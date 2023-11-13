Advertisement

20 Fastest Selling Used Cars on the Market

Dawn Allcot
4 min read
If you’re looking to sell a used car, you might wonder how long it will take. On the other hand, if you’re buying a used, late-model vehicle, you might want an idea of how long it will take you to find the one you want at a price you’re willing to pay.

There’s good news for sellers — and not so good for buyers — when it comes to how fast used cars move off the lot lately, according to a recent study from iSeeCars.com. The average used car sells in roughly 49 days, 6.1% faster than this time last year, the website reported.

“The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer in an article summarizing the study.

Used Cars Selling the Fastest in 2023

So what are the top 20 fastest selling used cars, and how much are they going for? The iSeeCars.com study broke it down as follows:

Model

Avg. Days on Market

Avg. Price

Honda HR-V

34.4

$24,496

Acura ILX

35.3

$26,091

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

36.6

$42,119

Acura RDX

36.8

$35,864

Hyundai Venue

38

$19,764

Honda Insight

38.3

$24,567

Honda CR-V

38.5

$28,660

Honda Civic

38.8

$24,619

Toyota C-HR

38.9

$23,462

Toyota Sienna (hybrid)

39.1

$44,233

Toyota Tundra

39.1

$45,110

GMC Yukon

39.4

$56,637

Kia Telluride

39.7

$39,838

Acura TLX

39.8

$32,380

Honda Pilot

39.9

$34,749

Chevrolet Corvette

39.9

$82,574

Acura MDX

40.4

$38,279

Honda Accord

40.5

$26,816

Cadillac Escalade ESV

40.5

$66,331

Toyota 4Runner

40.7

$40,851

If you’re looking for trends, it’s easy to see that, with the exception of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and the Acura RDX, the cars on the top half of the list are all less expensive, going for $26,000 and below.

When you get down to the bottom 10 of the fastest selling cars, prices increase from the mid-$20,000s up to the mid-30,000s and above — all the way up to the $82,574 Chevrolet Corvette, which is taking an average of 39.9 days to sell. That’s less than the average across all vehicles.

Used Cars Selling the Slowest in 2023

When you reach the bottom of iSeeCars.com’s list, indicating the slowest-selling used cars, there is not so much of a clear pattern when it comes to pricing. Prices range from the Ford EcoSport at $19,755 up to the Land Rover Range Rover at $75,060.

Overwhelmingly, electric vehicles are taking longer to sell, with the Model S topping the list at 88.3 days on the market. The Ford Mustang Mach-E takes an average of 75.8 days to sell, with its average price a full $20,000+ lower than the Model S.

Model

Avg. Days on Market

Avg. Price

Tesla Model S

88.3

$65,216

Buick Envision

82.3

$29,057

Ford Mustang Mach-E

75.8

$42,503

Land Rover Discovery Sport

73.6

$30,206

Cadillac XT4

71.9

$31,650

Tesla Model X

71.4

$70,835

Land Rover Range Rover

68.4

$75,060

Chevrolet Blazer

65.9

$31,644

Chrysler 300

64.7

$25,021

Buick Enclave

64.3

$32,075

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

62.5

$49,709

BMW 5 Series

61.4

$37,545

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

61.2

$46,399

Alfa Romeo Giulia

61

$29,911

Ford Edge

60.9

$27,964

Chrysler Voyager

60.6

$24,505

Lincoln Nautilus

60.6

$38,329

Cadillac XT6

60.4

$42,946

Ford Ecosport

60.1

$19,755

Audi Q8

60.1

$55,099

Tips To Sell Your Car Faster

If you’re ready to buy a new or used vehicle and looking to sell your old car, you’ll want to unload it as fast as possible. The best way to do this, of course, is to trade it in at a dealer. However, you may not get the best price.

You can also sell it privately by listing it on Facebook Marketplace, as well as sites like Autotrader or Cars.com. Make sure to clean the car inside and out — perhaps by having it professionally detailed — and gather any paperwork such as service records that can help show you took care of the vehicle. List it in multiple places to ensure it gets the most visibility, and write an enticing description.

Selling a car is often a balance between getting top-dollar or negotiating a fast sale based on what’s most important to you.

