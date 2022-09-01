20 last-minute Christmas gifts you can buy on December 24th

The best last-minute gifts you can get on Christmas Eve.

It's Christmas Eve and you're in your mom's kitchen baking your favorite holiday cookies until the realization dawns on you: you forgot to buy your great aunt a holiday gift! If you're like us and have left your final Christmas gift shopping to the absolute last minute, don't fret! With shipping delays and the increase in COVID-19 diagnoses, going out to secure gifts this year has been harder than ever. Luckily, there are a few options left if you're in need of a last-minute option for someone on your list.

From popular game downloads to monthly wine deliveries, we've rounded up the gifts that you can still get ahold of on Christmas Eve. Who said it's too late to shop for Christmas?

1. For the avid student: MasterClass

If someone on your list wants to learn to make Gordon Ramsay's famous eggs, improve their writing skills with Neil Gaiman or learn acting from superstars like Natalie Portman, MasterClass is the gift to get. Not only are there lessons in everything from gardening to acting but you can also sign up now and get two subscriptions for the price of one—talk about a good deal!

Get 2 MasterClass Subscriptions for $180

2. For the Disney fan: Disney+ subscription

Give the gift of movie magic this Christmas. Disney+ is home to content from Marvel, Star Wars and more, perfect if they're looking to binge Hawkeye this holiday season. Even better, if your giftee hasn't seen Eternals yet, you can get them access to the Marvel flick ahead of its release on Disney+ on January 12, 2021. If you really want to treat someone, you could help them cut their cable cord by introducing them to the Disney+ / Hulu / ESPN+ bundle.

3. For the murder mystery enthusiast: Hunt a Killer

Hunt a Killer is one our favorite date-night activities, and if you've been looking for an activity-based gift for your loved one, Hunt a Killer might be the solution. The subscription service allows you to solve a mystery over a period of six months. You'll get physical documents, clues and folios delivered to your door allowing you to solve the mystery over time.

Get six episodes of Hunt a Killer for $165

4. For the kid that loves crafts: Kiwi Crate

Kid's crafts subscription box Kiwi Crate impressed us with its ability to transform a mundane afternoon into a dynamic, activity-centered event, and if someone on your list is looking for new ways to entertain the kids, you may want to consider signing them up. Their Kiwi Crate won't ship before Christmas but letting your giftee know that they're signed up for Kiwi Crate will keep them excited for the fun-filled days ahead.

Get a Kiwi Crate subscription starting at $15.50

5. For the one who still hasn't seen Ted Lasso: Apple TV+ subscription

Ted Lasso is one of the most heartwarming TV shows out there, making it a perfect Christmas gift for those looking to binge. Apple TV+ is home to series like Ted Lasso as well as The Morning Show, Central Park and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet and would make a great gift idea for people that already have streaming sticks or smart TVs.

If you already purchased an Apple product like an iPhone, Mac or more for your giftee, they may already have access to three free months of Apple TV+.

Get an Apple TV+ subscription starting at $4.99/month

6. For the oenophile: Winc subscription

Winc is one of our favorite wine subscriptions, and through the holidays you can get a discount on your first four bottles, but why stop there when you can also get four bottles for someone on your shopping list? Whether they're picky or open to trying new things, Winc will have at least one wine that will appeal to even the most discerning palate. If you're waiting to order until Christmas itself, you may as well sit down with your giftee and let them decide which wines they'd prefer to try.

Get Winc for $24.95 for four bottles

7. For the music lover: Spotify Premium subscription

A Spotify Premium subscription is one of the best gift options out there for music lovers, especially if someone you know spends most of their time with headphones on. Spotify Premium will give them access to thousands of songs and playlists without any ads, and they can start gearing up for their own Spotify Wrapped next year.

Get a Spotify Premium annual subscription from GameStop for $99

8. For the Nintendo Switch gamer: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

There's a new Pokémon game out there, and if someone on your list has eagerly awaited the new installment or is constantly dreaming about the heyday of Pokémon GO, giving them this gift might be the move.

You can purchase Pokemon Brilliant Diamond as a digital code for Nintendo Switch (and if you're sneaky, you can ensure they're uploaded to your giftee's Switch ahead of time).

Get Pokemon Brilliant Diamond for Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $59.88

9. For the one who wants to watch Succession: HBO Max subscription

If someone in your life is constantly being left out of dinner table discussions about the most recent season of Succession, treat them to a year's subscription to HBO Max. HBO Max is home not only to HBO originals like Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Insecure, brand new series like Station Eleven and more, it's also home to Studio Ghibli films, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the Harry Potter movies, and much, much more.

Get an HBO Max subscription for $9.99/ month

10. For the one who can't stop playing Halo Infinite: Xbox Game Pass

Give the gift of gaming this year. Xbox Game Pass allows players to access tons of gaming titles and explore games they may not have had the opportunity to play before, from massive titles like Red Dead Redemption II, Dead by Daylight and more to long-time favorites like Skyrim, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon and more. We checked out Game Pass and determined that Game Pass Ultimate would give you a little more for your money.

11. For the one who has everything for cocktails but the booze: Drizly delivery

Looking for last-minute cocktail solutions on Christmas Eve? Drizly can assist with providing you with same-day booze delivery, so if your giftee is looking to create a cocktail for Christmas Day or you need an addition to a drink-themed gift, consider getting beer, wine or liquor delivered through Drizly.

Get Drizly delivery

12. For the voracious reader: Kindle Unlimited

If someone you know has been relentlessly reading over the course of the pandemic, consider getting them a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Kindle Unlimited offers access to thousands of e-books, magazines and podcasts for a monthly subscription cost. Better yet, they can access the Kindle app from just about any device, making reading on the go that much more convenient.

Get Kindle Unlimited for $9.99/month

13. For the one who's obsessed with The Witcher: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If someone on your list spent the week ahead of Christmas binging the second season of The Witcher, consider getting them the most recent Witcher game. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt follows a lot of the characters in the Witcher series after the events of the series, but you can also play it as a standalone. If they love the show, they'll love seeing favorites like Ciri, Triss Merigold, and more.

You can purchase the Witcher games as digital codes (and if you're sneaky, you can ensure they're uploaded to your giftees game console ahead of time). You can also purchase the game directly through your console of choice.

Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Standard Edition Digital Code for Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $59.99

14. For the one who wants to get into meditation: Headspace

Headspace is a gift all of us could stand to benefit from this year, offering easy and often short guided meditations through an easy-to-use app. The service would make a great gift for those looking to get into mindfulness and meditation who don't necessarily know where to start.

Get a subscription to Headspace for $69.99/ year

15. For the one who loves their dog: BarkBox

You can never have too many dog toys, right? Surprise your giftee on Christmas Day by notifying them that they have a BarkBox on the way. Or, you can treat them to a gift card so that they can choose from BarkBox's selection of toys, treats and more for themselves.

We love everything that BarkBox offers for the price, and if you have a friend that loves their dog dearly, this is a great way to show them (and the dog) that you care.

Get BarkBox starting at $35/month

16. For the BookTok obsessed: Book of the Month

Book of the Month is one of our favorite subscription services, and if someone on your list absolutely loves books but wants to stay on top of newer releases, Book of the Month may be the gift for them. You can send a subscription by email for up to 12 months of the service, allowing your giftee to pick a book each month from the Book of the Month selection of new and early releases in gorgeous hardcover editions.

Get Book of the Month starting at $49.99 for 3 months

17. For the one who loves tea: Sips by

Let them know that you want them to stay cozily caffeinated over Christmas by getting them a subscription to Sips by, a tea subscription that will provide your giftee with four premium teas on a monthly basis. This is a great gift for anyone that loves curling up with a good book and a mug of tea in the winter.

Get Sips by for $16/month

18. For the romantic: Bouqs flowers

Why settle for the occasional bouquet of flowers on cliche holidays when you could have one every month? That's what your friends or family will get if you gift them a subscription to The Bouqs Co. You can choose the frequency that they'll receive their blooms (as often as once a month!) along with the type of flowers they'll get, from playful sunflowers to romantic roses.

Get a subscription to The Bouqs Co. starting at $40/month

19. For the fashionable one: Rent the Runway

Trying out new clothes and experimenting with style isn't something that's been entirely possible for a lot of people over the course of the last year, and if someone you're shopping for has mentioned that they've been missing out on all the new trends, consider treating them to two months of Rent the Runway. They'll get to pick out eight pieces per month to try out, keeping four for the course of the month to wear as they want.

Get Rent the Runway for $99/month

20. For the one who loves beauty: Allure Beauty Box

Give the gift of creativity with the Allure Beauty Box, which will allow your loved one to experiment with new beauty products including skincare, makeup and more. Each box comes with three full-size products and six products overall that have been selected by the Allure editors.

Get the Allure Beauty Box for $23/month

