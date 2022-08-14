The 20 most hated TV finales ever, from The Sopranos to Killing Eve

Louis Chilton
·10 min read
James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in the HBO classic ‘The Sopranos' (HBO)
James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in the HBO classic ‘The Sopranos' (HBO)

A pitch-perfect series finale can often seal a show’s place in the pantheon of TV greatness.

From classics like M*A*S*H  and Cheers to recent examples such as Mad Men and The Deuce, a great series finale is a sure-fire way of ensuring that a show’s reputation will endure. But what happens when TV creators get it wrong?

Either by playing it too safe or taking too much of a risk, many otherwise beloved programmes have seen their shine dulled by the stigma of a finale misfire.

Some are universally despised, while others are simply divisive, works of arguable genius that nonetheless alienated large portions of their fanbase.

Sometimes, a finale is so disliked that it requires a do-over – which is what happened with Showtime’s grisly serial killer drama Dexter.

Most shows aren’t so lucky, however, with series from Killing Eve to True Blood having to live with an ending that doesn’t do justice to what came before.

Here is a selection of the 20 most hated series finales of all time…

20. Breaking Bad

Wrapping up a series as electrically popular and perpetually surprising as Breaking Bad was always going to be a tough task – and the initial reaction to the finale (“Felina”) was one of widespread adulation. But while the episode still has its high points – Jesse’s euphoric escape from captivity; Walt’s theatrically tragic demise – its reputation has cooled, for many, to one of gentle disappointment. When you’ve made one of the medium’s all-time great series, a finale that’s simply “good” won’t quite cut the methstard.

Bad to the bone: Bryan Cranston as Walter White in the divisive Breaking Bad finale (AMC)
Bad to the bone: Bryan Cranston as Walter White in the divisive Breaking Bad finale (AMC)

19. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Bloom’s cult musical comedy series made some questionable calls towards the end of its four-season run - which included re-casting erstwhile love interest Greg with an entirely different actor. But its finale was still viewed as a particular cop-out by some fans, as its dysfunctional lead Rebecca sidestepped the choice between her three potential suitors and chose instead to focus on music. Thematically satisfying? Maybe, but most viewers had already picked a side, and anyone watching to “ship” was left unfulfilled.

18. Killing Eve

The BBC’s sharp, blackly comic thriller Killing Eve never managed to recapture the dizzy peaks of its first season. When it eventually shuddered to a halt in 2022, it was with a finale that was widely despised by fans. Whether it was the overblown rampage that saw Villanelle (Jodie Comer) dispatch every member of The Twelve, or the gratuitous the last-minute assassination that claimed the life of Comer’s character, Killing Eve ended its run with an hour that pleased almost no-one. Forget jumping the shark... this shark was garrotted, poisoned and found floating in the Thames.

17. The Undoing

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman’s tense psychological thriller had viewers entranced when it aired on Sky in 2021. But many were disappointed by the finale’s predictable grand reveal. In a two-star review of the episode for The Independent, Eamon de Paor wrote: “The finale of David E Kelley and Susanne Bier's The Undoing contains a big reveal alright – but it isn’t a bombshell regarding the killer of Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis). It’s that we have given this glossy and seemingly ingenious whodunit too much credit. In the end, it turns out the killer was the obvious suspect. Everything else has been mere distraction. For the past five weeks, the series has been skating by on smoke, mirrors and Grant’s Hollywood smirk.”

Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing' (Sky)
Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing' (Sky)

16. Ozark

The final season of Netflix’s hit crime drama Ozark went down a treat with critics, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton branding it “unbearably tense, obliquely poignant, and some of the best event TV we’ve seen on any streaming service”. However, viewers didn’t really concur. With an ending that saw one of the show’s most beloved characters meet a violent end, and a complete lack of justice be doled out to its felonious Byrde family, Ozark’s finale was derided by fans on social media. The episode, entitled “A Hard Way to Go”, received the series’ lowest ever rating on IMDB by quite a distance, being scored at an average of just 6.7 out of 10. A hard way to go indeed.

15. Lost

The propulsive appeal of Lost had always been its core mysteries. The two-part finale doesn’t offer a whole lot of answers, and divided fans down the middle. Damon Lindelof’s spiritualistic bent is out in full force here, and while there is a strong contingent who adore how everything wrapped up, the finale’s detractors argue that it is overlong, confusing and overindulgent. In fairness, it’s probably the most misunderstood finale of all time.

14. True Blood

Alan Ball’s pulpy post-Six Feet Under vampire drama indulged in its fair share of melodrama down the years, but the finale still lives in undead infamy. When Bill (Stephen Moyer) forces Sookie (Anna Paquin) to kill her, a series-long romance is thrown out the window, without much of a comprehensible reason. At its best, this series could really sink its fangs into you; by the end, it just sucked.

Bloodless: The melodramatic finale of True Blood was poorly received by many fans (HBO)
Bloodless: The melodramatic finale of True Blood was poorly received by many fans (HBO)

13. The X-Files

Another series that entered decline long before its let-down of a finale, The X-Files promised big things with the return of David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder. It was a shoddy end for one of TV’s great sci-fi series: a confounding, often dull hour that lapsed into heavy-handed theism and trite TV tropes.  “The most imaginative show on television has finally reached the limits of its imagination,” wrote The New York Times after the episode’s airing.

12. Star Trek: Enterprise

Enterprise creator Brannon Braga would later say that the series finale of Star Trek: Enterprise was “a kind of a slap in the face to the Enterprise actors… I regret it.” The episode, which was framed as a holodeck sequence aboard the Next Generation vessel a century into the future, offered little in the way of closure for Enterprise fans, and to top it off, the show needlessly killed off Commander Trip Tucker, played by Connor Trinneer.

11. Desperate Housewives

Taking its name from a Stephen Sondheim lyric, the Desperate Housewivesfinale “Finishing the Hat” took all the melodrama tension that had been building all season and turned it into… not much, really. Karen Mc Clusky (Kathryn Joosten) confesses to killing Alejandro, defusing Bree’s murder trial. For a series that built its reputation as a sharply subversive suburban satire, Housewives  couldn’t deliver a proper pay-off, with its blandly happy endings all round.

The gang sits around a table in the blandly happy Desperate Housewives finale (ABC)
The gang sits around a table in the blandly happy Desperate Housewives finale (ABC)

10. Sherlock

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s modernised spin on the Sherlock Holmes stories was something of a sensation for the BBC throughout its first three short series. The de facto finale, however (barring any future return), was seen by most as a misstep. “The Final Problem” saw Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Watson (Martin Freeman) contend with the villainous Eurus (Sian Brooke), in a story that was deemed by some critics both confusing and sexist.

9. Twin Peaks: The Return

Depending on whom you ask, the finale to David Lynch avant-garde Twin Peaks revival is either one of the finest, boldest pieces of TV ever made, or an inscrutable, frustrating mess. Having waited all season for the return of charismatic good guy Dale Cooper (Kyle McLachlan), fans finally saw old Coop return in full fettle during the penultimate episode. The reunion was short-lived, however, and both Cooper and Twin Peaks ended with an hour that was surreal, hostile and unsettling – the viewers craving resolution or closure were left sorely disappointed.

‘What year is this?’ Twin Peaks’ disturbing finale refused to offer any sort of closure (Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME)
‘What year is this?’ Twin Peaks’ disturbing finale refused to offer any sort of closure (Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME)

8.  Gossip Girl

Teen drama Gossip Girl concluded with a shock reveal: that Dan (Penn Badgley) was the blogger known as “Gossip Girl” all along. Many fans were unhappy with the twist, which threw up a whole load of new questions (namely: “why?”). What’s more, the series’ final scene, showing a new, younger group of cliquey high school kids, didn’t really land.

7. Little House on the Prairie

Selling the farm is one thing, but blowing it up with dynamite? The explosive conclusion to Little House on the Prairie saw the titular house reduced to smithereens, along with the rest of Walnut Grove. In the TV special The Last Farewell, the residents destroy their own property to stop it falling into the hands of a sinister development tycoon. Naturally, those Prairie fans who had grown to love the locale were aghast.

6. The Sopranos

Has there ever been a finale so wholly divisive as that of The Sopranos? David Chase’s medium-changing mob drama was, at times, so funny and compelling that it was easy to overlook how experimental it could be (Kevin Finnerty, anyone?). The finale, with its now-infamous “cut to black” ending, was The Sopranos at its risk-taking best, though many fans were dismayed at the ambiguity of Tony’s fate. Some of the cast members even complained that they thought their TV had suffered a glitch while watching the episode’s closing moments.

Don’t stop believing: Tony (James Gandolfini), Carmela (Edie Falco) and AJ (Robert Iler) enjoy a final family dinner (Rex, HBO)
Don’t stop believing: Tony (James Gandolfini), Carmela (Edie Falco) and AJ (Robert Iler) enjoy a final family dinner (Rex, HBO)

5. Roseanne

As most nine-year-old English students are told, “…and it was all a dream” is just about the most reviled way to end a story known to man. Roseanne did something tantamount to this with its original ninth season finale (before being eventually revived in 2018), as it was revealed that most of the events after Dan’s (John Goodman) heart attack in the previous series were simply imagined by Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) as part of a book she was writing. Dan, it turned out, had died from the heart attack. When the show was revived a few years ago, the writers pretended this finale (and most of season nine) never existed; most viewers wished that were the case at the time.

4. How I Met Your Mother

While twist endings in films are often celebrated, they’re harder to pull off in the medium of TV, when characters and contexts have solidified over the course of years. How I Met Your Mother went for a doozy with its widely loathed finale, bait-and-switching Ted’s (Josh Radnor) love interest by consigning the titular Mother (Cristin Milioti) to a death by terminal illness. Between the last-ditch pivot to Robin (Cobie Smulders) and the complete undoing of Barney’s character development, this finale tarnished the whole legacy of the once-beloved sitcom.

How I Met Your Mother’s fake-out finale is reviled as one of the worst of all time (CBS)
How I Met Your Mother’s fake-out finale is reviled as one of the worst of all time (CBS)

3. Dexter

Since the very beginning of showtime’s sensational serial killer drama Dexter, people were wondering how it would end. Would Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) finally be brought to justice as the infamous “Bay Harbour Butcher”? Would he confess? If you’d guessed “moved to Oregon to live out the remainder of his life as a lumberjack”, you’d have certainly got good odds – the startlingly leftfield conclusion came out of nowhere, and satisfied just about nobody.

2. Seinfeld

How do you end one of the most popular, acclaimed sitcoms of all time, that was, famously, “a show about nothing”? The answer, for Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, was to make it about pretty much everything, embroiling Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer in a farfetched (even by the show’s own merits) legal battle which saw a courtroom of characters from the show’s past conspire to send the gang to prison for crimes against social decency. David would later have another run at a finale in the seventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but the damage was already done; Seinfeld’s catastrophic conclusion left millions of viewers asking, “What’s the deal?”

The Stark siblings assemble during the final episode of Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Stark siblings assemble during the final episode of Game of Thrones (HBO)

1. Game of Thrones

The bigger they come, the harder they fall – and in the world of TV, Thrones was a titan. The hit HBO fantasy series was plagued with narrative and stylistic problems throughout its eighth and final season, culminating in an over-hyped finale that was met with something resembling a collective shrug. The decision to award the coveted seat on the Iron Throne to the unlikely Bran Stark was far from Thrones’ only problem. The show’s early assuredness and deft plotting had given way to implausible spectacle, and many fans were left feeling like their best-loved characters had been betrayed by the show’s notoriously trigger-happy creators.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Rory MacDonald ready for anything, anyone as PFL switches opponent at last minute

    In the leadup to Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal against (Prince) Magomed Umalatov in Cardiff, Wales, Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald pointed to a priority in his training camp. "I think I just needed to keep a more open mind going into my next fight. So I didn't get closed in on a certain game plan," he said. "That was the biggest thing, a lesson learned in the last fight (a loss to Sweden's Sadibou Sy)." That advice became even more relevant Thursday when the

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe