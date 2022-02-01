A 20-year-old woman was killed and the search for a hit-and-run driver continues

A South Carolina woman is dead and a search is underway for the driver who killed her in a hit-and-run collision.

Tamia Jackson, a 20-year-old Aiken resident, was killed in the Jan. 27 crash, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Jackson was a pedestrian, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers said they responded to a call about a body in the median of Richland Avenue, near the intersection with Dyches Road. That’s near a Walmart Supercenter, about a mile from the campus of the University of South Carolina Aiken.

A passerby saw Jackson’s body near the road and reported it, according to Ables.

Investigators said they believe Jackson was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the scene.

A person of interest has been identified in the hit-and-run crash, but no arrests have been made, according to the department of public safety. Further information on the person of interest was not available.

There is no word on a description of the vehicle that might have been involved.

The deadly collision remains under investigation by the department of public safety.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-293-7863, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.