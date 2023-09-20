A $20 Million Malibu Home Has Sold to a High-End Supermarket Chain Owner

There’s apparently great wealth in wellness. A company linked to Josephine Antoci, who with her husband Tony owns the health-oriented and über-expensive Erewhon supermarket chain, has just paid $20 million for an oceanfront house on Malibu’s Broad Beach.

Over the past 10 years, Erewhon — which recently opened its 10th location in the greater Los Angeles area — has evolved from a single-location health foods store into a see-and-be-seen organic Mecca with locations in nearly every posh L.A. neighborhood, and a favorite haunt of Tinseltown’s rich and famous. Today, the chain is perhaps best known for its $20 smoothies, of which there are a wide assortment of only-in-Tinseltown flavors, including “Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.”

As for the Malibu home, it’s a 1950s ranch-style structure sited on more than half an acre of oceanfront land, complete with an impressive 73 feet of beach frontage. With six bedrooms and six bathrooms in nearly 3,700 square feet, the recently renovated residence includes hardwood floors throughout, walls of glass, soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams and a covered balcony upstairs.

Other amenities include a long and gated driveway, a snug kitchen with new appliances and butcher-block countertops, a breakfast bar, a fireplace-equipped living room and a guest suite with its own separate entrance.

Nice as the upgraded house is, it still isn’t good enough for everyone. Just last year, nursing home mogul Lee Samson bought the place for $19.6 million and immediately sought to demolish the existing structure. The current listing notes the property transferred to its new owner with “plans and renderings for a new Richard Landry-designed home of approximately 10,000 square feet,” although it is unclear what Antoci’s ultimate intentions are.

For unknown reasons, Samson apparently changed his mind about building a new Broad Beach dream home, opting to abandon the project before construction began. But the 76-year-old still owns a giant Richard Landry-designed mansion in prime Beverly Hills.

The Antocis are longtime Malibu residents who own another oceanfront home elsewhere on Broad Beach. The couple, who sold a minority stake in Erewhon to New York-based private equity firm Stripes Group in 2019, also recently completed construction on a $30 million, all-custom mansion in L.A.’s exclusive Brentwood Park neighborhood.

