20 Fastest Selling Used Cars on the Market

If you’re looking to sell a used car, you might wonder how long it will take. On the other hand, if you’re buying a used, late-model vehicle, you might want an idea of how long it will take you to find the one you want at a price you’re willing to pay.

There’s good news for sellers — and not so good for buyers — when it comes to how fast used cars move off the lot lately, according to a recent study from iSeeCars.com. The average used car sells in roughly 49 days, 6.1% faster than this time last year, the website reported.

“The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer in an article summarizing the study.

Used Cars Selling the Fastest in 2023

So what are the top 20 fastest selling used cars, and how much are they going for? The iSeeCars.com study broke it down as follows:

Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price Honda HR-V 34.4 $24,496 Acura ILX 35.3 $26,091 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 36.6 $42,119 Acura RDX 36.8 $35,864 Hyundai Venue 38 $19,764 Honda Insight 38.3 $24,567 Honda CR-V 38.5 $28,660 Honda Civic 38.8 $24,619 Toyota C-HR 38.9 $23,462 Toyota Sienna (hybrid) 39.1 $44,233 Toyota Tundra 39.1 $45,110 GMC Yukon 39.4 $56,637 Kia Telluride 39.7 $39,838 Acura TLX 39.8 $32,380 Honda Pilot 39.9 $34,749 Chevrolet Corvette 39.9 $82,574 Acura MDX 40.4 $38,279 Honda Accord 40.5 $26,816 Cadillac Escalade ESV 40.5 $66,331 Toyota 4Runner 40.7 $40,851

If you’re looking for trends, it’s easy to see that, with the exception of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and the Acura RDX, the cars on the top half of the list are all less expensive, going for $26,000 and below.

When you get down to the bottom 10 of the fastest selling cars, prices increase from the mid-$20,000s up to the mid-30,000s and above — all the way up to the $82,574 Chevrolet Corvette, which is taking an average of 39.9 days to sell. That’s less than the average across all vehicles.

Used Cars Selling the Slowest in 2023

When you reach the bottom of iSeeCars.com’s list, indicating the slowest-selling used cars, there is not so much of a clear pattern when it comes to pricing. Prices range from the Ford EcoSport at $19,755 up to the Land Rover Range Rover at $75,060.

Overwhelmingly, electric vehicles are taking longer to sell, with the Model S topping the list at 88.3 days on the market. The Ford Mustang Mach-E takes an average of 75.8 days to sell, with its average price a full $20,000+ lower than the Model S.

Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price Tesla Model S 88.3 $65,216 Buick Envision 82.3 $29,057 Ford Mustang Mach-E 75.8 $42,503 Land Rover Discovery Sport 73.6 $30,206 Cadillac XT4 71.9 $31,650 Tesla Model X 71.4 $70,835 Land Rover Range Rover 68.4 $75,060 Chevrolet Blazer 65.9 $31,644 Chrysler 300 64.7 $25,021 Buick Enclave 64.3 $32,075 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 62.5 $49,709 BMW 5 Series 61.4 $37,545 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited 61.2 $46,399 Alfa Romeo Giulia 61 $29,911 Ford Edge 60.9 $27,964 Chrysler Voyager 60.6 $24,505 Lincoln Nautilus 60.6 $38,329 Cadillac XT6 60.4 $42,946 Ford Ecosport 60.1 $19,755 Audi Q8 60.1 $55,099

Tips To Sell Your Car Faster

If you’re ready to buy a new or used vehicle and looking to sell your old car, you’ll want to unload it as fast as possible. The best way to do this, of course, is to trade it in at a dealer. However, you may not get the best price.

You can also sell it privately by listing it on Facebook Marketplace, as well as sites like Autotrader or Cars.com. Make sure to clean the car inside and out — perhaps by having it professionally detailed — and gather any paperwork such as service records that can help show you took care of the vehicle. List it in multiple places to ensure it gets the most visibility, and write an enticing description.

Selling a car is often a balance between getting top-dollar or negotiating a fast sale based on what’s most important to you.

