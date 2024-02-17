Advertisement

20 People Who Actually Proved That Beggars Can Be Choosers In The Most Infuriating Ways

1.This person who wanted to buy this house (with no deposit) and figured they could pay it off over time...125 years to be exact:

text message from the person asking if they can pay $200 a month for a house because they have a 1 month old baby
u/FearlessWorkman / Via reddit.com

2.This person who only wanted the free desk if they could deliver it to them:

text messages asking for a free desk to be delivered
u/immaxxing / Via reddit.com

3.This person who thinks they can have their house painted for less than what two five-gallon paint containers cost:

inquiry posted for someone to paint a 1800 square foot house for $250
u/whistlewink / Via reddit.com

4.And this person who wanted an experienced photographer to shoot their wedding for $50 and a free drink coupon:

u/whistlewink / Via reddit.com
5.This person who wanted this woman to do her costumed character call for free because it was their daughter's birthday:

person asks for the service to be for free saying, stop being a bitch it's her birthday
u/PaySep03 / Via reddit.com

6.This person who wanted a free part-time assistant because they were burned out:

facebook asking for a volunteer with no guarantee on how much money they'll get
u/thesearchingbear / Via reddit.com

7.This person who probably should have just checked Temu if they wanted under $10 AirPods:

person asking for new airpods for under $10
u/guiltlessunman / Via reddit.com

8.This person who thinks everyone has extra dressers, perfumes, and air fryers lying around and that they're eager to get rid of:

u/Effective_Bell5524 / Via reddit.com
9.This mother who wants to find her son a wife, but — among many requirements — any woman interested must have at least two references from ex-boyfriends:

social media post asking for a wife
u/snoopingfeline / Via reddit.com

10.This person who finally got someone to lend them money but now needs money to go pick it up:

"ok a friend is loaning us the money now we need $20 for gas to go get the money, they can't bring it to us"
u/shadowvox / Via reddit.com

11.This person who just got home from a two-week road trip and has no money for food, but has a list of the foods they do want for free:

u/Coco_1923 / Via reddit.com
12.This person who thought the person selling their Pokémon cards on Facebook would just give them away for free if they asked:

can i get thrm for free, my son has been looking for some
u/MrFavorable / Via reddit.com

13.This person who supports independently owned small businesses, but only if they price-match national chains:

long message saying they love the business but they need an item to be the same price as costco
u/kraftykorea99 / Via reddit.com

14.This person who is mad at her sister-in-law because she had the gall to do whatever she wanted with her baby's old clothes instead of handing it down to them:

person saying that usually family members will hand down baby clothing and since the person didn't, they are no long invited to their baby's christening
deleted / Via reddit.com

15.This person who wanted a free iPhone, but nothing beneath a 12:

u/SpoopySpagooter / Via reddit.com
16.And this person who wanted a free MacBook, but it had to be a 2015 model or newer:

u/pandacraze34 / Via reddit.com
17.This person who wanted the car seller to sell them a car for cheaper than what they had already sold it for:

person sold a car for $700 but another person is asking if they can ask for it back and they'll pay $500 for it because they really need a car
u/SoupyDownside / Via reddit.com

18.This person who went on Tinder to ask for help moving their couch:

the bio is just a help ad asking to move furniture and they'll only offer water, no cash
u/theoseinagape / Via reddit.com

19.This person who wanted free speakers since the seller was being evicted anyhow:

u/scrambledeggsalad / Via reddit.com
20.And lastly, these people who got a dog for the first time and needed EVERYTHING to keep care of it:

list of the things needed for the dog
u/Sara_Elisabeth / Via reddit.com
