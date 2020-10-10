20 Pairs Of Black Jeans With Cool-Classic Appeal

Life just hit peak casual. No more late-night clubbing, buzzy rooftop gatherings, or events that require formal getups. Instead, it's all about couch sitting, socially distant coffee dates, and farmer's market trips wearing nothing but yesterday's loungewear (on repeat). But now, as the weather gets nippy, we're ready to pair our cozy cable-knit sweaters with a different style of bottom that offers a little more oomph than our tired sweatpants: the oh-so-cool-and-classic black jeans.



Comfy, chic, universally flattering, and available in a surplus of versatile silhouettes that match just about any aesthetic, black denim is one of those wardrobe staples that transcend style and time. Whether your vibe is more grunge or glam and your budget tight or loose, there's a pair out there for you. And before you go a-searching, we already hunted the best ones down. Ahead, scroll into 20 pairs of black jeans worth shuffling into your peak-casual clothing rotation.



Uniqlo High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans, $, available at High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans, $, available at Uniqlo More

Reformation Cindy Bootleg Slit Hem Jeans, $, available at Cindy Bootleg Slit Hem Jeans, $, available at Reformation More

Good American Curvy Skinny Cropped Jeans, $, available at Curvy Skinny Cropped Jeans, $, available at Good American More

ASOS DESIGN High Rise Stretch Straight-leg Jeans, $, available at High Rise Stretch Straight-leg Jeans, $, available at ASOS More