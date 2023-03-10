'20 Minutes' - One of the Most Important Movies in Your Lifetime?

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / '20 MINUTES' may be one of the most important movies you will watch in your lifetime say the producers of the film.

RiverRain Productions, Friday, March 10, 2023, Press release picture

Many are leaving the theaters changed people according to the preview screenings verfied by live reaction video you can see on Youtube.

What if you had 20 minutes to live?

In the movie, twelve characters in Hawaii must decide what is the most important thing in their life in 20 minutes as a nuclear missile from North Korea descends on them.

What would be most important to you? God? Family? Politics?

Watch one of the most talked-about movies in Hawaii history starting with the special preview screening on March 23, 2023 in most Hawaii theaters.

Theaters playing the film starting March 24, 2023 (5 showings a day) include:

Consolidated Ward 16 Regal Dole Cannery

Consolidated Pearlridge Regal Pearl Highlands

Consolidated Miliani Regal Kapolei Commons

Consolidated Kahala Regal Windward

Consolidated Koko Marina Consolidated Kapolei

The cast and director of '20 Minutes' will hold a Q&A after the 7 pm screening at Consolidated Ward 16 (Honolulu, Hawaii) theater on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The red-carpet premiere will be at 6:30 pm. The event is open to the public. A large turn-out is expected, so get your tickets early.

The cast and director/producers will also have another Q&A on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Consolidated Kapolei starting at 7:15 pm.

"20 MINUTES"

In Theaters March 24, 2023 (special Thursday previews on March 23, 2023)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/20Minutes11

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/20MinutesMovie

Official Site: http://20MinutesMovie.com

About RiverRain Productions and Rock Studios

RiverRain Productions and Rock Studios are one of the top faith-based film studios in the U.S. of over 15 feature films. "20 Minutes' opens in Hawaii theaters on March 24, 2023.

CONTACT

Julie Stalberg

Rock Studios

contact@rippleeffectmanagement.com

424 360 9306

SOURCE: RiverRain Productions





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/743285/20-Minutes--One-of-the-Most-Important-Movies-in-Your-Lifetime



