20 Greatest Songs From Coke Studio Pakistan And India, Ranked

If there’s a utopia of collective harmony in the digital space, it has to be the YouTube comments section for any half-decent Coke Studio song. Regardless of whether the songs have been uploaded a few months or a decade ago, there are always fresh comments. It’s commonplace to see Indian fans say things like, “Nafrat sirf news channel pe dikhti hai, logon ke beech mein nahin (You can see hatred only in news channels, not between people)” and Pakistani commenters going into raptures and sending their “respect” for “India-waley” when someone like A R Rahman performs. Indeed, there are fans well beyond South Asia as well, with comments coming in from the US to Mexico to Ghana.

It’s all a testament to the boundary-defying timelessness of Coke Studio, a televised musical platform which began in Pakistan in 2007 and first aired in 2008. The Indian version of the show, MTV Coke Studio, premiered in 2011.

To watch this show is to feel almost as if you’re in a jam-room with some of the best musicians in India and Pakistan (and beyond), while they experiment with combining influences from rock, jazz, and reggae with Hindustani classical, qawwali, ghazal, and tribal folk. The effect is often transcendental.

Only in Coke Studio can an Atif Aslam riff on Michael Jackson and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, while the guitarists slip in a tribute to Led Zeppelin, all in the span of a single song. They all belong here, and are all equally welcome as long as they’re creating great music.

But where do you start, when you have 16 seasons — 12 from Pakistan and four from India — to go through? Here then are 20 of the greatest (according to me) Coke Studio songs ever, ranked.

20. Aao Balma

Considering that A R Rahman built his career entirely on fusion, it was expected that he would eventually appear on Coke Studio. He finally debuted on the third season of the Indian edition of the show. Given the maestro’s stellar reputation, the episode was, well, adequate. But we...

