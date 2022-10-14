20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Oct. 8-14)

Woof — it’s been a long, long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

I can’t pick up my dogs prescription because I can’t remember her date of birth. They won’t tell me it because patient privacy. She’s a dog. She won’t tell me it either. — Emma (@Turbo81) October 8, 2022

hide your kids and hide your dessert because here comes pic.twitter.com/iloyHUHEgS — petfinder names (@petfindernames) October 9, 2022

love how people just will accidentally have a pet cat. they’ll be like yea he just knocked on my door one day and now he has his own bedroom. like what?? what was he doing before u? he was just some guy doing stuff? i need to know more. ur cat has a dark and mysterious past — thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) October 10, 2022

If wrestling is fake, then explain this: pic.twitter.com/eDbJW6dE3s — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) October 10, 2022

i love when my cat switches from do not disturb to vibrate — 👻spooky bean boorito👻 (@bbybeanburrito) October 9, 2022

Day 4. They suspect nothing. pic.twitter.com/UXPmgWbMYI — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 10, 2022

he’s going thru it pic.twitter.com/zq8pOVQpb3 — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) October 13, 2022

2 sause long pic.twitter.com/hizkOqJlyx — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 10, 2022

I love that cats slap the shit out of everything they cant understand. — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) October 10, 2022

I've made a terrible mistake pic.twitter.com/AuyffoUTTT — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 13, 2022

My dog when he falls for the ball throw fakeout for the seventh time in a row pic.twitter.com/sDXbOGOJHA — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) October 14, 2022

If I stay perfectly still the skinny cats won't notice me pic.twitter.com/ulNXQBLqgS — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) October 10, 2022

he's just an little man tho, a tiny guy https://t.co/TN5R7TkpFJ — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) October 12, 2022

Not me yelling “no horse play on the new rug“ at my dogs like they are seven-year-olds at a community pool — 👻Imani Gandy Corn👻 (@AngryBlackLady) October 11, 2022

I HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR OUR CAT ALL DAY pic.twitter.com/v063nxsSH1 — PRINCE🌈👑💦 (@mahouprince) October 12, 2022

I wake up before my girl & see her sleeping like this pic.twitter.com/M5yAdVoIFy — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) October 13, 2022

We only rate dogs. This is a very fast snake. You're lucky he stopped when he did. Please only send dogs. Thank you... 13/10 #SeniorPupSaturdaypic.twitter.com/w0OmhvwMoM — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 8, 2022

Y’all it’s so wild to call a pharmacy and they ask for the date of birth and I’m like he is a cat I have no idea I found him in a shelter his name is James Dumpling you got his pills or??? — taylor👩🏻‍🦰 (@hockeyyelling) October 13, 2022

So excited to take the train for the first time. pic.twitter.com/u8aNm6FWGi — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) October 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

