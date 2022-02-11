The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Feb. 5-11)

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below, then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

my first experience with imposter syndrome was when i was 6 years old watching PBS & being told that viewers like me funded the entire station — chase (@_chase_____) February 7, 2022

Did hoobastank not know ur allowed to choose any name for ur band that u want — rach (@RACH4_theSTARZ) February 5, 2022

The pandemic helped us realize which of the people in our lives we're absolutely okay seeing only once every two years. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) February 8, 2022

Figure skating commentators should be required by law to tell you whether the pair skating are dating, married, exes, siblings, or something else — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 7, 2022

what if we kissed on the purely decorative Popeyes balcony pic.twitter.com/PNvQzOGP3N — the glennis show (@theglennisshow) February 6, 2022

people ask if I do an Indian accent for my parents in stand up and the answer is no. Racism aside my parents accent is the least funny thing about them. One time when I was crying in public, my mom said “can u please stop sobbing people are gonna think we’re human trafficking u” — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 10, 2022

i worked at hobby lobby in high school and they didn’t use barcodes for anything so sometimes i’d ring up $30 whatevers as $3 if an old lady told me i had nice skin — jenny🍟 (@jennycavallero) February 9, 2022

i just know APUSH students in 2097 gon be so stressed when they get to 2020-2021 — mari 🐝 (@mari_tisse) February 8, 2022

Me: hey can we change the indent on these paragraphs

Word: I will fucking kill everyone you’ve ever loved — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 10, 2022

the tinder swindler is so wild to me because if any man told me “my enemies are after me I need $25k” I would be like damn that’s crazy, good luck though — jodie (@jodieegrace) February 10, 2022

Not having had covid yet is starting to feel like a new type of virginity — dev (@devvvtheband) February 9, 2022

Didn’t realize I ordered food from the restaurant across the street and I watched my Postmates guy walk it from their door to my door. A $15 75 foot walk. I’ve been waiting 45 minutes, I’m so stupid — sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) February 10, 2022

When will I learn that smoking as much as possible before I go to the airport won’t keep me high for my entire flight it’ll just make going through security Terrifying — big honkin caboose (@itsmegangraves) February 10, 2022

"What do your tattoos mean?" That I had $200 and no one stopped me — maria🦝 (@mariamainmo) February 5, 2022

My cousin caught her dude cheating, she put her iPhone in his car and did “ find iPhone” on her sons iPad and found the girls address. My granny said “you doing all this detective work, imagine if you went to college and applied yourself ..” 😭😭😭😭 — subscribe to my onlyHANDS (@NasNumeroUN0) February 7, 2022

Do children still love being timed? When I was a child you could get me to do truly anything if you just said “I’ll time you” at the end of it. Run and get the phone, I’ll time you. Grab me a beer, I’ll time you. Wash the dishes, I’ll time you say no more babes I’m off and runnin — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) February 9, 2022

trust my gut? the thing that can’t even handle milk? — trash jones (@jzux) February 9, 2022

y’all b hating valentine’s day as if it was the only day of the year no one loves u — sel (@mangobingsusel) February 7, 2022

my dad just called me to tell me he went viral on twitter. he was deadass. i asked him how many likes he got. he said 30. — Jane, Esq. (@janetheeesq) February 7, 2022

A dating app called Unhinged and we just post all out red flags and see if anyone is still interested — Molly Kornfeld (@molly_kornfeld) February 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...