These 17 personal care products will help men raise their grooming game

These 17 grooming products are specifically designed for men.

Men’s grooming is more than buying a disposable razor and some sandalwood-scented aftershave lotion. Today’s man takes care of himself from the top of his head to his toes — and he definitely doesn’t forget about the everywhere in between.

Thankfully, in the past few years, more brands have begun catering solely to men’s grooming needs — from specialty razor companies to high-end skincare brands.

Whether you’re a guy looking to up your grooming game or a lady hoping to inspire your man to take an interest in skincare, these awesome personal care products are designed specifically for the needs of men.

Products that will help put your best face forward

The best disposable razor for a clean shave

This disposable razor came out on top during our testing.

There are hundreds of men’s razors to choose from, but our comprehensive testing found that the Gillette Mach3 Turbo is the best disposable razor.

It has three blades, a lubricating strip, skin guards for a smooth shave, and a cartridge design that pivots in one direction as you shave. With a sturdy, well-weighted handle, this blade razor offers a comfortable, closer shave with minimal irritation. Plus, it’s affordable.

Get the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men's Razor Handle + 2 Blade Refills from Target for $9.79

An aftershave balm that’s good for sensitive skin

This aftershave will help to reduce redness and irritation.

To reduce razor burn and other irritation from shaving, you need a good aftershave, and this product from Viking Revolution is a popular choice.

The balm is made from soothing natural ingredients, including shea butter, aloe, and white mulberry root extract, and it has a light sandalwood scent. Many Amazon reviewers say it’s a good option for men with acne-prone or sensitive skin because it’s gentle and non-irritating.

Get Viking Revolution Luxury After-Shave Balm for Men on Amazon for $12.88

The best beard trimmer you can buy

The Wahl beard trimmer is incredibly impressive.

The Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer is our favorite beard trimmer, able to handle the most challenging beards.

In our testing, it delivered superior beard trimming and incredible detail work on ear hair, nose hair, and even eyebrows. It has an impressive battery life and a sleek, professional look. With adjustable length settings, 12 guide combs and an additional 10-position adjustable guard, this trimmer has it all. It’s worth noting that it’s not designed to be used in the shower.

Get the Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer for Men on Amazon for $69.99

This cult-favorite beard oil

This fragrance-free beard oil is made from just two ingredients.

My boyfriend has sported a thick beard for as long as we’ve been dating, and one of his hands-down favorite products is this beard oil from Ranger Grooming Co.

The fragrance-free product is made from jojoba and Moroccan argan oils, and it truly helps to moisturize and tame beard hair while reducing itching. It’s great for your beard and the skin beneath it. If you don’t believe me, just read some of the product’s thousands of glowing Amazon reviews.

Get Ranger Grooming Co. Fragrance-Free Beard Oil on Amazon for $10.97

Shampoo and conditioner designed specially for your beard

Yes, this really is a special shampoo just for your beard.

If your regular shampoo isn’t cutting it for your beard, Bulldog Skincare offers a special 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner designed just for your facial hair.

This product helps cleanse and condition your beard using natural ingredients like aloe vera, camelina oil, and green tea, and it will help to soften your hair, which in turn can reduce chin itch. For those who are skeptical that it’s any different from regular shampoo, reviewers swear it’s more effective, leaving their facial hair softer and easier to maintain.

Get Bulldog Skincare Original Beard Shampoo and Conditioner on Amazon for $13.92

Nourishing balm to help tame wild beards

This beard balm will help soften and straighten unruly hair.

You can wrangle an unruly beard with the help of the Viking Revolution Beard Balm, another popular product from this leading men’s grooming brand.

The balm is waxy but not greasy, and it uses argan oil, jojoba oil, mango butter, and beeswax to soften and straighten frizzy hair. Plus, it can also help soothe the skin underneath your beard, minimizing itching and dandruff. Win-win.

Get Viking Revolution Beard Balm on Amazon for $9.39

Don’t forget about manscaping

A nose hair trimmer to replace tweezers

Get rid of those pesky hairs—without painful plucking.

If you’re sick of having your eyes water when you pluck stray hairs from your nose or ears, it’s time to invest in this hair trimmer from ConairMAN.

The battery-operated device has a 360-degree beveled blade that’s perfect for close ear and nose trimming, and it cuts cleanly through all types of hair without any pulling. Plus, the trimmer even comes with a detail trimmer and shaving attachment to help touch up your beard and hair line.

Get the ConairMAN Battery-Powered Ear/Nose Trimmer on Amazon for $24.99

A special razor for below-the-belt trimming

This electric razor is designed for below-the-belt maintenance.

Some hair clippers are meant for your head. Others for your nose and ears. This trimmer is not one of those.

If you like to keep your nether region neat and tidy, you’ll love the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0, a specialty electric razor designed for pubic hair. The cordless razor can be used in the shower for easy trimming, and it even has a built-in light to give you a better view of what you’re doing—because you don’t want to make a mistake down there.

Get the MANSCAPED Lawn Mower 3.0 on Amazon for $69.99

A masculine set of manicure tools

This compact nail care kit is ideal for stashing in your bag.

Products for men aren’t just about hair and skin. Everyone needs to trim up their nails and cuticles from time to time, and this set of nail care tools is the perfect option to keep in your work bag.

It comes with eight pieces, including nail clippers for your fingers and toes, a nail file, tweezers, hair scissors, and more, all organized in a compact carrying case. The tools themselves come in a dark finish with non-slip grips for more comfortable use.

Get the Aceoce Store Professional Manicure Kit on Amazon for $7.99

Soaps, shampoos, more to keep you fresh

This bar soap for men is made with pine tar

This soap bar will help remove dead skin with gentle exfoliation.

A soap made with pine tar doesn’t necessarily sound appealing, but plenty of men swear by Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap.

This manly bar soap is handmade in the U.S. includes pine tar, shea butter, orange and pine essential oils for a natural woodsy scent, and it has oatmeal for gentle exfoliation. Amazon reviewers confirm the soap truly has a refreshing pine smell.

Get Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap on Amazon for $10.88

A 3-in-1 product to wash from head to toe

You can simplify your shower routine with this 3-in-1 wash.

Some men want a shower gel that streamlines their personal care routine. This product from Suave does just that—it’s a shampoo, conditioner, and body wash for men. Suave Men 3-in-1 Citrus Rush will clean you from head to toe, and it has a fresh, invigorating scent.

Get Suave Men 3-in-1 Citrus Rush from Walmart for $4.97

Because one all-in-one shower product isn’t enough

You can wash your face, body, and hair with this all-in-one product.

There’s no shortage of versatile men’s body washes, and the Dead Sea Collection Mineral Face, Hair, and Body Wash is another super-popular product you may want to take for a spin.

This 3-in-1 wash can be used from head to toe, helping to cleanse your body, face, and hair with its gentle formula. Plus, reviewers say its light sandalwood scent is warm and comforting without being too strong.

Get the Dead Sea Collection Men's Mineral Face, Hair & Body Wash, Pack of 2 on Amazon for $25.45

A special deodorant for the boys

The Crop Preserver is key to keeping things fresh during long days at work.

I’ll be honest: I didn’t know that there was a need for “ball deodorant,” but my boyfriend explained that after a long day of work, things can get a bit funky down there.

If you can relate to this struggle, you’ll definitely want to look into the Manscaped Crop Preserver, which provides 24-hour protection for the boys.

Its residue-free anti-chafing formula can leave your skin comfortable and smooth, and it will ward off that 5 p.m. stench, leaving you feeling as fresh and clean as a spring daisy.

Get MANSCAPED Men's Ball Deodorant on Amazon for $12.99

Lotion’s not just for your hands anymore

An energizing eye treatment for a youthful look

Mask signs of aging and fatigue with this under-eye cream.

If you have fine lines, wrinkles, or other signs of aging around your eyes, you can help smooth your skin with the Daily Rescue Energizing Eye Treatment.

The lotion’s energizing ingredients include caffeine and ginseng to hydrate and tighten the under-eye area, helping to reduce signs of fatigue and aging after a late night out or a hectic work week.

Get Lab Series For Men Daily Rescue Energizing Eye Treatment from Bloomindale’s for $49

A lotion for your face and much more

This hydrating lotion can be used anywhere on your body.

Hydrated skin is healthy skin, and your face will thank you for using a product like Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion.

If you’re wondering how a lotion can be multi-purpose, this product can be used as a face lotion, body lotion, or post-shave moisturizer, helping to smooth and soften your skin. The lightweight formula soaks in quickly, and it won’t leave you feeling greasy, making it perfect for everyday use.

Get Lubriderm Men's 3-In-1 Lotion on Amazon for $6.97

Anti-chafing lotion for the downstairs region

Stop chaffing and wetness with the Fresh Balls Lotion.

Though I can’t say I’ve dealt with it personally, I can imagine that groin chafing is a grossly unpleasant experience for men.

Thankfully, there’s the Fresh Balls Lotion to help protect the family jewels. This lotion applies as a soothing cream, helping to prevent wetness, chafing, and ball itch, and reviewers say it’s a great product to have on-hand during the summer.

Get Fresh Balls Lotion for Men on Amazon for $12.95

A balm to help repair hard-working hands

This balm is a must-have if you work with your hands.

If you work with your hands all day, chances are you occasionally come home with cracked, dry knuckles. When your typical “hand lotion for men” won’t cut it, you should try Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm. Made with lanolin to help repair and protect your skin, this product aims to soothe your poor hands and help them heal up. The non-greasy formula won’t leave your fingers feeling sticky, and reviewers say it’s the best product out there for rough, dry, and sensitive hands.

Get Duke Cannon Supply Co Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm from Ulta for $10.80

