20-year-old who was shot and killed was taking classes at Coastal Carolina University

David Roldan-Dimas was taking classes at Coastal Carolina University this summer.

The 20-year-old junior was studying business administration and was expecting to graduate in 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

But those plans ended June 19, when the York County man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot in the Carolina Forest area.

Now, Roldan-Dimas’ family is planning his funeral that is set for June 25. A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for it.

A phone number or other contacts for family could not be located.

“This has been a huge heartbreak to everyone who knew David but especially his family,” according to Andrea Salinas, who created the account.

The description said that Roldan-Dimas was taking summer classes so he could graduate sooner.

Roldan-Dimas is described as being “sweet, fun ... and a great person in all. He was always there for anyone that needed help and would do his best to help in any way,” the account said.

Coastal Carolina University said that Roldan-Dimas had completed four semesters at the university as an undergraduate finance major in the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration.

“Carolina University is saddened to hear of the passing of David R. Dimas and we offer our deepest condolences to David’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the university said in a statement Friday.

Roldan-Dimas died at 1049 Glenforest Road from his injuries, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 11 p.m. June 19, a police report said. They found Roldan-Dimas in a black Chevy Camaro that had collided with a parked white Nissan, according to an incident report.

He had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers initially attempted to perform CPR, but Roldan-Dimas was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.

No arrests have been made. Horry County police are still investigating.