20 Gay Couples Who Broke Up That You Probably Forgot Ever Even Dated

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

2023 has seen the death of many famous gay power couples.

People holding flowers at a grave
Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

We lost Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin.

Ricky and Jwan holding hands at a media event
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Then Adam Smith and Billy Porter ended their six-year marriage.

Adam and Billy sitting together
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Related

Everyone was completely shocked when Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced their divorce after a tenuous six-month marriage.

Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images
Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

And last week, Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski broke off their engagement.

Antoni and Kevin standing together
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

So many gay men are breaking up!

An older woman sitting in front of a laptop and looking sad
Shapecharge / Getty Images

Because I have an interest in forgotten celeb couples, here are 20 other gay couples you might have forgotten were ever a thing.

1.Reichen Lehmkuhl and Lance Bass

Reichen and Lance embracing at a media event
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

They broke up in 2006, shortly after Lance came out.

Reichen and Lance in jeans and T-shirts at a media event
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

2.Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff

Zachary and Jonathan embracing and smiling
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They broke up in 2013 after dating for a year.

Zachary and Jonathan smiling
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GQ

3.Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella

Ricky and Carlos outside embracing
Ciao / Ciao Pix / Backgrid

They broke up in 2013.

Close-up of Ricky and Carlos outside embracing
Ciao / Ciao Pix / Backgrid

4.Daniel Franzese and Joseph Bradley Phillips

Daniel and Joseph smiling and embracing on the red carpet
David Livingston / Getty Images

They ended their engagement in 2018.

Daniel and Joseph holding hands at a media event
Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

5.Jeff Leatham and Colton Haynes

Jeff and Colton standing together at a gathering
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar

They divorced in 2018 after six months of marriage.

Close-up of Jeff kissing a smiling Colton at a media event
Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

6.Antoni Porowski and Joey Krietemeyer

Antoni and Joey smiling at a media event
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for City Harvest

They broke up after seven years together.

Antoni and Joey smiling at a media event
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

7.Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski

Trace and Antoni at a media event
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for City Harvest

They broke up in 2019 after dating for a year.

Trace and Antoni at a media event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for City Harvest

8.Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

Karamo and Ian smiling at a media event
Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

They broke up after 10 years together.

Karamo kissing a smiling Ian on the cheek at a media event
John Sciulli / Getty Images for Neuro Brands

9.Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena

Luke and Jon at a gathering
Rindoff / Getty Images

They apparently broke up in 2017.

Luke and Jon at a gathering
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / WireImage / Getty Images

10.Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper

Benjamin and Anderson in suits and ties on the red carpet
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

They broke up in 2018 but still co-parent their two children together.

Benjamin and Anderson in suits and ties and holding hands on the red carpet
Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

11.Jacob Bixenman and Troye Sivan

They broke up after dating for four years.

Jacob and Troye standing together
Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for HM

12.Richie Jackson and B.D. Wong

Close-up of Richie and BD smiling together and wearing suits and ties
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They broke up in 2004 after being together for 15 years.

Richie and BD at a media event with their son and producer Jordan Roth

That's their son in the lower middle.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

13.Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy

Matthew and Gus holding hands at a media event
Joe Scarnici / WireImage / Getty Images

They separated after four years together.

Close-up of Matthew and Gus in suits and ties at a media event
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

14.Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn

Sam and Brandon's faces circled amid a group of people, including Lorde and Janelle Monáe
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

They broke up in 2018.

Close-up of Sam and Brandon
Jedu / Frank Castle / Backgrid

15.Salvador Camarena and Ross Mathews

Close-up of Salvador and Ross smiling at a media event
David Livingston / Getty Images

They broke up after 10 years together.

Salvador and Ross smiling at a media event
Paul Zimmerman / WireImage / Getty Images

16.Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh

Christian and Brad at a Time 100 event
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They divorced in 2018 after previously breaking up and getting back together a few years prior.

Christian and Brad at a media event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Atlantic Record

17.Cheyenne Jackson and Monte Lapka

Close-up of Cheyenne smiling in a suit and tie at a media event

18.Javi Costa Polo and Adam Lambert

They ended their relationship in 2019.

Javi and Adam smiling in an audience
ABC

19.Mark Cornelsen and T.R. Knight

Mark and TR smiling together
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

They broke up in 2009 after two years together.

Mark and TR holding hands
Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

20.And lastly: Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto

Miles and Zachary in suits and ties smiling together
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

They broke up in 2019 after dating for six years.

Miles and Zachary on the street holding hands
Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images