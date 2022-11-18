20 gift ideas to show your spouse how much you care

Kaleb A. Brown, Sarah Kovac, Nishka Dhawan, Shayna Murphy, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·8 min read
Best gifts for spouses
Best gifts for spouses

As the holidays get nearer, it’s time to start seriously thinking about crossing off names on your gift list before all the good gifts are gone. One person in particular who can be hard to shop for is your spouse, not because you don’t know what they like, but rather because you want your gift to reflect how much they mean to you.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for yourhusband or wife and don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the top products that your partner will love this holiday season.

1. For the partners who never miss an episode: Roku Ultra

With so many different streaming services competing for our attention, staying afloat in a sea of available programming isn't always easy. But with the Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming device, your TV-loving spouse will have a trusty tool at their disposal. In addition to being easy to use, the Ultra offers a customizable remote complete with a headphone jack.

$93 at Amazon 

2. For the one who enjoys feeling pampered: Parachute Classic Robe

Want every day to feel like a spa day? A plush robe is a great gift for the spouse who loves the finer things, particularly if you decide to splurge for the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute. One of our editors loves this robe because it’s “luxurious, comfortable, and functional.”

$109 at Parachute

3. For the one who collects purses: Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag

There’s no such thing as enough purses for a handbag fanatic. The McGraw Bucket Bag has a simple, classic look, yet the unique design and Tory Burch logo are bound to turn some heads. It comes in three different colors, all of which could complement any wardrobe.

$348 at Tory Burch

4. For the one who ends the day with a glass of wine: Winc wine subscription

Winc’s wine subscription service is the gift that keeps on giving by delivering bottles of wine based on your preferences. These preferences are determined by a short quiz taken upon signing up for the service. We’ve tried Winc ourselves and based on our experience, we can say it’s perfect for wine lovers. The service includes useful details about each bottle and suggests recipes to pair with each wine. Whether you prefer red or white wine, Winc is a great way to sample something new, while also enjoying a taste of tried-and-true favorites.

Starting at $30 at Winc 

5. For the one who loves a good blowout: Shark HyperAIR blow dryer

If your wife loves haircare, it’s possible she has many beloved hair tools to work with. Many of these gadgets use heat that can cause damage to hair. Luckily, some products counter this issue with lower-heat technology. One such product is the Shark HyperAIR blow dryer, which uses "intelligent heat control" to mitigate heat damage. It comes with several attachments for all hairstyles, as well as several features that smooth hair and increase shine.

$237 at Amazon

6. For the one who is into beauty: Glamcor Riki Skinny

For the makeup guru, we recommend our pick for the best makeup mirror, the Glamcor Riki Skinny. There are few things more embarrassing than looking into a public mirror and seeing that your makeup looks totally different than it did at home in the bathroom lighting. The Glamcor Riki’s adjustable lights and large viewing area makes it easier to put on makeup with precision and get a killer final result.

$225 at Amazon

7. For the one who loves a little bling: Brilliant Earth Diamond Halo Pendant

This Diamond Halo Pendant is a great reminder of your love and is sure to get many compliments, putting a smile on your wife’s face every time she wears it out. The necklace length can be adjusted from 16-18 inches, so she can position the pendant in just the right spot. The center diamond is surrounded by smaller diamonds, lending a simple elegance to the overall look.

$1,490 at Brilliant Earth

8. For the one who loves a strong cup o' joe: Zojirushi travel mug

If your both love to start your day off with a hot drink, whether that be a cup o’ joe or tea, there’s no better gift than the Zojirushiour favorite travel mug. This 16-ounce mug fits easily in cupholders, retains heat excellently and is easy to carry. It’s the perfect gift for someone who needs to drink their morning pick-me-ups on the go.

$30 at Amazon

9. For the one who loves to nap: YnM Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket is a great thing to use to unwind after a long day. These blankets provide “deep touch pressure” which has been described as feeling like a hug. We chose the YnM Weighted Blanket as the best value weighted blanket, as it performs just as well as many products double the price. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and it’s comfortable enough to keep you cozy all night long.

$50 at Amazon

10. For the sneakerhead: Cariuma sneakers

Cariuma has released many exclusive lines of sneakers that cover a wide range of tastes, from National Geographic to Atari. Aside from being stylish, these sneakers are some of the best we’ve ever tested. The brand’s standard line of sneakers comes in a variety of styles and colors, from yellow to navy to suede. For each pair of sneakers you buy, Cariuma plants a tree, so your partner is getting a two-for-one gift with this one.

$79 at Cariuma

11. For the one who works hard on their feet: Foot massager

A relaxing foot massage hits the spot after a long day of work, so you can show your partner you love them by gifting our favorite foot massager. The Renpho foot massager is easy to customize with a wide range of options including knead intensity, temperature, and duration.

$102 at Walmart 

12. For the one who wants wireless earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro 2.0​​​​​​​

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2.0 feature next-gen noise canceling capabilities, adaptative transparency and a sound boost—basically, they’re even better than the previous AirPods Pro, which were an absolute powerhouse to begin with. If your spouse has been begging for AirPods, now’s the time to indulge them.

$230 at Amazon

13. For the one who loves gaming: Wireless speakers

If your husband or wife extensively uses a PC, whether for watching videos, listening to music or playing video games, they’ll want the best computer speakers you can buy—the Audioengine A2+ speakers. These powerful speakers provide impressive sound, fully immersing users in whatever game they’re playing. We love these speakers for their chic design and ease of use.

$269 at Audioengine

14. For the one with a long commute: Audible subscription

Amazon's popular audiobook subscription service, Audible, will make your partner’s daily commute more fun and productive. As high-profile actors and voice professionals entertain them with the latest book titles, they’ll also provide them with easy bragging rights at the next cocktail party as they tick off their impressive reading list.

Starting at $8 per month at Audible

15. For the one who loves to cook: Thermapen One

For the partner that loves cooking meat, they need the Thermapen One, the best meat thermometer one can buy. The conveniently compact device can read meat temperatures in an instant, comes in a range of fun colors and is incredibly easy to clean.

$69 at ThermoWorks 

16. For the one who loves kicking back: Massaging lift recliner

If your partner likes to lounge around, it doesn’t get much better than a recliner, except for a recliner that massages and lifts. More than 2,500 Amazon buyers swear by the comfort its massaging and lifting functions bring. It also comes with two cup holders, side pockets and an easy-to-use remote. This recliner comes in six shades, so you pick the shade that best matches your home décor.

$600 from Amazon 

17. For the one who loves the porch: Solo Stove Bonfire​​​​​​​

Do you love spending time on the patio or in the backyard?  With winter coming, consider getting a fire pit to delight in the great outdoors all year long. Solo Stove makes one of the best outdoor fire pits we’ve ever tested because of its portability and removable ash pan that makes cleaning up a breeze.  In October, the brand released a slate of colorful Solo Stoves, meaning you can pick up a red, green or blue stove.

$255 at Solo Stove

18. For the sweater lover: A cozy turtleneck

Sometimes no matter how many sweaters you get your husband, they always seem to get holes in them. If your husband could use a few more warm sweaters as we approach winter, check out this stylish turtleneck from Men’s Warehouse. The Joseph Abboud knitted turtleneck sweater comes in two shades—gray and navy—and is made from a cozy blend of cotton, viscose, silk and cashmere.

$80 at Men's Wearhouse

19. For the one who could use a smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Your partner is sure to appreciate the best smartwatch you can buy. The Apple Watch Series 8 has the honor of being our favorite smartwatch on account of its expanded keyboard and new crash detection system. These new features come on top of its large display, fitness tracking and quick-charging battery.

$390 from Amazon

20. For the one who has a sweet tooth: Levain Bakery sweets

If your spouse loves sugar, consider getting them a gift that’s as sweet as they are. Our reviewer fell in love with Levain Bakery and its delicious cookies—and we’re sure your spouse will love them, too. We recommend the holiday tin after testing it, which features dark chocolate chocolate chip and dark chocolate peanut butter chip.

$64 at Levain Bakery

