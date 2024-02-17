20 People Who Actually Proved That Beggars Can Be Choosers In The Most Infuriating Ways

1.This person who wanted to buy this house (with no deposit) and figured they could pay it off over time...125 years to be exact:

2.This person who only wanted the free desk if they could deliver it to them:

3.This person who thinks they can have their house painted for less than what two five-gallon paint containers cost:

4.And this person who wanted an experienced photographer to shoot their wedding for $50 and a free drink coupon:

5.This person who wanted this woman to do her costumed character call for free because it was their daughter's birthday:

6.This person who wanted a free part-time assistant because they were burned out:

7.This person who probably should have just checked Temu if they wanted under $10 AirPods:

8.This person who thinks everyone has extra dressers, perfumes, and air fryers lying around and that they're eager to get rid of:

9.This mother who wants to find her son a wife, but — among many requirements — any woman interested must have at least two references from ex-boyfriends:

10.This person who finally got someone to lend them money but now needs money to go pick it up:

11.This person who just got home from a two-week road trip and has no money for food, but has a list of the foods they do want for free:

12.This person who thought the person selling their Pokémon cards on Facebook would just give them away for free if they asked:

13.This person who supports independently owned small businesses, but only if they price-match national chains:

14.This person who is mad at her sister-in-law because she had the gall to do whatever she wanted with her baby's old clothes instead of handing it down to them:

15.This person who wanted a free iPhone, but nothing beneath a 12:

16.And this person who wanted a free MacBook, but it had to be a 2015 model or newer:

17.This person who wanted the car seller to sell them a car for cheaper than what they had already sold it for:

18.This person who went on Tinder to ask for help moving their couch:

19.This person who wanted free speakers since the seller was being evicted anyhow:

20.And lastly, these people who got a dog for the first time and needed EVERYTHING to keep care of it: