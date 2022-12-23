20 fashion pieces with thousands of reviews on Amazon

Amanda Tarlton and Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
·9 min read
The world of Amazon fashion is a big one—and a daunting one (so many sketchy photos! so many knock-offs!). But it doesn't have to be. In fact, there are so many great style finds that there are even entire Instagrams and blogs dedicated to #OOTDs (that's "outfit of the day" for non-hashtag users) made exclusively with Amazon merch.

The secret is knowing what—and what not—to look for. But if you don't feel like wading through endless search results or trying to decipher what's actually worth buying, we got you. To make things way easier and to help you pick the right things, we've rounded up 20 of the most popular fashion pieces on Amazon below, from the cult-favorite Amazon coat to the best pair of leggings.

1. This long-sleeved top with 62,000 reviews

This seasonal top comes in 40 different colors.
This seasonal top comes in 40 different colors.

Ratings: 62,423

Sizes: S to XXL

This gorgeous long-sleeved top from Amazon is perfect for transitional weather. Its long sleeves keep you warm while the open weave allows the breeze to shine through. More than 45,000 Amazon reviewers give this top 4.3 stars—unsurprising, considering it comes in 40 colors and costs less than $10.

$26 at Amazon

2. These game-changing jeans from Levi

These pull-on jeans from Levi are recommended by over 80,000 shoppers.
These pull-on jeans from Levi are recommended by over 80,000 shoppers.

Ratings: 85,879

Sizes: 2 to 28

Two words: pull-on jeans. Two more words: Must buy. These Levi's are super stretchy so you can slip right into them (no zipping or buttoning required) and, according to their 85,000 reviews, don't lose their shape throughout the day. One incredibly pleased shopper writes, "Buy ten pairs because Lord knows as soon as you find a pair of jeans you like you’ll never find them again." These jeans are also available through Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can order them and test them out for yourself before committing to them.

$27 at Amazon

3. These adidas slides with more than 100,000 reviews

The shoe 115,000 people reviewed.
The shoe 115,000 people reviewed.

Ratings: 111,865

Sizes: 3 to 18

It’s hard to argue with 115,000 people. These adidas slides are Amazon best sellers, holding a 4.5-star rating among its throng of passionate fans. The slides are perfect for summer and come in 25 shades, so you can pick up as many pairs as you have outfits. They’re also Try Before You Buy eligible, so you can order a few pairs and pick the best one suited to your style.

$22 at Amazon

4. This top-rated maxi dress with nearly 50,000 reviews

This flowy Amazon fashion dress is perfect for spring.
This flowy Amazon fashion dress is perfect for spring.

Ratings: 48,728

Sizes: XS to XXL

There are few outfits as easy as a maxi dress—all you have to do is toss it on and you're done. But which one should you choose? More than 48,000 Amazon shoppers would recommend this one. They like the loose fit, the high-quality fabric, and the fact that it has pockets (perfect for your phone or snacks, naturally). Plus, according to its reviews, the dress is very versatile, meaning you can dress it up (like for date night) or down (like as a beach cover-up).

$28 at Amazon

5. These Birkenstock dupes that are less than $20

Birkenstocks are back—but they’re still expensive.
Birkenstocks are back—but they’re still expensive.

Ratings: 57,889

Sizes: 6 to 11

Hunting for the perfect Birkenstock dupes? This pair of sandals on Amazon has nearly 58,000 reviews and comes in 42 shades and patterns. Reviewers feel passionate about this pair of sandals, with many noting they fit true to size and were incredibly comfortable. Take it from the top Amazon comment on this listing if you’re still on the fence: “BUY. THE. SHOE!!!”

From $20 at Amazon

6. This dress comes in almost every color and pattern

Ratings: 44,949

Sizes: XS to XXL

Leopard print, bold floral, classic plaid, or a timeless solid hue—no matter which you prefer, you can find this popular dress in all of the above prints (and more). It has nearly 45,000 glowing reviews for being flattering and easy to wear and for hitting at just the right length. Many people say they receive tons of compliments every time they wear it!

$35 at Amazon

7. These high-quality workout leggings with pockets

Leggings with pockets? Yes, please.
Leggings with pockets? Yes, please.

Ratings: 24,590

Sizes: XS to 3XL

If you're a firm believer that yes, leggings are pants, then this pick is for you. According to the nearly 25,000 people who have bought (and loved) these athletic leggings, some of the highlights include the spacious side pockets, thick yet breathable fabric, and comfortable "tummy control" high-rise waistband. Lululemon who?!

$24 at Amazon

8. The infamous “Amazon Nightgown”

This comfy nightgown has a cult following online.
This comfy nightgown has a cult following online.

Ratings: 11,265

Sizes: XS to XXL

First, there was the #AmazonCoat, then there was the #AmazonNightgown. The floral midi dress (which only costs $30!) first became popular when lifestyle blogger Grace Atwood started its own hashtag and has continued to garner new fans ever since. One woman even says it's so comfortable, she wants 1,000 of them (!!).

$31 at Amazon

9. The “Amazon Coat” everyone is obsessed with

The Orolay Amazon coat is Oprah-approved.
The Orolay Amazon coat is Oprah-approved.

Ratings: 24,022

Sizes: XXS to 5XL

No list of the most popular Amazon fashion would be complete without the Amazon coat, of course. Oprah named it one of her favorite things, it's been written about in The New York Times, and even Emma Stone has been spotted wearing it. I decided to try the trendy parka for myself to see if it was worth all the hype—and it definitely is. It's the best coat I've ever bought and is incredibly cozy and warm without suffocating. Plus: So many pockets!

$150 at Amazon

10. This classic short-sleeved tee from Carhartt

Carhartt is known for its sturdy and classic styles.
Carhartt is known for its sturdy and classic styles.

Ratings: 111,802

Sizes: S to 5XL

Nearly 112,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this Carhartt pocket tee, which comes in 40 colors. It’s perfect for layering, lounging, or working outdoors. It’s one of the top-selling fashion items on Amazon and it’s not hard to see why—everyone wears classic tees and this one is as sturdy and comfortable as they come.

$20 at Amazon

11. This comfy tunic dress with over 20,000 ratings

This comfy dress is lined with a fun row of buttons on its side.
This comfy dress is lined with a fun row of buttons on its side.

Ratings: 20,597

Sizes: S to XXL

What's super soft, stylish, and highly rated on Amazon? This tunic dress, of course. Its over 20,000 reviews compliment it for being cozy and comfortable and flowy enough to wear over anything from tights to jeans. People also say that the asymmetrical hem is flattering on almost all body types and that the buttons on the sides add a fun accent (plus, there are plenty of colors to choose from!). I own this dress and love it—it’s my go-to fall dress, whether I’m wearing it to the office or to Thanksgiving dinner with my in-laws.

$29 at Amazon

12. This trendy top perfect for transitional weather

Shop this stylish find in 32 colors.
Shop this stylish find in 32 colors.

Ratings: 21,409

Sizes: S to 3XL

Like having options? Then you'll love this shirt—because it comes in not 10, not 20, but 30 different patterns and colors. Reviewers love that the bell-sleeve top is well-made (meaning it will last more than one wear unlike some Amazon pieces) and that it's the perfect length for either tucking in or leaving it untucked.

$22 at Amazon

13. This unbelievably cozy maxi dress

This comfy maxi dress is perfect for pairing with a statement necklace.
This comfy maxi dress is perfect for pairing with a statement necklace.

Ratings: 17,552

Sizes: XS to 6XL Plus

This stunning maxi dress comes in a whopping 37 shades and 10 sizes, ranging from small to 6XL Plus. One of our editors owns and swears by this dress, saying it’s flattering comfy, and perfect for spring and fall. Most importantly—as the thousands of reviewers praise—this dress has pockets.

$35 at Amazon

14. The sandals that are perfect for warmer weather

Ratings: 7,122

Sizes: 5 to 11

"I don't need another pair of shoes," said no human ever. But rather than blowing your entire paycheck on a slew of cheap shoes that will break after one use, choose wisely. Like this pair of sandals, which are budget-friendly, yes, but also long-lasting, says its over 7,000 reviewers. The elastic straps make them easy to slip on and people rave they're also well-made for both narrow and wide feet.

$29 at Amazon

15. This surprisingly comfortable turtleneck

Ratings: 17,165

Sizes: XS to XL

Goodbye, itchy, suffocating turtlenecks of days past. Meet the turtleneck you'll actually want to wear, according to the thousands of people who have given it a five-star rating on Amazon. They like that it's tight but not too tight, making for a very flattering fit. Plus, it's thick enough that it isn't see-through yet thin enough that you can wear it as a layer underneath other pieces. Win-win.

$23 at Amazon

16. This must-have sweater dress

This colorful dress comes in 31 shades.
This colorful dress comes in 31 shades.

Ratings: 13,886

Sizes: S to XXL

The struggle of trying to find a sweater dress that's not too tight but not too loose is very real. So when Amazon shoppers found this one, they were instantly obsessed. The over 13,000 reviews claim that not only is the tie-front incredibly flattering, but the dress itself is the perfect balance of fitted and flowy so it's comfortable to wear but doesn't look like a shapeless sack.

$31 at Amazon

17. This crewneck sweatshirt with 26,000 ratings

This classic crewneck is perfect for any time of year.
This classic crewneck is perfect for any time of year.

Ratings: 26,712

Sizes: XXS to XXL

This crewneck is exactly as advertised: A cozy sweatshirt you can wear all year round. It comes in 34 shades and costs less than $20, meaning you can stock up on one for each day of the week. Reviewers call it soft, comfortable, and true to size.

$11 at Amazon

18. This super snuggly shearling coat

This cozy coat is perfect for fall and winter weather.
This cozy coat is perfect for fall and winter weather.

Ratings: 26,100

Sizes: S to 3XL

Teddy coats are having a moment—and for good reason. They're cozy and warm while also looking chic and on-trend. Of all the ones on Amazon, this one from PrettyGarden is the most popular, with over 26,000 reviews. Customers rave that it's super soft to the touch and is oversized enough that it fits perfectly over other layers.

$44 at Amazon

19. This Amazon Essentials Polo shirt

You can’t go wrong with a classic Polo.
You can’t go wrong with a classic Polo.

Ratings: 34,409

Sizes: XS to 6XL

Looking for a breezy shirt for spring and summer? You can’t do better than a Polo, especially one that costs less than $18. The Amazon Essentials Polo comes in 38 colors and a range of sizes all the way up to 6XL. Reviewers call it great quality and a perfect golf shirt.

$18 at Amazon

20. This figure-flattering dress

This gorgeous dress is a great summer option.
This gorgeous dress is a great summer option.

Ratings: 26,041

Sizes: S to XL

Ah, the bodycon dress. It's tough to find a good one, but this one from Amazon might just be what you're looking for if the 26,000 reviews are anything to go by. Happy shoppers like that the ruched wrap front and the irregular hem make for a slimming silhouette, while the thicker fabric holds everything in place (you know what we're talking about). Bonus: You can snag it in both short sleeve and sleeveless versions, depending on your style.

$33 at Amazon

