20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 26-March 4)

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog this week, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs.

I love when my indoor cat chirps at birds as if she's going to somehow convince them to come inside to be eaten. — certified ellie moment (@purrrhica) March 3, 2022

“Oh baby you…got what I need but you say he’s just a friend.” - Biz Markie 😎😂🐶🎹 pic.twitter.com/w1jgnLcLz8 — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) February 28, 2022

oh wow those cats look like they work a 9-5 corporate job 😭😭 https://t.co/QKomS7chRY — sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) March 2, 2022

This is Silo. He’s working on his entrances. They’re a little aggressive at the moment. Still 14/10 pic.twitter.com/NiAFZi5jvA — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 4, 2022

everyone in this Aldi has decided to pretend there’s not a stray dog running up and down the aisles. who am i to break this vow — carter hambley (@carterhambley) March 3, 2022

I wonder how living together as two cats feels like. can you imagine you are a little guy and there's always another little guy with you and sometimes you beat the shit out of each other — samipeko 🐱 (@samipekoe) March 3, 2022

Is he on the counter? Vote in the poll below. pic.twitter.com/dzcqHBoAc8 — memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) March 1, 2022

Every time I say men suck in front of my dog I add “you are not a man, you are a boy, you are a boy, you are a boy dog, you are a neutered boy dog” and I don’t know if that helps or hurts tbh — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) March 1, 2022

this dog is living in my head and will not leave pic.twitter.com/yAvw9SK2WS — nello “darksouls2" metalgear (@lost_izalith) February 28, 2022

Is the dress too short, kid??? pic.twitter.com/PFkY2Zi9k5 — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) March 2, 2022

me: why are you talking to the cats about basketball



husband: how else are they going to learn — captain sicko (@lyta_gold) March 3, 2022

I found a smaller/softer alternative to the cone my cat has to wear after chewing all the fur off his arms from stress and you deserve to see it: pic.twitter.com/P30914DpnU — Mariel Ashlinn (@MarielAshlinn) March 2, 2022

why does literally every dog love playing fetch you’d think some of them wouldn’t be into it — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) March 3, 2022

some of the best reddit posts are people who have never owned a cat before posting a pic of their cat doing normal cat behaviors and being concerned something is wrong bc cats are just weird little guys pic.twitter.com/hemYz0HDkj — cait (@punished_cait) March 3, 2022

New species of spider discovered in Western Australia today pic.twitter.com/av23efzZhA — memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) March 3, 2022

