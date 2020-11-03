The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2020

The following list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define to include independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2020 AND/OR were acquired or produced for 2020 distribution by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, United Artists Releasing, A24, Entertainment Studios, IFC Films, Magnolia Pictures, Lionsgate, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialty division (including Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).

Given the rapidly changing state of the box office world, this list only includes movies that have opened in theaters during 2020, including brick and mortar businesses and drive-ins. For more information on streaming and VOD box office takes, please check out our weekly updates in those markets right here.

When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here.

Grosses include all reported grosses (via BoxOfficeMojo) up to November 3, 2020. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon.

