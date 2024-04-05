A $20 Million Oceanfront Home in Malibu Lists With an Infinity Edge Pool and Rose Gardens

West of Los Angeles, celebrities like Miranda Kerr and RZA have taken a liking to lavish estates in Malibu that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The sun-soaked city is said to offer something for everyone from world-class dining to state parks, plus one new listing that could be for you.

Perched on nearly 3.5 acres of land, the contemporary-style abode at 29600 Harvester Road spans 9,351 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Its open floor plan could make entertaining large crowds a breeze, but capturing ocean views from almost every room was vital to its two-story design. Lush greenery surrounds the newly constructed residence, which includes a host of grand amenities ranging from to a home theater to an infinity edge pool. Play your cards right and you can call the California pad your own for $19.9 million.

Ocean views from inside the $20 million listing.

A mix of stucco and stone slabs make up the home’s exterior, accented by folding doors and window sills with black frames. Set next to verdant green hillsides, its unique character stands out before reaching the interior. The central hub of the home spans the living room and gourmet kitchen, which includes an oversized island and adjoining breakfast bar. Floor-to-ceiling doors that open to a patio and the swimming pool fill both spaces with light. Luxe amenities like glass door pantries and an expansive countertop are also found in the kitchen.

The primary suite, located on the upper level, features two ensuite bathrooms and an in-room coffee station for those who like to tackle caffeine cravings first thing. You can take in sights of the ocean from your bed, or out on the private terrace with ample space for lounger seating. The latter is accessible via the same folding doors featured throughout the property, which illuminates its airy indoor-outdoor design. Herringbone floors are featured in the primary baths along with two sinks, a glass door shower, standalone bathtub, and outdoor views.

The primary bedroom and its expansive terrace.

Other highlights inside the home include a home theater, as well as the fitness studio that includes a steam room and sauna. There’s also a one-bedroom apartment on the home’s lower level that could house family and friends, among others. The primary suite terrace with a fire pit overlooks the pool and verdant landscape. A covered patio sits on the level below, alongside pool deck seating areas. Rose and vegetable gardens round out that home’s amenities that could have you living la dolce vita.

Malibu is famously home to beautiful beaches and state parks like Point Dume. Dining options from Nobu Malibu to Geoffrey’s are also part of the community that make for a luxurious night out. For more details, contact Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland who holds the listing.

