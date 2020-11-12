40 gift ideas your girlfriend will actually love

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Choosing the perfect gift for your girlfriend can be tough—after all, you have to try to show her how much she means to you with just one present. And with all the options out there (hello, Amazon), it can be overwhelming to find that one special thing that will make her holiday the best one yet.

To make your holiday shopping easier, we've rounded up 40 things your significant other will be happy to unwrap, including the trendy Ugg slippers that people are obsessed with, the coziest weighted blanket, and a boozy wine delivery service. She'll be sure to love—and actually use—any of these popular picks.

She's probably spending more time than ever at home these days. Make her the most comfortable while she's lounging with a pair of cozy slippers from Ugg. The beloved brand is famous for its super soft sherpa and great quality shoes. Some of the best-selling slipper options for women include the Scuffette and the celebrity-approved Fluff Yeah slide.

Just five more minutes: Famous last words from your girlfriend who is in the bathroom for hours drying, straightening, curling, and spraying her hair to perfection. Make it to your next dinner reservation on time—and help her achieve the silky blowout of her dreams—with this cult-favorite hair dryer. Our beauty editor put it to the test and says it straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes (!!).

Get the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $41.99

Monograms make any gift feel 100 times more personal—which is why this pretty pendant necklace from Kate Spade is at the top of every girlfriend's gift list. People who have bought it like that the dainty necklace is elegant and timeless that it even has "one in a million" engraved on the back of the pendant to remind her just how special she really is.

Get the Kate Spade New York One In A Million Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

Your girlfriend might as well be a professional party planner—she knows how to arrange a flawless cheese plate, how to keep guests entertained, and how to make the perfect martini. Fuel her entertaining addiction with this stunning serving board. Hand-crafted and even more beautiful in person (according to the reviews), she'll be dying to break it out for her next party.

Get the Composite Agate Cheese Board from Anthropologie for $78

5. For the girlfriend who just wants to relax: Gravity Weighted Blanket

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Gravity Weighted Blanket More

If your girlfriend is always stressed out, she might benefit from a weighted blanket, which are renowned for relieving stress and anxiety and even for helping people fall asleep faster. At Reviewed, we're obsessed with the Gravity Blanket because it provides just the right amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light) and the velvet fabric is incredibly soft and luxurious.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $189

6. For the girlfriend who always has a book with her: Kindle Paperwhite

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Kindle Paperwhite More

She loves to read—but hates lugging around heavy books. The solution? An e-reader like the Paperwhite, which is our favorite of all the Amazon Kindles. It has the brightest, crispest screen display and the most storage (she can load up on all the books on her must-read list!). Bonus: It's waterproof and can be used with Audible to listen to audio books, too.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

7. For the wine-drinking girlfriend: Firstleaf

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Firstleaf More

You've heard about meal kits and beauty boxes—but what about wine delivery services? They exist, and they're exactly what your vino-loving girlfriend needs to get through yet another long work week. We like Firstleaf because it's both convenient and personalized. Your girlfriend can answer a few questions about her tastes and she'll get shipped a box of six delicious wines chosen just for her each month.

Get Firstleaf starting at $40/month

8. For the girlfriend who's always stealing your clothes: Lululemon Scuba Hoodie

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Lululemon Scuba Hoodie More

Get your girlfriend her own sweatshirt to cozy up in so she can stop taking yours. This Lululemon hoodie is one of the brand's best-selling pieces because it's lightweight yet warm so she can wear it all year-round. It also has ribbed side panels and a relaxed fit so it's comfortable to move around in and even has zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Get the Scuba Hoodie from Lululemon for $118

9. For the active girlfriend: Fitbit Charge 4

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Fitbit Charge 4 More

We could all use some extra motivation to get out of our seats and go for a walk, and the Fitbit Charge 4 will do just that. It can encourage your sister with daily goals, hourly step challenges, and tons of data to look back at. It's so good that we crowned it our new favorite fitness tracker, dethroning its predecessor, the Charge 3. It'd make a great gift for anyone who is obsessed with crushing new fitness goals.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for $141

10. For the sentimental girlfriend: Artifact Uprising Photo Book

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Artifact Uprising Photo Album More

Your girlfriend is a sucker for anything sentimental, so skip the gift cards and make a custom photo album instead. At Artifact Uprising, you can choose from a variety of beautiful styles from hand-stamped, embossed hardcover books to the signature layflat album. Reviewers love how thick and high-quality the printed pages are, how quick it is to upload your pictures (you can even do it directly from Instagram) and how the drag-and-drop layouts and designs make the whole process super simple.

Get the Layflat Photo Album from Artifact Uprising for $149

11. For the girlfriend who can't live without coffee: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker More

Starbucks is basically her second home and her blood is more coffee than water. A.k.a she's addicted to her daily cup of joe, which means she'll love this cold brew coffee maker. We chose it as the best cold brew machine of the year because not only was it the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $21

12. For the girlfriend who listens to music 24/7: Apple AirPods Pro

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Apple AirPods Pro More

Wired headphones are so 2019. Instead, get your music-obsessed girlfriend a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, which our experts ranked as the top wireless earbuds. When we tested some of the most popular options, the iconic white buds performed the best in all categories, including sound quality, battery life, and range.

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $219

13. For the girlfriend who wants to look trendy at home: Loungewear and pajamas

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Loungewear and pajamas More

Loungewear has become a hot commodity in 2020 now that many of us are adjusting to the "new normal" (a.k.a. working from home and living in sweatpants). Some of the most sought-after pieces that your girlfriend will love include the super soft sets from Lou & Grey or the silky soft Moonlight pajamas from Nordstrom (which have thousands of glowing reviews).

14. For the homebody girlfriend: Homesick or Anthropologie candles

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Candles More

Candles might seem like a cliche gift but if you get the right ones, your girlfriend will definitely thank you. Some of the most popular options are the Capri Blue candle (which has thousands of reviews thanks to it's long-lasting wick and delicious fragrances) and the Homesick candles, which people love because they're made with nostalgic scents from different states, cities, and even memories.

15. For the girlfriend who likes stylish footwear: Nisolo Chelsea Boots

View photos Best gifts for wives 2020: Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot More

Nothing's chicer than a trendy pair of durable and supportive black boots to elevate your wife's wardrobe during the fall and winter months. Reviewed's shopping editor raves about these boots because they are comfortable to wear all day long (even with the three-inch block heel) and she receives compliments every time she wears them. Even if you think your wife already has too many shoes, these are worth the investment and she'll love that you picked them out for her.

Get the Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot Black from Nisolo for $210

16. For the girlfriend who likes to treat herself: Parachute Bathrobe

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Parachute Bathrobe More

Your girlfriend works hard, so she definitely deserves a little R&R every now and again. While you could give her a spa gift card (another good idea!), if you want to give a gift she can use over and over again, consider this ridiculously comfortable robe. Made out of 100 percent Turkish cotton, reviewers claim it's roomy and plush and that it feels like being wrapped up in a fluffy cloud

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

17. For the girlfriend who could use a little help: Amazon Echo

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Amazon Echo More

Hey Alexa, what's the best gift to give a girlfriend this year? Ah yes, an Amazon Echo of course. We've tested tons of smart speakers and found the 3rd Generation Echo to be the best because it has surprisingly good sound quality (with Dolby Audio!) and far-field voice recognition so Dad can talk to Alexa from any room of the house.

Get the Amazon Echo (3rd Generation) from Amazon for $99.99

18. For the girlfriend who likes to sleep in: Slip Silk Pillowcase

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Slip silk pillowcase More

If it's good enough for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, the Slip silk pillowcase is good enough for your girlfriend. Silk pillowcases like this one are popular right now because they're very luxurious and will prevent damage to your girlfriend's hair while she sleeps. The Slip pillowcase in particular is very trendy, with hundreds of rave reviews at Nordstrom.

Get the Slip Silk Pillowcase from Nordstrom for $89

19. For the girlfriend who loves to bake: KitchenAid Stand Mixer

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: KitchenAid Stand Mixer More

Cookies, cakes, pies, bread—your girlfriend makes it all. Whether she's obsessed with The Great British Baking Show or is always scouring for new recipes on Pinterest, she needs the famous KitchenAid stand mixer. Chosen as the top stand mixer, it has tons of different attachments so she can do everything from blend cupcake batter to knead dough. People who have one rave that their stand mixers have performed perfectly for years and years.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer from Amazon for $399.99

20. For the girlfriend who wants to learn something new: Masterclass

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Masterclass More

Whether she wants to learn cooking skills from Gordon Ramsay or photography from Annie Leibowitz, she can do it all with a subscription to MasterClass. Our editor-in-chief tried it out for himself to see if it was worth the money. His verdict? Yes—he found the classes to be very inspiring and informative and likes that you can take them at your own pace.

Get an All-Access Pass from Masterclass for $15/month

21. For the girlfriend who loves to travel: Away Luggage

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends:: Away Luggage More

Whenever your girlfriend isn't heading off on some amazing trip, she's busy planning her next one. She has a serious case of wanderlust—and so she needs luggage that will fit her jet-setting lifestyle. Like the Away suitcase that has been blowing up on social media. We tried it and found that it's as fashionable as it is functional and that it holds up surprisingly well during travel.

Get the Bigger Carry On from Away for $245

22. For the girlfriend who's always taking pictures: Instax Mini

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends 2019: Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic More

Whether it's the 12,394th selfie of the two of you or yet another photo of her pup, your girlfriend is snap-happy. An instant camera like this Instax is a fun alternative to her smartphone camera. Our favorite is the Mini 90 because it has the most features of all the Instax cameras (from a super fast shutter speed to a macro mode for capturing close-ups) and includes a rechargeable battery.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic from Amazon for $108.95

23. For the girlfriend who lives in athleisure: Allbirds Sneakers

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Allbirds More

What do you get a girl whose uniform is basically leggings, a pullover, and sneakers? The answer: better shoes. And because Allbirds are so hot right now, we put them to the test—and found that they're the perfect gift for your girlfriend who cares about comfort and cuteness. They're lightweight and comfortable yet extremely supportive and she can toss them right in the washing machine to keep them clean.

Get the Women's Wool Runners from Allbirds for $95

24. For the girlfriend who never misses a yoga class: Alo Yoga Leggings

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Alo Yoga Leggings More

While fitness classes may look a little different in 2020 (a.k.a. they're all online), your girlfriend still attends them regularly. And for squat-proof leggings, she's going to want a pair from Alo Yoga. Fitness enthusiasts (and celebrities) swear by them for their high-quality, comfort, and the fact that they're not see-through when you bend over. After trying some of Alo's most popular pairs, I personally love the Airlift leggings, which come in a ton of fun colors.

Get the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging at Alo Yoga for $114

25. For the girlfriend who loves getting flowers: Bouqs

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Bouqs More

Nothing will brighten your girlfriend's day (or week) quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, which you can order from a flower delivery service like Bouqs. Not only are there plenty of gorgeous blooms to choose from (including wildflowers, roses, and lilies), but you can even gift her a monthly subscription for a gift that truly keeps on giving.

Get a subscription from Bouqs starting at $36/month

26. For the girlfriend who loves to shop: FabFitFun

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: FabFitFun More

What do you get the girlfriend who loves getting new things? A subscription to FabFitFun, of course. One of our staff members tried out the subscription box that's all over social media and says that it gave her a chance to try out new products that she otherwise might not and that it was a really fun and unique experience. Some of the things she got in her boxes, for instance, were a Kate Spade lunch tote, a deep relax roller ball, a hair repair cream, and even exfoliating sugar cubes.

Get a subscription to FabFitFun for $49.99/month

27. For the girlfriend who writes everything down: Rifle Paper Co Notebook

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Rifle Paper More

Between making to-do lists and trying to keep track of her busy schedule, your girlfriend is always writing things down. Upgrade her boring notebook (or her Notes app) with one of these pretty spiral notebooks from the ever-trendy Rifle Paper Co. People love their iconic floral prints and how high-quality the paper is.

Get the Spiral Notebook from Rifle Paper Co for $18

28. For the organized girlfriend: Stoney Clover Lane Travel Bag

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Stoney Clover Lane More

Stoney Clover Lane is the Instagram-famous brand that's best known for its colorful, embellished bags. While they aren't cheap, thousands of women say they're well worth the splurge. Not only are the bags gorgeous, but your girlfriend will love having a place to stash all of her makeup or other assorted doo-dads.

Get the Stoney Clover Lane Pouch from Saks Fifth Avenue for $153

29. For the girlfriend who needs a massage: Theragun

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Theragun More

She might not be able to get a massage at the spa this year but, according to thousands of happy shoppers, your girlfriend can get one that's (almost) just as good at home. All she needs is the very trendy Theragun. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Get the Theragun Elite from Theragun for $399

30. For the girlfriend you want to impress: Kendra Scott Earrings

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Kendra Scott Earrings More

When it comes to gifts for your girlfriend, you can't go wrong with jewelry. And more specifically, you can't go wrong with Kendra Scott jewelry. Women love the popular brand because their pieces are timeless, stylish, and good quality. These earrings in particular are praised for being lightweight with just the right amount of bling without looking gaudy.

Get the Elle Filigree Drop Earrings from Kendra Scott for $55

31. For the girlfriend who's always on the go: Fossil Backpack

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Fossil Backpack More

Wallet, sunglasses, pens, makeup, phone charger, gum, dry shampoo—your girlfriend carries her entire life with her since she's always racing from the office to the gym to happy hour to everywhere else. That's why she'll love a convertible tote backpack. According to reviews, this leather Fossil one is spacious enough to hold all of her things and comfortable to carry around all day.

Get the Fossil Camilla Convertible Backpack from Amazon for $79

32. For the girlfriend who wants to rose all day: Corkcicle Wine Tumbler

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Corkcicle More

Wine glasses are great. Wine glasses you can take on the go are even better—especially for your wine-loving girlfriend. These stylish ones from beloved water bottle brand Corkcicle are highly-rated for being durable (they're made of thick stainless steel) and for keeping drinks—like her favorite chilled rose—cold for hours. Bonus: It's heat-resistant, too, so she can also use it as a coffee cup in the mornings.

Get the Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glass from Amazon for $24.95

33. For the girlfriend who could use a little more self-care: Essential Oil Diffuser

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Essential oil diffuser More

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help your girlfriend relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from Amazon for $29.74

34. For the girlfriend who's also a plant parent: The Sill

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: The Sill More

If your girlfriend has a green thumb (or wants to get started gardening), this is the gift for them. While you could give her a single pot, a subscription to The Sill will help her enjoy her greenery year-round. One of our editors tried the popular plant delivery service and says not only did her plant of choice arrive in great condition, but it's still happily thriving.

Get live plants from The Sill starting at $18

35. For the girlfriend who's a hopeless romantic: Custom star map

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Star map More

She makes you celebrate every important moment: the anniversary of your first date, the anniversary of when you became official, the anniversary of when you first said "I love you." Basically, she's a romantic. And nothing is more romantic than a personalized star map—choose an important date, like the night they met, and order a map of the night sky at that exact moment. Aww.

Get the EtchCraft Star Map from Etsy for $44.95

36. For the fashionable girlfriend: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings More

The Spanx faux leather leggings sold out online in 72 hours for good reason—these leggings are the ultimate in comfort as well as tummy control. We give Spanx major kudos for the wide variety of sizing options as they run from XS to 3X and also come in short sizes for petite girls. They are versatile enough to be worn to the office with a conservative tunic or styled edgier for a night out, so your sister will love wearing them no matter what the occasion.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom for $98

37. For the girlfriend with a sweet tooth: Sugarfina

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Sugarfina More

For the girlfriend who considers candy a food group, satisfy her craving for all things sweet with these Sugarfina gummy bears, which are infused with French champagne. In shades of blush and coral—and costing less than $10–they make for an adorable yet inexpensive gift. (One Reviewed staff member gave them out at her wedding and says they were a hit all around!)

Get the Sugarfina Champagne Bears from Bloomingdale's for $8.95

38. For the tech-obsessed girlfriend: Apple Smartwatch

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Apple Watch More

Every girl (and every person, really) could use a smartwatch—especially the Apple Watch. Not only will your girlfriend love how sleek and stylish it looks on her wrist but it also outperformed every other smartwatch we tested. Whether she wants to send texts, make a phone call, listen to music, or just check her Facebook notifications, it does it all.

Get the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) Smartwatch from Amazon for $429

39. For the girlfriend who walks everywhere: Hunter Rain Boots

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Hunter Rain Boots More

Hunter is like the BMW of women's shoes—it's known for luxury, high-quality products. If your girlfriend is trekking around in beaten-up sneakers or cheap galoshes, upgrade her footwear with a pair of these 100 percent waterproof boots. One of our writers loves that her pair keeps her feet warm and dry and that the rubber is flexible and fast-drying.

Get the Hunter Original Waterproof Boot from Nordstrom for $150

40. For the girlfriend who's really into beauty: Makeup mirror

View photos Best gifts for girlfriends: Makeup mirror More

Trying to buy makeup for your girlfriend can be tricky (so many colors! so many brands!). Instead, get her the number one makeup mirror, which has a touch sensor that will let her control the lighting with a tap of her finger. It also expands into a tri-fold with 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification options so she can apply her makeup with ease.

Get the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror from Amazon for $22.98

