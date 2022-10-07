This $20 pair of tear-resistant tights is my fall fashion secret weapon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s nothing worse than heading out the door and realizing that your tights have a huge run in them.

Notorious for snagging easily and having to be thrown out regularly, tights have a bad rap for being high maintenance. And with some tear-resistant brands selling their styles for upwards of $70, a quality pair isn’t cheap.

Luckily for all those who finish off almost any outfit with tights in the colder months, Shapermint has launched “practically unbreakable” tights for just $20.

Shapermint also sells traditional shapewear like camisoles, briefs and bras, but its new Shaper Tights are a wardrobe must-have. According to the brand, these new tights are “virtually indestructible” and have endured thousands of stress tests — even putting a spiky pineapple in the tights didn’t cause them to rip.

These opaque tights are made from durable yarn and promise not to tear, snag or rip. In fact, the brand shares that 99% of women can’t rip them. And seeing as these tights are from a shapewear brand, they also offer medium compression, a power waistband and smoothing properties. See what I mean about it being a secret weapon?

Available in Black, Latte and Chocolate, these tights come in S-4XL, which accommodates sizes 2-24. And at just $20, adding these tights to your Nordstrom cart is a total no-brainer — you might as well clear out your old collection of damaged tights and stockings while you’re at it!

