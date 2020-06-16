20 Indian soldiers killed in border clashes with China, says army

The Indian army says 20 of its soldiers have been in killed in border clashes with Chinese troops.

The development marks a major escalation following a stand-off between the two sides in the western Himalayas lasting several weeks.

The Indian army said 17 of its troops who were critically injured in the fighting have now died.

This follows the deaths of an officer and two soldiers earlier. They have been named as Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani and Sepoy Ojha.

The clashes happened along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a disputed border that separates the two nuclear powers high up in the Himalayan mountain range.

Although tensions have been high recently, with both sides accusing the other of incurring on to sovereign territory, these are the first fatalities between the two sides for three decades.

In a statement, the army said: "Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

"Indian army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the areas where the clashes took place, the statement said.

The Indian army earlier said: "During the de-escalation process under way in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides."