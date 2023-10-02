The £20 hair product Amal Clooney uses for her incredible glossy volume

Gotham - Getty Images

Thanks to an Instagram DM slide to Amal Clooney's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos (the hair whisperer to Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello) we now know exactly what products are used to create the absolute worldie's glossy volume.

It's from a brand that's gone seriously viral, but a product that may be new to you. You'd have to have been living under a rock to have missed Color Wow's viral Dream Coat (which Giannetos also uses on Amal's incredible mane) but right now we're talking about the brand's Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer.





Replying to Instyle's DM, Giannetos said the first step in creating Amal's enviable tresses, is applying the product to damp towel-dried hair. The moussey foam promises to thicken your strands without the typical drying ingredients like alcohol, salt or resins, which typically create that thickness by forcing up the cuticle so they don't lie flat – yikes. "I love it because it gives volume and lifts the roots," Giannetos told the outlet.

And clearly, it works. Just look at her hair. Did we mention it's under £25? It has a regular retail price of £24 but it's currently reduced to £20.49 on Amazon. He then follows it with the viral Dream Coat, the shine-delivering, humidity buster which is said to 'waterproof' your hair once activated with heat. Giannetos says it's brilliant for fighting the New York humidity Amal was facing. Well, I'm off to New York at the end of this month and you can best believe I'm going to be picking up the bottle of Dream Coat that's in the Cosmo beauty cupboard. Oh, and I might just have to order the volumizer too...



