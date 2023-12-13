In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 largest organic wine producing countries. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global organic wine market, and sustainable winemaking in the United States, and go directly to 5 Largest Organic Wine Producing Countries.

Organic farming is, basically, an agricultural system that seeks to provide the consumer with fresh, tasty, and authentic food while protecting the natural systems. Simply put, an organic wine is made from grapes that have been grown without the use of artificial or synthetic chemicals, such as herbicides, pesticides, or artificial fertilizers. Of the 300 or so pesticides permitted under E.U. law, just 20 are permitted under organic standards, all of which derive from natural ingredients. The said wines also do not contain any added sulfites, since they are a synthetic food additive.

However, these environmental and health-conscious considerations come at a cost. Organic wine producers generally have higher expenses and lower yields than their conventional counterparts, which is also reflected in the slightly higher prices of their offerings. This price difference may put some people off, but more and more wine enthusiasts are now of the opinion that the ideal way to be healthy is to consume less and consume better.

Global Organic Wine Market:

The modern consumer has become increasingly aware of environmental and social values, and actively seeks out eco-friendly brands, even if it means paying extra. Organic wines have gained significant penetration globally, owing to their health benefits and better taste. According to Grand View Research, the global organic wine market size was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030. The red organic wine segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.4% in 2021.

The share of the world’s vineyard area that is organic has grown from 1.39% in 2005 to 7.85% in 2021, totaling 510,033 hectares worldwide.

Sustainable Winemaking in the United States:

When we talk about sustainable winemaking, it is usually about the entire process and not just the additives at the end. There has been a concerted effort across the entire wine industry to transition towards biodiversity and organic farming. This means no pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers, and an all-around effort to promote a variety of plant life in the vineyard. In short – growing grapes in a way that is harmonious with nature. This is an approach that a massive amount of wine producers have embraced.

Based in California, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) makes wines and calls itself a manufacturing company, agricultural company, and marketing company all rolled into one. As one of North America’s premier producers, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is dedicated to implementing responsible, sustainable practice in its vineyards. The portfolio releases an annual report that summarizes its continued efforts to improve its environmentally focused practices at its vineyards and wineries.The company has earned several key certifications, including LEED Gold certification at Goldeneye Winery, California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) certification for the estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan, and Fish Friendly Farming (FFF) certification at all of its North Coast Estate vineyards.

Similarly, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is a leading premium wine company with a widely admired portfolio that includes Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Blackstone, Estancia, Ravenswood, and more. It was announced earlier this year that the company’s renowned To Kalon Vineyard has achieved organic certification through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), the first organic certifying agency in the U.S. Located in Napa’s Oakville appellation, To Kalon Vineyard has been farmed organically for the past three years and meets rigorous standards around the use of renewable resources and conservation of soil and water. This achievement accelerates Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s deep commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy while improving the health and sustainability of the land for future generations.

With that said, here are the Largest Organic Wine Producers in the World.

20 Largest Organic Wine Producing Countries

Dasha Petrenko/Shutterstock.com

Methodology :

To collect data for this article, we have referred to The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL, looking for the Countries that Produce the Most Organic Wine. The following countries have been ranked by their total organic vineyard areas (measured in hectares) in 2021.

20. Egypt

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 2,157 ha

Egypt, although only a very minor wine-producing nation today, is home to some of the oldest winemaking traditions on Earth. Archaeological evidence shows that the Egyptians have been producing wine since as far back as the third millennium BC.

Under the dry soils and hot sun of Egypt's Red Sea, an Egyptian winery called 'Koroum of the Nile' is seeking ancient Egyptian inspiration for present day success. Established in 2003, the winery has planted over 120 acres of indigenous Bannati grapes in its vineyard near Beni Hassan, the site of ancient pharaonic tombs.

19. Switzerland

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 2,244 ha

A growing trend in the Swiss wine market is the rise of organic and biodynamic wines. Swiss consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their choices and are seeking out wines that are produced using sustainable and natural methods.

Switzerland is placed among the Top Organic Wine Producers. There are three main organic labels in the country – Vinatura, Bio Suisse, and Demeter.

18. Romania

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 2,401 ha

Romania produces a variety of wines, including both red and white, with both indigenous and international grape varieties. There are over 250 wineries currently active in Romania, and 90% of the wine production is sold in the country. The organic wine market has a large potential in the southeastern European country, seeing as it only represents 1.4% of Romania’s current vineyard surface.

17. New Zealand

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 2,418 ha

The three biggest wine producing regions in New Zealand are Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay, and Gisborne, with the first way out ahead of the rest in terms of the volume of wine produced.

Organic wine production is strong in the Kiwi country, and over 10% of New Zealand wineries currently hold organic certification, including many of the country's most respected and awarded wine producers.

16. South Africa

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 2,764 ha

The demand for organic wine is unfortunately very limited in South Africa. With 72% of the wine produced in the country still being sold for under R50 a liter, means that organic wines, with their lower yields and increased costs, have a very small market to play in.

More than 300,000 people are employed in South Africa’s winemaking industry.

15. Bulgaria

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 2,781 ha

Bulgaria is well-known for its biodiversity and rich soil, so the country has all the natural preconditions for turning local organic farming into a thriving business model. Bulgaria’s first organic vineyards were certified between 2007 and 2008, with the Balkan nation’s first organic wines appearing in 2010.

14. Mexico

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 3,382 ha

Although most of the wine market in Mexico is still looking for conventional offerings, some vintners have moved towards a low-intervention winemaking approach and others have even launched natural wine labels within their portfolio.

Located in Tecate, Bichi Wines is perhaps the most well-known Mexican natural winemaker, both locally and internationally. Their wines can be found in many restaurants and wine shops in the U.S. and Europe.

13. Greece

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 4,881 ha

Greece is one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world and among the first wine-producing territories in Europe. As a testament of the prevalence of organic farming practices used in the country, approximately 50% of all Greek wineries currently recommend wines made from organic grapes.

12. Portugal

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 5,339 ha

The vast quantity of native grape varieties in Portugal (more than 250) allows the production of a great diversity of wines with very distinct personalities. The southwestern European country also exported a little over $1 billion of the beverage last year, putting it among the Top Wine Exporting Countries in the World.

Most organic wine, or vinho biológico, is concentrated in the Douro region and in central Portugal.

11. Australia

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 5,783 ha

The Land Down Under is known for its world-class wine production, and its organic wine is getting attention from enthusiasts worldwide. In 2022–23, Australian organic wine exports totalled 180,000 cases valued at around $10 million. This equates to 0.3% of the total volume and 0.5% of the total value of the overall Australian wine exports during the year.

10. Austria

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 6,976 ha

Austria is a world leader in organic viticulture. The organic share in the country’s total winegrowing area stands at about 15.1%, which is even more remarkable given that all of Austria’s wine-growing regions are located in the E.U. wine-growing zone B.

9. Chile

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 7,293 ha

Chile is #1 country for wine production in South America, and is also home to the Largest Organic Winery in the World. Founded in 1986 by the Guillsasti family, the Emiliana Vineyards specialize in creating organically grown and eco-friendly wine. The family owned and operated winery only produces wine from their own organic vineyards, which incorporates 1,550 hectares of farmland across Casablanca, Maipo, Bío Bío, and the Cachapoal and Colchagua Valleys of Rapel.

8. Argentina

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 9,461 ha

As one of the largest wine producers in the world, Argentina has a rich wine culture and significant wine consumption domestically. Unsurprisingly, a country this vast is also home to a hugely diverse range of organic wines and terroirs.

Domaine Bousquet is a major name in the Argentine organic viniculture landscape, with the winery exporting about 7 million liters of organic wine a year, representing 65% of Argentina's total organic wine export.

7. Turkey

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 9,984 ha

As one of the world’s oldest wine producers, with a history that goes back around 7,000 years, Turkey’s winemakers are thriving in the revival of a deeply rooted craft. The country is once again home to many fine wines, and in a very few cases, also natural and organic wine.

Established on a land of 288.62 acres in Izmir, Lucien Arkas Vineyards is the largest organic vineyard in Turkey on a single lot.

6. Germany

Total Organic Vineyard Area: 12,500 ha

Organic viticulture is now firmly established in Germany after almost 40 years and organic vineyards cover approximately 12.4% of the total German grapevine surface. Germany has also emerged as the country with the highest organic wine consumption in the world, accounting for 23.9% of the total global demand for the product.

