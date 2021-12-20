15 last-minute gifts for kids that will arrive before Christmas

These are the 20 best last-minute gifts for kids.

In search of the best last-minute gifts for kids? You've come to the right place. With one roughly one week to go until Christmas, the final countdown is on to place those last-minute gift orders—and we're here to help you sort through the holiday shopping madness. Below, you'll find 15 of the best gifts for kids that will arrive in time for Christmas if you order soon.

Make sure to double-check the shipping speeds and times before you place your order. The Christmas delivery deadlines are fast-approaching for FedEx, UPS and USPS. Be prepared to pay extra for expedited shipping depending on when you need your gift by. But, rest assured your gifts should arrive in time for your family's Christmas morning gift exchange if you hurry!

1. For kids who like projects: Kiwi Crate

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Kiwi Crate

A subscription to Kiwi Crate is the gift that keeps on giving long after the excitement of the holidays has waned. Whether you have a toddler or a teenager, Kiwi has a box that's designed just for them. While pre-readers will need some adult assistance to follow the directions, the projects included in each box are fun, creative and educational.

Get a Kiwi Crate subscription starting at $15.50

2. For the one who wants to drone: An affordable drone that’s kid-friendly

Best last-minute gifts for kids: drone

If you’re like us, your child has been begging for a drone. This option is not only well-priced, but it also gets enthusiastic reviews for being durable and easy to master. We like that it comes with two power stations and that it lights up with LED lights, for an experience that can keep going well past sunset.

Get the Hasakee Remote Control Kids’ Drone at Amazon for $45.99

3. For kids who like slime: Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel

If your kids like slime and are fans of the Collins Key show on YouTube, they'll love this new game. The Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel comes with everything they need to create fake food out of slime—and enjoy a little healthy competition while they're at it. Players spin the wheel and compete to see who can create the most realistic-looking food from whichever three types of slime are hidden inside the wheel. It's gross, silly, and lots of fun.

Get the Collins Key Fake Food Mystery Wheel at Amazon for $14.99

4. For kids who dream of stardom: Their own microphone

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Microphone

If the kid in your life dreams of one day performing on "America's Got Talent," why not encourage their aspirations with a wireless microphone? The Bonaok pairs wirelessly with Bluetooth so they can perform their best karaoke songs right at home. It also comes in a variety of bright and metallic hues so they can have one in their favorite color.

Get the Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Microphone on Amazon for $31.99

5. For the budding geologist: A mega crystal-growing lab

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Crystal growing lab

This impressive crystal-growing kit creates eight fast-growing and colorful crystals for a fascinating STEM activity. When the crystal-growing is complete, they can be arranged on a light-up display base that can double as a big-kid night light, as well as a proud exhibit of their work. The kit also comes with five real (and fairly sizable) crystal samples from around the world.

Get the National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Lab at Amazon for $39.99

6. For kids who are crawling: Pull-back vehicles

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles

Many of the toys marketed to pre-walkers are really boring, but not this set of Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles. What makes these soft cars and trucks so fun is that you can rev up the wheels and race them around the house. The set includes a school bus, car, fire truck and police car, and we're a fan because they go fast, don't make a lot of noise and don't damage walls or furniture.

Get the Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles on Amazon for $19.99

7. For kids who like to "cook": Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Playset

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Blue's Clues & You Wooden Cooking Playset

You can give your child all the fun of a play kitchen without having to cede an entire half of your living room thanks to the compact Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking playset. The adorable little wooden stove includes 42 different pieces including utensils, an oven mitt and a salt and pepper shaker. Kids will love the reversible grill top turns into a sink, and parents will love that there's a built-in storage rack for all the little pieces.

Get the Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking playset at Amazon for $43.99

8. For the kid who dreams of game design: Pixicade

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Pixicade

Do your kids dream of making their own video game? Do you wish they would do something more creative? Everyone’s dream will come true with one of the coolest toys we’ve seen this year: Pixicade. Pixicade takes your own drawings and transforms them into a video game you can play. This is based on popular 8-bit games from the '80s and allows kids to transform their art into an interactive, play-based medium that they can share with their friends.

Get Pixicade Game Maker at Amazon starting at $24.99

9. For kids who are collectors: Bright Fairy Friends

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Bright Fairy Friends

Bright Fairy Friends are adorable little dolls who arrive in their very own twinkling fairy jar. Each doll has light-up wings, and they come with six different fairy surprises like glitter jars and hair clips. You never know which BFF you're going to get, which means kids will definitely want to collect them all.

Get Bright Fairy Friends at Amazon for $9.99

10. For kids who are learning to count: A talking cookie jar

Best last-minute gift for kids: Learning Journey Counting Cookie Jar

It's never too early to teach kids about numbers and the Learning Journey Counting Cookie Jar is an engaging and fun way to capture their attention. The adorable red cookie jar comes with 10 chocolate chip "cookies" and two different modes of play that introduce counting and numbers (plus it has a funny voice). A great choice for babies as young as 6 months, this cookie jar will keep them laughing—and learning—until about age 2.

Get the Learning Journey Count and Learn Cookie Jar at Amazon for $26.99

11. For kids who love being outdoors: Walkie Talkies

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Walkie Talkies

You really can't go wrong with a set of walkie-talkies. Kids will love being able to talk to each other from across the yard—or even across the neighborhood—and you'll be amazed at all the imaginary play this classic toy lends itself to. Kids may initially need a little help figuring out how to use them, but once they get the hang of it they'll have a blast. This set has a 4-mile range, flashlight and comes in a variety of colors.

Get the Fayogoo set of walkie talkies at Amazon from $18.99

12. For kids who want to learn about the world: A Little Passports subscription

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Little Passports subscription

Give them a gift that keeps on giving all year long with a Little Passports subscription. Each monthly box focuses on a different country, and includes activities and keepsakes that relate to the area of the world. The initial shipment includes an adorable mini suitcase that kids can decorate with stickers and use to store their treasures.

Get a Little Passports subscription starting at $23.95

13. For the one who wants to take a ride: A classic tricycle

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Radio Flyer Tricycle

There's nothing better than a classic Radio Flyer Tricycle for kid ages 2.5 to 5-years-old who want to learn to ride. This one even comes with a bell and streamers for the ultimate first cycling experience.

Get the Radio Flyer Tricycle at Amazon for $85.65

14. For the kid who loves their screen time: Amazon Fire HD 8 (Kids Edition)

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Fire HD 8

We’ve tested a lot of kids’ tablets here at Reviewed, and one that has come out on top for two years running is the Amazon Fire HD 8. It has the best parental controls in its class, setup is almost immediate and it comes loaded with enough pre-installed apps and videos that it’ll be quite some time before they’re begging for you to buy them more.

What’s more, each Fire tablet comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to more than 13,000 apps, games, videos, books and other content from PBS Kids, Disney and more.

Get the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet at Amazon for $139.99

15. For the kid who loves to doodle: Spirograph Animator

Best last-minute gifts for kids: Spirograph Animator

If you loved Spirograph as a kid, get ready to become a fan all over again with this fun upgrade. This cool new toy uses the same gears to make fractal-style drawings and designs, but with a modern twist. A spinning base and light-up strobes turn your drawings to life, making them appear to animate and nearly jump off the paper.

Get the Spirograph Animator at Amazon for $23.99

