This 20-Min, 3-Move Workout Torches Calories – And Fat – From Home

Whether you want to kickstart a week of home weight loss sessions, or simply sweat out a weekend's worth of excess, this 20-minute dumbbell burner will provide what you desire. But you'll be making a pact with the devil himself.

Dubbed 'The Devil's Dues' by the workout architect – Men's Health Fitness Editor Andrew Tracey – you’ll be working through the reps every minute on the minute and resting for the remainder. Move through the movements for the first three minutes, before resting for the fourth to properly catch your breath. Once the fifth minute rolls around, ready or not, you’re going again. Repeat in this fashion for five rounds for a total of twenty minutes and 225 demonic reps.

1) Devil’s press X 10 reps

Holding a pair of dumbbells by your sides, drop down into a press-up position (A) and perform a burpee. As you begin to stand up from the burpee, use the momentum to swing both of the dumbbells between your legs explosively (B), then up directly overhead (C). Lower the weights under control and repeat. If you’re working with a single weight, switch hands after 5 reps.

2) Dumbbell Push Press x 15 reps

(A) Lift a pair of dumbbells onto your shoulders, palms facing inward. Dip at the knees and use your legs to help (B) press both dumbbells overhead. Lower under control and repeat. If you’re using a single dumbbell, swap at 8 reps and perform a total of 16.

3) Burpee Over Dumbbell x 20

Lay your weight(s) on the ground beside you and drop into a press-up position (A). Lower your chest to the ground, hop your legs back in and jump laterally over the dumbbells (B). Repeat on the other side for 20 reps in total, don’t rush this one, you’ve got 60 seconds to rest cued up.

4) Rest

Peel yourself up off the floor if necessary and focus on controlling your breathing, relax, hydrate and bring your heart rate back down, ready for the next round.

