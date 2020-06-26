20 Most Memorable Coming Out Stories by Hollywood Stars (Photos)

In celebration of New York City LGBT Pride March Sunday, reflect on these emotional, empowering and sometimes bizarre stories from show business.

Frank Ocean

In a widely-celebrated and brave blog post, R&B singer and prolific songwriter Ocean revealed a tumultuous romantic relationship with another man. The admission was applauded for discussing the intersection of sexual orientation and the repression of African American male identities.



Kristen Stewart

While her early career was defined by the fever pitch over “The Twilight Saga” and her co-star/boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Stewart later pursued a low-key slate of indies and relationship with female singer St. Vincent. She openly addressed their connection in a September 2016 Elle magazine interview.



Cynthia Nixon

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon‘s personal life became the fascination of bloggers and celebrity magazines after leaving her partner Danny Mozes for New York education activist Christine Marinoni. The pair moved in together in 2007 and raise her two kids with Mozes. In 2012, Nixon formally identified as bisexual.



Jodie Foster

While Foster’s sexuality was a topic of discussion for decades in Hollywood and pop culture, her 2013 acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes put any doubts to rest. In a speech that was widely regarded as bizarre, Foster thanked her longtime female partner and co-parent, Cydney Bernard.



Ricky Martin

Ten years after “Livin’ La Vida Loca” swept the globe, Martin revealed he was gay in 2010 blog post on his official website. The father of two is still a musician and LGBT activist.



Anderson Cooper

The CNN anchor had long ignored speculation over his sexuality until 2012. In an email with blogger Andrew Sullivan, Cooper wrote, “The fact is, I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud.”



Robin Roberts

The ABC anchor touched many by thanking her “longtime girlfriend, Amber,” in a 2013 Facebook post updating fans about a recent bone marrow transplant.



Matt Bomer

“American Horror Story” actor and marble-carved-cheekbones owner Bomer acknowledged his partner, publicist Simon Halls, and their three kids in an emotional humanitarian award speech in 2012.



Wentworth Miller

This actor and screenwriter was the portrait of brute masculinity in the 2005 Fox series “Prison Break,” which made his heartfelt coming out in 2013 — and subsequent admission to body image and depression struggles — resonate all the more with fans.



Colton Haynes

Beloved for both his physique and silly social media persona, the “Arrow” star hinted slyly he was not straight before formally coming out in 2016. His vagueness was criticized by others in Hollywood.



Amandla Stenberg

The “Hunger Games” actress and millennial icon revealed in a 2015 Snapchat post that she identified as bisexual — but later said even that term was too constricting, as it did not account for trans identities. She now prefers “pansexual.”



Lance Bass

Bass was the subject of mass heterosexual teen girl fantasy as a member of the boy band *NSync. In a 2006 People magazine interview, however, Bass’ coming out launched a new generation of LGBT entertainers casually revealing their sexual orientation.



