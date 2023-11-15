Advertisement

These 20 DIY Costumes Creeped Me Out So Much, I Turned On Every Light In My House

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

I was casually scrolling through good ol' Reddit and stumbled upon some of the strangest (and creepiest) DIY costumes I've ever seen. So, let's take a look at a bunch of them that will be giving me nightmares, courtesy of r/DiWhy:

1.Homemade milk jug masks:

milk jug masks
u/TheSilverFalcon / Via reddit.com

2.Caterpillar tail coat:

long tail coat with gloves attached to the ends
u/borntoBreewild / Via reddit.com

3.A popcorn suit:

man in a full body popcorn costume

4.A giant eye ball with a giant hand:

eyeball and hand costume
u/keatches / Via reddit.com

5.Jabba the Hut:

jabba the hut costume

This looks way too realistic, especially the eyes.

u/lobodott / Via reddit.com

6.Stuffed animal ski mask:

She ruined perfectly cute stuffed animals.

u/elcrivel / Via reddit.com

7.Ultimate protective suit:

protective suit with a large disc like extension

This is giving me CDC vibes.

u/Jedrasek / Via reddit.com

8.A human turtle:

man rolling around in a turtle costume
u/SnootWoofers2232 / Via reddit.com

9.A pantyhose doll:

A doll sitting up in bed reading
u/kittycatsfoilhats / Via reddit.com

10.Batman mask made from old shoes:

batman mask made from shoe material
u/mesopotamius / Via reddit.com

11.A toothbrush tiara:

Tiara made of toothbrushes
u/wastemug / Via reddit.com

12.A bloody-barbie handbag:

a bag with a bloodied barbie doll attached to it
u/roadkillroyal / Via reddit.com

13.Shoes made of EVA foam:

squiggly long brown shoes
u/thedemocracyof / Via reddit.com

14.A lady Zoidberg costume:

octopus costume
u/[delted] / Via reddit.com

15.A papier-mâché Mickey Mouse:

papier-mâché Mickey Mouse head
u/IAMMojo / Via reddit.com

16.Dress made of Barbie doll parts:

u/tameoompaloompa / Via reddit.com

17.A full outfit made of plushies:

full body outfit made of plushies
u/Lupevs / Via reddit.com

18.All-denim lifesize Furby:

u/JessicaCrafternoon / Via reddit.com

19.Tinfoil Cyberman:

u/Pgozur / Via reddit.com

20.And finally, a bread guitar:

loaf of bread in the shape of a guitar
u/cryle042 / Via reddit.com