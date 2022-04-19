Take 20% Off The Internet-Famous Always Pan At Our Place’s Spring Sale

Tax season is officially over and we’ve already got an idea on where to make the most of your return: Our Place‘s annual Spring Super Sale. From now to May 8, snag a brand-new Always Pan for $30 off, a sparkly Perfect Pot for $40 off, and all other items (minus bundles) for 20% or more. IYKYK, sustainable cookware discounts like these are hard to come by, especially on Our Place’s internet-famous, multi-functional inventory. Its Always Pan accessories, stackable drinking glasses, walnut cutting boards, and more are ready to refresh your home for 20% less in honor of the equinox. Scroll on for the lowdown on all the best deals and which items and colorways are fast on their way to selling out.

Meet Our Place’s illustrious poster child and claim to fame: the Always Pan. This sustainable, non-toxic, and multi-faceted piece of cookware replaces everything from a frying pan to a steamer, skillet, sauté pan, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, beechwood spatula, and even a no-mess spoon rest. When it’s not whipping up delicious meals, it can sit atop your stove as a glorified piece of home decor. Our Place’s 11 gorgeous colorways are a major selling point and the brand continues to roll out exciting new hues.

Want to know more before you take the plunge? The Shopping Team has you covered. Read about how spent an entire day whipping up meals with mine, or borrow our Affiliate Director Elizabeth Buxton’s mean one-dish chicken sauté courtesy of her lavender essential pan. Numerous Shopping team members also took its famed successor, the Perfect Pot, for a spin just a few months back. The Perfect Pot is an eight-in-one wonder in its own right. It replaces a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser, and a handy spoon rest. The best part? Unlike the original Always Pan, it’s also oven-safe up to 425 degrees. (Just no broiling!)

This contraption is the ultimate mini-culinary sauna for when you want more than just cooked veggies. Alexandra Polk

I would absolutely recommend this Pot to friends who love to cook, or (as a tip) would suggest my engaged pals put this Pot on their wedding registry. Jinnie lee, Freelance affiliate writer

Practically everything is on sale and flying off the shelves as of this morning. We predict fan-favorite colorways will be sold out soon (looking at you Lavender, Heat, and Blue Salt) — so head over to Our Place’s site now and cash in on all the discounted goodies before your dream product is gone for good…or back to full-price.

