the bed, after playtime. It can also be folded away whenever it’s not in use.

£7 at Dunelm

Seagrass or wicker baskets are great if you’re on the hunt for more breathable storage, and are eye catching too

Dunelm

Seagrass or wicker baskets are great if you’re on the hunt for more breathable storage, and are eye catching too

Looking for a storage basket that doesn’t compromise your cosy bedroom décor? This seagrass basket gives you the breathable storage space you need, whilst making sure your put together vibe remains. It also comes with a white canvas lining and lid to keep everything tucked away.

£14 at Dunelm

This handmade underbed wheeled storage unit is a smart way to store your daily accessible items, and its middle divider makes it super handy too

Etsy UK

This handmade underbed wheeled storage unit is a smart way to store your daily accessible items, and its middle divider makes it super handy too

This wheeled storage unit is useful for storing anything from clothing and children’s toys, to blankets and bedsheets – with its middle divider ensuring your different items are kept carefully separated. The unit’s expensive, rustic chic edge is all thanks to being made from locally sourced timber.

£69.95 at Etsy UK

Also like these gorgeous woven straw ones with a loop clasp

Etsy UK

Also like these gorgeous woven straw ones with a loop clasp

This slighter deeper basket alternative would be an ideal home for your larger storage items such as towels, bedsheets, and chunky winter clothing. Great for those with slightly more room beneath their beds, these baskets will not only give you more space to fill but add to the decoration of your sleep-worthy sanctuary.

From £16.12 at Etsy UK

Want to safely store your important documents or sentimental memorabilia under your bed? This bag might be just what you’ve been looking for.

Amazon

Want to safely store your important documents or sentimental memorabilia under your bed? This bag might be just what you’ve been looking for.

This fireproof and moisture-proof fabric storage bag comes with a strong double zip and password-protected lock for added security. Perfect for keeping your important documents or sentimental items secure and protected from any dampness.

£16.99 at Amazon

Finally, a pleated bed skirt is an ideal way of hiding your underbed storage

Amazon

Finally, a pleated bed skirt is an ideal way of hiding your underbed storage

Need the extra storage but don’t like it being on show? This pleated bed skirt is a great way to hide the storage underneath your bed, giving the room a spotless look.

£18.99 for a double at Amazon

Related...