24 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that don't require shipping

Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts that don't require shipping

Mother's Day 2023 (Sunday, May 14), will be here before you know it. If you're one of those people who just doesn't like to shop or gets overwhelmed with too many choices, we get it and we're here for you. We also know shipping can be expensive and unpredictable, so don't make Mom wait for her special delivery this year, here are gifts for her that you don't need to worry about shipping out on time.

Don't miss out on our 23 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts, from subscription gifts that keep on giving to meals delivered to her door from Home Chef or even a Cameo video message from one of her favorite celebrities. Show Mom how much you love and appreciate her this Mother's Day with any of these gifts selected by the shopping experts at Reviewed—come on now, you're only a few clicks away from making Mom smile!

1. For the mom who loves new recipes: A Home Chef subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Home Chef.

If Mom likes to save time in the kitchen, the gift of a meal kit subscription will be greatly appreciated. Our favorite meal kit food delivery service is Home Chef. Aside from the high-quality ingredients, it also has tons of recipes that are easy to follow, no professional cooking skills required.

From $25 at Home Chef

2. For the mom who loves makeup: Allure Beauty Box subscription

Best last-minute gifts for moms: Allure Beauty Box

If you ever get stumped on what to give your beauty-loving mom, try one of our favorite beauty subscription boxes, The Allure Beauty Box. Starting at just $19 per month, she'll receive a wide assortment of full-size and sample-size makeup and skincare products from a variety of high-end, drugstore and indie brands.

From $19 per month

3. For the fashionista mama: Stitch Fix subscription

Best last-minute gifts for moms: Stitch Fix

Whether your mom is a trendsetter who loves fashion, needs help in the style department or is too busy to shop for herself, a Stitch Fix subscription might be just the right fit. Stitch Fix is one of the original online styling services and is still a solid choice thanks to offering a personalized wardrobe from an actual professional stylist.

From $20 per box at Stitch Fix

4. For the mom who loves to accessorize: Rocksbox subscription

Best last-minute gifts for Mother's Day: Rocksbox

For the mom who loves accessorizing every outfit, Rocksbox, a jewelry rental subscription service, is a unique gift idea. Each month, Mom will receive three pieces of jewelry that she can either decide to purchase or mail back with a prepaid shipping label after she's done wearing it. When we tested Rocksbox, we found the service to provide jewelry pieces that looked brand new, were a great way to refresh our wardrobe and worth the price for someone who loves to accessorize.

From $21 per month at Rocksbox

5. For the mom who who loves tea: Sips by subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Sips by.

If your mom is a tea lover, a tea subscription is the way to go for Mother's Day. With the Sips by subscription, she'll receive four different teas per box—about 15 cups of tea—along with detailed flavor descriptions and instructions on how to brew them. Here at Reviewed, we tested it and are certain it makes a great gift to warm Mom's mugs month after month.

From $16 at Sips by

6. For the mom who needs her coffee kick: An Angels' Cup coffee subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Angels' Cup.

If your mom prefers coffee, we have got her caffeine kick covered with an Angels' Cup coffee subscription. With this service, thousands of coffees from hundreds of roasters are curated for quality and tasting flights only feature top-rated selections. There's even an app to keep track of her favorites—just some of the many reasons why we love it and Mom will, too.

From $9 per month at Angels' Cup Coffee

7. For the mom who's a true coffee connoisseur: A virtual coffee tasting

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Driftaway

Another way to curb Mom's caffeine craving is with a virtual coffee tasting at home. We love the Driftaway coffee tasting because it's interactive and comes with four different coffee beans to try. All you need to do is sign Mom up for a session, then the coffee kit will be sent to her and she'll be sure to thank you for supporting her coffee habit.

From $50 per person at Driftaway

8. For the crafty mom: Cratejoy subscription

Best last-minute gifts for Mother's Day: Cratejoy

Cratejoy is a subscription box service with hundreds of themed boxes to choose from, but if your mom is the crafty type, we recommend the Adults & Crafts Crate. Each month, she'll receive an on-trend craft project with all the tools, materials and instructions she'll need to craft her next masterpiece.

From $32 per box at Cratejoy

9. For the wine-loving mom: Firstleaf subscription

Best last-minute gifts for Mother's Day: Firstleaf wine

One of the best wine delivery services we recommend is Firstleaf, because they curate your monthly boxes based on a thorough intake quiz to find your flavor preferences and offer a flexible subscription model. They're a great choice for a mom who enjoys affordable and customizable wine options.

From $90 (for six bottles) at Firstleaf

10. For the mom who's an avid reader: A Book of the Month subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Book Of The Month.

If your mom is always looking for new books to read, a Book of The Month subscription is the clear gift choice. Every month, she'll be able to choose if she wants one or more of the five featured books—then they'll deliver her picks to her door. Aside from affordable pricing, the subscription also vets all the books and sometimes even gets early releases.

From $50 at Book of The Month

11. For the mom who can't get enough fresh flowers: A Bouqs subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Bouqs.

Fresh flowers at Mom's doorstep will always be appreciated, especially on Mother's Day. This year, instead of just one bouquet, gift her a subscription to Bouqs. She'll love the beautiful flowers that arrive at her door every month (and brag to her mom friends about how thoughtful her child is). You can even change the frequency of the delivery along with the type of blooms she receives—roses one month, sunflowers the next. Go ahead and switch it up to keep Mom on her toes.

From $40 per month at Bouqs

12. For the wannabe detective mom: A Hunt a Killer subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Hunt A Killer.

Hunt A Killer is one of the most unique subscription boxes on the market and is a great gift idea for the mom who loves true crime shows and a good mystery. Each "season" of Hunt A Killer contains six boxes filled with clues. At the end of each season, the goal is to have pieced together the clues and solved the crime. Aside from getting our seal of approval, it's a fun activity she can choose to do alone or on a date night with dear old Dad.

From $33 at Hunt A Killer

13. For the mom who loves to travel: An Airbnb gift card

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Airbnb.

Airbnb has made travel more convenient and more affordable, which is why moms who need a little escape either near or far will be thrilled with an Airbnb gift card. The site has domestic and international locations ranging from luxurious to rustic so she can choose her ideal destination. Airbnb also offers some epic experiences, so whether your mom is an art lover or ghost hunter she's sure to have an awesome adventure.

From $50 at Airbnb

14. For the mom who loves learning new hobbies: An All-Access Pass to MasterClass

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: MasterClass.

Does your mom always say she doesn't want new stuff? Try gifting her an All-Access Pass to MasterClass to learn some new skills. She can take classes from celebrity experts on things like pastry making with Dominique Ansel, makeup with Bobbi Brown or photography with Annie Leibovitz. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass and says the classes are super interesting and self-paced, so no worries, Mom will be able to learn on her own time.

From $15 per month at MasterClass

15. For the mom who prefers audiobooks: An Audible subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Audible.

If Mom needs to occasionally tune out, a subscription to Audible might be exactly what she wants. Starting at less than $8 per month, the subscription will provide her with thousands of audiobooks in every category and can be accessed on practically any device including smartphones, tablets and computers. She'll be able to use it anywhere and we doubt she'll ever run out of listening options.

From $8 per month at Audible

16. For the mom who loves cooking: An Amazon Explore virtual class

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Amazon Explore.

If your mom is already a great chef but wants to level up her cooking game, an Amazon Explore virtual class is the perfect gift. She can choose from a ton of live cooking classes ranging from macaron making to empanadas—all from the comfort of her own kitchen. We tested it and actually loved all the classes which were taught by awesome instructors and resulted in some seriously delicious meals.

From $5 at Amazon Explore

17. For the Disney mom: A Disney+ subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Disney+.

Let your Mickey-loving mom experience the magic of Disney right from her own living room with a Disney+ subscription. She'll have access to hundreds of movies and thousands of TV show episodes across all the Disney genres she knows and adores, from brand new content to classic titles. Throw in some popcorn with this gift because she'll want to enjoy a movie night every night.

From $8 per month at Disney+

18. For the celebrity-obsessed mom: A personalized Cameo

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Cameo.

What do you get the mom who loves all things pop culture? A personalized Cameo video from her favorite star is a great start. Cameo has an impressive selection of options, from reality stars to rock stars, so you can choose her favorite. Fair warning: each video is completely unscripted—so it's recommended to watch some of their sample videos to get a taste of their style. We tested Cameo and believe it can be a very fun surprise (just be sure to book someone your mom is actually a fan of).

From $25 at Cameo

19. For the choosy mom: Sugarwish

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts that don't require shipping: Sugarwish

Gift your mom a snack you know she'll love—because she picked it out herself! With Sugarwish, you choose the category (cookies, candy, popcorn, even wine and more) and the gift size, then send it electronically. Now your work is done and the recipient will do the rest, choosing their favorite treats from dozens of options, before the gift is shipped to them in a beautiful gift box.

From $25 at Sugarwish

20. For the recipe-loving mom: A subscription to New York Times cooking

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: New York Times Cooking.

Cookbooks are great to have on hand, but if Mom is running out of room on her bookshelves and loves to cook, she'll appreciate a subscription to New York Times Cooking. This gift will provide her with access to 19,000-plus recipes, easy-to-follow cooking guides and video tutorials. She'll have the chance to try new recipes and perfect her old favorites. It will be a nice bonus if she lets you be her taste tester.

From $40 per year at New York Times Cooking

21. For the foodie mom: A Goldbelly gift card

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Goldbelly.

If Mom is a serious foodie, she'll seriously love a Goldbelly gift card. We tested the service and love how you can have dishes from your favorite restaurants all over the country delivered​ right to your door, no reservations required. Mom will love eating the menu items she craves at her own dining table, and maybe she'll even invite you over for dessert.

From $25 at Goldbelly

22. For the mom with a sweet tooth: A Candy Club membership

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Candy Club.

Sour belts, chocolates, gummies—oh yes! If your mom has a sweet tooth, she'll love a Candy Club box. You can choose a small Fun Box or a large Party Box to arrive at her door every month with a specially curated selection of candy ranging from nostalgic favorites to popular new treats. Don't be disappointed if she doesn't want to share.

From $30 per month at Candy Club

23. For the mom who wants to learn a new language: Babbel

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Babbel.

If your mom has always wanted to learn a new language, give her the gift of gab with Babbel. Each online course will be personalized by her interests and molded into bite-sized​ lessons so she can easily learn at her own pace. It's a great budget-friendly option for diving into a new language. We tested it and found it to be a fun and effective language learning tool.

From $10 per month at Babbel

24. For a dog mom: A Kong Box subscription

20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts no shipping: Kong Box.

If you're gifting a dog mom this Mother's Day, a Kong Box will have her and her fur baby wagging their tails. Each box is completely personalized based on the dog's personality and dietary needs, and every month a box with the famous Kong training toy, a personality toy and three types of treats will be delivered. Our tester loved how it was tailored specifically to their pup and how it didn't repeat any toys (although it did repeat treats). The dog mom in your life and her pup will still be satisfied with the selection.

From $35 per month at Kong Box

