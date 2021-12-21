15 last-minute gifts for women you can still get in time for Christmas

The best last-minute gifts for women.

You can still get many of the best gifts for women in time for Christmas, but the window to order for on-time delivery is quickly closing as holiday shipping deadlines approach. To save you some time—and the headache of last-minute holiday shopping—we've picked out the 15 best gifts for women that arrive before Christmas.

Whether it's a Tile Mate tracker to help her keep tabs on her stuff or that Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven she's had her eye on, the woman in your life will be beaming with joy as she unwraps your gift. We recommend ordering ASAP, though, as Christmas Eve is just around the corner. Here are the 15 best gifts for women you can still buy for Christmas.

1. For the one who needs some self-care: Bath bombs

Best gifts for women: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

If she's always complaining about how hectic her week has been, she'll love our favorite set of bath bombs to have a long soak with. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels set, which comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs has more than 33,000 Amazon reviews with many claiming they're just good as the more expensive Lush bath bombs. We even loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs from Amazon for $26.80

2. For the one who loves getting their hair done: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts for women: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The Revlon hair dryer brush is consistently popular, almost always selling out. With more than 300,000 rave reviews on Amazon (yes, 300,000), it has achieved cult status in the world of beauty products—and it's approved by our beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian. She tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair straight at home—and in half the time. Note, only certain colors will arrive in time for Christmas.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $38.49

3. For the audiophile: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Best gifts for women: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

If your special someone loves to bring the jams beach or poolside, then what they really need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker. When we tested the best affordable portable speakers for our roundups, we found the Anker Soundcore was offered great sound and playtime for a reasonable price. It's also available in a wide color selection, for some extra personalization for your giftee.

Get the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $27.99

4. For the photography lover: Polaroid Hi-Print

Best gifts for women: Polaroid Hi-Print Pocket Photo Printer

Got a relative who’s always taking family snaps but doesn’t have anything on her walls? Consider helping them break free from digital purgatory by purchasing them this cute little Polaroid pocket printer. The sleek Hi-Print model uses Bluetooth technology to sync to a user’s phone so they can easily print out 2x3 photo prints in just about 50 seconds.

The prints can be stuck anywhere, and with the Hi-Print mobile app, users can add borders, filters or even emoticons to their photos before they print them. It’s also pocket-sized and portable, just in case you didn’t think it could get even more fun and handy.

Get Polaroid’s Hi-Print Pocket Photo Printer from Amazon for $87.72

5. For the binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for women: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device for its easy-to-navigate interface and sleek remote which comes with a headphone jack in case your giftee has a roommate or significant other and loves to watch TV into the early hours of the morning. If you know someone who is addicted to binging television shows, give them the gift of an enhanced Netflix viewing experience.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device at Amazon for $69

6. For the one who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts for women: Tile Mate trackers

If their favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" they'll benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from them next time!).

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $17.99

7. For the makeup fanatic: Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror

Best gifts for women: Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup, consider getting them a lighted makeup mirror. The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is our top best value pick, as it provides perfect angles and lighting for optimal makeup application. Whether they’re getting ready for the perfect selfie or just love to admire themselves, this mirror will make the best gift.

Get the Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror from Amazon from $43.98

8. For the one who wants to relax: Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts for women: Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser

This Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser is one of our favorite essential oil diffusers. It lasts anywhere from seven to 11 hours without needing a refill, plus it has up to seven lights you can alter depending on your mood. We also loved that the diffuser could lock, which prevented liquids from spilling out. Plus, it's beloved on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews.

Get the Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon for $14.99

9. For the girlfriend who can't live without iced coffee: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for women: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Starbucks is basically her second home and her blood is more coffee than water. A.k.a she's addicted to her daily cup of joe, which means she'll love this cold brew coffee maker. We chose it as the best cold brew machine of the year because not only was it the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $19.99

10. For the active one: Fitbit Inspire

Best gifts for women: Fitbit Inspire

Year after year, Fitbits make for great gifts. That's because they can track everything from your steps to your heart rate. While we love the Charge 5 and the Versa the most, the Inspire is a great budget-friendly pick that still provides all the features your active friend will want in a fitness tracker.

Get the Fitbit Inspire from Amazon for $69.95

11. For the homebody: Throw blanket

Best gifts for women: Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket

There are few better ways to spend a chilly winter night than snuggled up on the couch in a fluffy throw. With more than 5,000 glowing reviews, this one is a crowd-favorite on Amazon. Your giftee will appreciate that the thick faux fur is very luxurious and plush yet lightweight and breathable (and machine-washable!).

Get the Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Amazon from $29.99

12. For the person who lives for brunch: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best gifts for women: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

In the eyes of the brunch-goer on your list, waffles are great, but mini waffles are even better. They can whip up their own snack-size brunch treat with this tiny waffle maker, which has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. We've tested it ourselves and like that it doesn't take up much counter space, is easy to clean thanks to its nonstick surface, and produces evenly-cooked, perfectly browned waffles.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker from Amazon for $17.99

13. For the one who adores cast iron: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Best gifts for women: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Dutch ovens make great gifts—they're bulky enough that they're not something people tend to buy for themselves, but they're a kitchen staple that people will find themselves using again and again. Lodge dutch ovens performed well in our roundup of the best dutch ovens, and this cast iron dutch oven is great for roasting veggies, baking bread and more. It would even fare well outside on fire pits or grills, making it a great multi-use gift for the cook in your life.

Get the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven (5-quart) on Amazon for $44.90

14. For the escapist: Oculus Quest 2

Best gifts for women: Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season, and if your giftee has been looking for ways to explore new worlds or get out of their own head, the Oculus Quest 2 might be the move. The console comes with 128 GB of storage and the VR headset is equipped with an optimized display, capturing 50% more pixels than the original Quest model.

Get the Oculus Quest 2 from Amazon for $299

15. For the woman who likes getting her nails done: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Best gifts for women: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Is the woman on your list obsessed with her monthly (or even weekly) manicures and pedicures? Get her this professional salon curing nail lamp that's so good it’s garnered over 8,000 five-star reviews. We've discussed our love of SunUV's nail lamps before, and much like the version we tested, this gel polish curing light blew away its reviewers.

Get the SunUV 48W UV Gel Nail Lamp on Amazon for $49.99

