The 20 most-read Guardian sport articles of 2023

20) 50 photographs that reshaped sport

Pain, triumph, disaster – and a pair of tightly squeezed testicles. The picture desk picked over a host of images that changed the way we see sport for ever.

19) Sweden stun US on penalties at Women’s World Cup – live

The first of a number of entries from the Women’s World Cup finals, in which the USA had all the chances in normal and extra time, but Lina Hurtig scored the deciding spot-kick to knock out the champions in dramatic fashion.

18) South Africa pip All Blacks to win Rugby World Cup – live

Lee Calvert guided you through minute-by-minute updates of the final in Paris as the Springboks took glory by the narrowest of margins. “They are the absolute masters of the tiniest but mightiest moments,” he wrote. He wasn’t wrong.

17) South Africa pip England in Rugby World Cup semi – live

After a remarkable weekend of quarter-finals in France, this World Cup semi-final delivered another thriller as the Springboks got the better of England again.

16) England deny Colombia to reach World Cup semis – live

A nervy outing from Sarina Wiegman’s side but they booked their place in a mouthwatering semi-final against co-hosts Australia with this 2-1 comeback victory at Stadium Australia.

15) Australia beat England in thrilling first Ashes Test – live

England were closing in with just two wickets required, but Pat Cummins led a rearguard action to get Australia over the line at Edgbaston, detailed in our over-by-over coverage.

14) England edge past Nigeria on penalties at World Cup – live

Lauren James was sent off for stamping on Michelle Alozie, but England held firm defensively and won the shootout. As Rob Smyth wrote: “After the mother, father and extended family of scares, England are in the quarter-finals!”

13) England win fifth Ashes Test to draw series – live

England ripped through Australia’s batting on day five and Stuart Broad got his storybook ending with the two final wickets. The tourists retained the urn.

12) Rubiales kiss sparks outrage after World Cup final

The then-Spanish football president Luis Rubiales denied the very obvious fact that kissing World Cup-winning forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the post-final ceremony was inappropriate. It didn’t end well for him.

11) Australia beat France on penalties in World Cup – live

The Matildas hit their high of the Women’s World Cup, getting the better of France in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout after 120 goalless minutes in Brisbane.

10) How Dunne turned male gaze into gymnastics empire

Gymnastics asks its most promising athletes to give everything. As Lauren Mechling’s feature explained, the LSU star has repurposed herself into the lucrative main event.

9) Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages

Tumaini Carayol reported from Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic: “It was an astonishing match and performance, a victory that required every immeasurable self-belief and sustained shot-making of the highest quality from Alcaraz while playing at a level of intensity that he has never experienced across five sets.”

8) Australia win Cricket World Cup by beating India – live

Travis Head’s brilliant 137 shattered the dreams of a billion home fans and made Australia men’s world champions for a sixth time. Our over-by-over report charted India’s despair on home turf.

7) Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

The unseeded Marketa Vondrousova completed a magical fortnight by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become a grand slam champion for the first time at SW19.

6) Match of the Day to air without presenter or pundits

Back in March, Gary Lineker was suspended by the BBC for breaching impartiality guidelines after criticising the government’s asylum policies. Cue hasty plans for that Saturday’s Match of the Day. After returning shortly after, Lineker later told Sid Lowe: “I kept thinking: ‘Am I missing something? Why is this six days of reporters outside my door, being on the front pages of every single newspaper every single day? This is nuts!’ It’s so disproportionate to what I did.”

5) The best male footballers in the world 2022

Delayed into 2023 by last winter’s World Cup in Qatar, our annual rundown of the best male footballers in the world was topped by Lionel Messi. But he didn’t stay there in 2023.

4) Alcaraz downs Djokovic to win Wimbledon title – live

Bringing the curtain down on a dramatic fortnight at Wimbledon was game-by-game updates from the men’s singles final, as Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic.

3) Hermoso ‘did not consent’ to being kissed by Rubiales

As the disgraced Rubiales desperately attempted to change history that had been witnessed by the world, the Spanish women’s national team announced that they would not play until he was removed. He was gone several weeks later.

2) Spain 1-0 England, Women’s World Cup final – live

So near but so far for the Lionesses, but an historic triumph for La Roja, as reported by Sarah Rendell with her minute-by-minute coverage of the World Cup final. The captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal and, despite Mary Earps’ sweary brilliance, it proved in vain for the European champions. Reader Beau got in touch to sum things up: “There are two sad notes to this match. First, Spain may be the first side in history in which we say: ‘Congratulations, but please fire your coach.’ Second, England just dropped off a level or two after conceding. But what a performance by Spain.”

1) Australia 1-3 England, Women’s World Cup semi-final – live

And our most-read piece of 2023, live coverage of the World Cup semi-final as the Lionesses knocked out the co-hosts.