The 20 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2022

So uncertainty ruled our lives once again in 2021, to the point that making predictions about anything seems a fruitless endeavor. Due to pandemic production delays and scheduling shifts, last year’s list of the most anticipated TV to come featured a few shows that indeed did not materialize in 2021: “Atlanta” Season 3, “Ozark” Season 4, “Barry” Season 3. Well, at least “Ozark” is debuting in January 2022!

This year, we’re taking a different approach: We’re leaving returning shows off this list and just focusing on the all-new series heading our way. (Also, HBO and Netflix programming will be highlighted in separate lists, so look for those soon!) At least half of these programs have already been given release dates, but perhaps 12 months from now we’ll be lamenting the other half being pushed to 2023. (The pandemic, after all, is still going.) But we can hope that this televisual bounty will still await us in the year ahead.

In alphabetical order, here are the shows IndieWire is most hoping to see in 2022.

Libby Hill, Kristen Lopez, Tambay Obenson, Mark Peikert, and Ben Travers also contributed to this list.

