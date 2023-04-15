A 20-Foot ‘Donkey Kong’ Arcade Machine Will Be Coming to The Strong Museum

The Strong Museum of Play has announced that a giant Donkey Kong arcade game will be exhibited on-site as part of their June 30 expansion.

Earlier this week, the museum posted on its official Twitter a teaser image featuring the 20-foot-tall arcade game. The teaser image also provides a glimpse of the machine’s grand scale with a digitally illustrated adult human figure as a reference.

In spite of its staggering size, the arcade machine is 100% playable via a detached, and regular-sized arcade controller. The controller stands adjacent to the large piece on an affixed stand, and in a design that emulates the red construction racks from the original game. The museum also confirms Nintendo of America’s input to the project, although no further details have been revealed at the time of writing.

The arcade cabinet is set to be fully installed on June 30, and will be open for visitors to play on. For more information and updates, keep an eye out on the museum’s official website and social media.

As part of our June 30 expansion, The Strong will create the world’s largest, playable Donkey Kong arcade game. The game will stand nearly 20-feet tall and will be available for guests to play! Thank you @NintendoAmerica for providing input on the project.#DonkeyKong #Arcade pic.twitter.com/xQhsRVvCib — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) April 10, 2023

Elsewhere in gaming, Link flexes his ultrahand ability in the final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game trailer.