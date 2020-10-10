20 Pairs Of Black Jeans With Cool-Classic Appeal

Life just hit peak casual. No more late-night clubbing, buzzy rooftop gatherings, or events that require formal getups. Instead, it's all about couch sitting, socially distant coffee dates, and farmer's market trips wearing nothing but yesterday's loungewear (on repeat). But now, as the weather gets nippy, we're ready to pair our cozy cable-knit sweaters with a different style of bottom that offers a little more oomph than our tired sweatpants: the oh-so-cool-and-classic black jeans.

Comfy, chic, universally flattering, and available in a surplus of versatile silhouettes that match just about any aesthetic, black denim is one of those wardrobe staples that transcend style and time. Whether your vibe is more grunge or glam and your budget tight or loose, there's a pair out there for you. And before you go a-searching, we already hunted the best ones down. Ahead, scroll into 20 pairs of black jeans worth shuffling into your peak-casual clothing rotation.

View photos


Uniqlo High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans, $, available at Uniqlo
View photos


Reformation Cindy Bootleg Slit Hem Jeans, $, available at Reformation
View photos


Good American Curvy Skinny Cropped Jeans, $, available at Good American
View photos


ASOS DESIGN High Rise Stretch Straight-leg Jeans, $, available at ASOS
View photos


Agolde Toni Distressed Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


Levi's Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jean, $, available at Urban Outfitters
View photos


Mango Mom-fit Jeans, $, available at Mango
View photos


We The Free Dream Lover Flare Printed Jeans, $, available at Free People
View photos


BDG High-Waisted Distressed Straight Jean, $, available at Urban Outfitters
View photos


Gap Mid Rise Boot Leg Jeans, $, available at Gap
View photos


& Other Stories Treasure Cut Cropped Jeans, $, available at & Other Stories
View photos


NYDJ Slim High Rise Bootcut Jeans Inclusive, $, available at Verishop
View photos


We The Free Ellie Wide Leg Jeans, $, available at Free People
View photos


Topshop Jamie High Waist Black Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom
View photos


Toteme Washed Original Jeans, $, available at SSENSE
View photos


Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Jeans, $, available at Anthropologie
View photos


H&M Mom High Ankle Jeans, $, available at H&M
View photos


Levi's Trendy Plus Size 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $, available at Macy's
View photos


Express High Waisted Asymmetric Wrap Straight Jeans, $, available at Express
View photos


Ksubi Ksubi Slim Pin Jean, $, available at Garmentory

