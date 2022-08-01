20 Cute Summer Outfits That Will Make Dressing a Breeze

Kristina Rutkowski
·16 min read

Summer is heating up, and if you’re searching for cute outfit ideas for the beach, summer weddings and any other occasion while you’re having sun in the fun, you’ve come to the right place. Looking your best in a heatwave can seem challenging at times, but it doesn’t have to be. If there is one thing to remember this summer, it’s to keep things easy. “Looking and feeling effortless is key when it comes to summer dressing,” Sari Sloane, founder of Everafter and The Westside, tells WWD. This philosophy is the solution to perfecting any summer look. 

Choosing your shapes and fabrics for summer should both be simple (think one-and-done dresses, flowy pants, and wide-leg jeans). “Soft and natural silhouettes are perfect for warm evenings, and bright pops of color reflect summer’s happy vibe,” Sloane says.

More from WWD

“The fabric should feel soft, light on the body, and comfortable,” Meredith Melling, Chief Officer of La Ligne, tells us. When temperatures rise, staying cool and comfortable are high priority. I tend to gravitate towards breezy cotton dresses and flat sandals. If I find a versatile dress that I love, I can accessorize it in so many different ways to suit different occasions.”  

Accessories are crucial when it comes to situational dressing. Swapping a beach bag for something smaller and with more structure for evening, can completely change a look. Changing out a sandal for a heel, elevates any outfit for evening. “Location, crowd, and vibe all contribute to choosing the right outfit,” Sloane says. “A barbecue, beach party, or dressing for a vacation all lend themselves to different styling. My advice is to get into the mood of the party or trip and go for it.” 

Dressing for the occasion is important, but dressing for your personal mood is even more necessary. “Dopamine dressing is a trend that has registered with our customer,” Melling says. “The bolder and brighter the dress, the harder it is to keep in stock.” These mood-lifting trends, like bold colors, vibrant prints, sequins and shine, resonated strongly across the Spring/Summer runways. Make sure to look for items that bring joy while you create your summer outfits, as it is the best season to test out new trends and have a little fun with fashion

Keep scrolling with these pointers in mind, to find our favorite pieces for cute summer outfits ahead. 

Cute Summer Outfits for 2022

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

La Ligne Constance Empire Waist Silk Maxi Dress

The Quirky Printed Dress 

I love to push my prints and color palette over the summer, opting for unexpected acid brights or quirky prints,” Melling tells WWD. And we recommend just that. This silk maxi dress is the perfect summer starter style. Bursting with swirls of color, the print is grounded by a navy pattern throughout. Dress yours up or down depending on the occasion. A simple slide sandal and a straw designer handbag pair well for a day brunch. Swap the accessories for evening with a metallic heel, statement earrings, and a beaded clutch and you have your new go-to wedding outfit

La Ligne Constance Empire Waist Silk Maxi Dress
La Ligne Constance Empire Waist Silk Maxi Dress




La Ligne Constance Empire Waist Silk Maxi Dress

$395


Buy Now

The Westside Collection Valentina Top

The Printed Matching Set 

I’ve been seeing customers flock to sets with cropped tops and fuller skirts, like our Valentina top and Sienna Wrap skirt,” says Sloane. The swirly print offers a softer play on the tie-dye trend, while flowy silk provides comfort for all day wear. The flattering, off-the-shoulder crop top silhouette balances the high-waist of the matching wrap skirt for an easy outfit. Alternatively, you can break the pieces apart for even more styling solutions. The top goes well with your favorite high-waisted summer jeans and the skirt can be paired with everything from tanks and t-shirts to fitted bodysuits. Just add your favorite sandal and you are good to go. 

The Westside Collection Valentina Top
The Westside Collection Valentina Top




The Westside Collection Valentina Top

$395


Buy Now

ByTiMo Gingham Cotton Poplin Smocked Top

The Smocked Blouse

We can’t get enough of the smocked tops and dresses that are popping up everywhere this season, but this style is even sweeter, by combining gingham, another of our favorite spring trends, into one adorable garment. The 100% cotton-poplin gingham fabric and voluminous balloon sleeves will keep you cool on hot days. The square-cut neckline will flatter your neckline and leave room for a fab pendant necklace to be shown off. Wear yours with the matching mini, or high-waisted straight-leg jeans for a relaxed weekend look. 

byTiMo Gingham Cotton Poplin Smocked Top
byTiMo Gingham Cotton Poplin Smocked Top




ByTiMo Gingham Cotton Poplin Smocked Top

$235


Buy Now

Everlane The Tourist Pant

The Linen Trouser Pant 

A wide-leg, pleated front pant will be your savior on muggy days when you have little inspiration for cute outfits. Made from ultra-breathable linen and organic cotton, these pants will become a fast favorite due to the relaxed fit and endless styling opportunities (although we love the simple pairing with a crisp white t-shirt). We also love the pockets on the front and back, giving it the utilitarian feel. Wear it to work with a classic designer tote bag and slip-on slides to maximize the “tourist” feel for which this pant is named or try a crop-top for an evening feel. As one customer raves, “Absolutely love these pants. True to size. So so cute.” 

Everlane The Tourist Pant
Everlane The Tourist Pant




Everlane The Tourist Pant

$98 
$68


Buy Now

Aquazzura Almost Bare Sandal Flat

The Metallic Flat Sandal 

Upgrade your footwear game for summer with a metallic sandal that will take you from day to night in a heartbeat. Aquazzura’s minimalist thong style is made in Italy from mirrored leather and comes in both silver and gold colorways. The easy shoe pairs comfortably with all your favorite summertime essentials. Try yours with printed palazzo pants and a billowy blouse for a pajama-style look that will take you from beach to street shopping and more. 

Aquazzura Almost Bare Sandal Flat
Aquazzura Almost Bare Sandal Flat




Aquazzura Almost Bare Sandal Flat

$475


Buy Now

Related: 25 Cute Summer Sandals That Will Be Heavy in Your Rotation

The Westside Maya Ruffle One-Shoulder Bodysuit

The One-Shouldered Ruffle Bodysuit 

“We’re selling lots of bodysuits. We have a one-shoulder ruffle bodysuit that’s already a bestseller in the collection. They look great with a wide-leg relaxed jean or a long skirt,” Sloane tells WWD. This flattering shape will highlight your neckline and toned arms with a one-shouldered silhouette. The statement ruffle amps up the feminine feel on this ballet pink toned suit, while the soft jersey body will smooth and provide comfort with every bottom pairing, but especially with flared jeans

The Westside Maya Ruffle One Shoulder Bodysuit
The Westside Maya Ruffle One Shoulder Bodysuit




The Westside Maya Ruffle One-Shoulder Bodysuit

$195


Buy Now

Related: The 25 Best Bodysuits for Every Style and Occasion

Nili Lotan Josette High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The Wide-Leg White Jean 

White jeans are a summer closet essential and this Nili Lotan wide-leg version is a must-have for all denim lovers (and are particularly flattering for curvy women). The high-waisted cut will enhance the natural waistline and provide an elongating effect with the wide-leg, slightly longer pant shape. The Josette style is available in sizes 24 to 30. Style yours with a striped tee for a nautical feel, or try an embroidered bohemian style top for an eclectic vibe. A platform sandal will balance out the length of the jean and a simple leather belt will finish off every outfit with a polished touch. 

Nili Lotan Josette high-rise wide-leg jeans
Nili Lotan Josette high-rise wide-leg jeans




Nili Lotan Josette high-rise wide-leg jeans

$425


Buy Now

Related: The 18 Best White Jeans for Cute Summer Outfits

Altuzarra Tandy Skirt

The Lightweight Printed Floral Skirt 

A cotton midi skirt is another essential closet buy for summer. This style from Altuzarra features a tonal blue floral motif print that is soft and subtle. The drawstring tie-waist and button front closure add special details to the classic shape. A side slit will show a little skin and keep things still sexy. Style yours with everything from workout crop tops to simple knit tank tops or even a button down shirt for the office. Lace-up gladiator sandals will accessorize perfectly for a refined outfit idea.  

Altuzarra Tandy Skirt
Altuzarra Tandy Skirt




Altuzarra Tandy Skirt

$315


Buy Now

Veronica Beard Livina Tank

The Crochet Tank Top

Crochet was heavy on the runway and this tank top is the ideal piece to inject the trend into your everyday wardrobe. Veronica Beard’s soft, cotton pullover style will be comfortable, chic and take crochet beyond beachware. The thicker strap and square neckline allows for bra straps to be covered, for those who prefer to have extra support. Tuck yours into a billowy, high-waisted pant for a riviera feel, or pair yours with denim cut-off shorts for a weekend of city wandering. 

Veronica Beard Livina Tank
Veronica Beard Livina Tank




Veronica Beard Livina Tank

$348


Buy Now

Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Basket Tote

The Designer Basket Bag

You can never go wrong with a designer beach bag, especially when it comes in a classic, Jane Birkin-inspired shape, like this straw basket bag. Loewe’s chic leather straps and leather logo patch will make sure yours stands out in a crowd. The bag is big enough to fit all the essentials and more, but small enough not to overwhelm, like a true beach bag size would. Toss over your shoulder for a picnic in the park for an effortless French girl vibe.    

Loewe Small leather-trimmed basket tote
Loewe Small leather-trimmed basket tote




Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Basket Tote

$490


Buy Now

Related: The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Alex Mill Summer Short Suit Pant

The Summer Short Suit Pant

Suiting can be worn all year round if you look for the right fabric and cuts to match the season. Linen is the ideal fabric for summer and linen dresses, along with suit separates, like these pleat-front tailored shorts, are office appropriate. Pair them with the matching vest and blazer for the full three-piece suit or break it up with just the vest, short and fisherman sandals for a cute and comfortable look. I will be living in these all summer! Second purchase after buying the navy. Was concerned about how the linen would look after hang drying (not ironed). Pleasantly surprised that it works either way — crisp and structured and air dried and drape-y,” one customer reviews. 

Alex Mill Summer Short Suit Pant
Alex Mill Summer Short Suit Pant




Alex Mill Summer Short Suit Pant

$135


Buy Now

Zimmermann The Terry Cloth Pant

The Terry Cloth Pant

Sloane also recommends “towel terry dressing with a chic, vintage feel” as another top trend to try this summer. These Zimmerman drawstring pants are made from soft, cotton terry cloth fabric and feature a retro-inspired fleur-de-lis print, channeling beach clubs of the 1960s. These will of course make a great cover-up for days by the pool, but you can also wear these pants for everyday with a white t-shirt and dressier sandals for weekend errands or a brunch al fresco. Complete the look with oversized round sunglasses in a gradient color to capture the retro essence. 

Zimmermann The Terry Cloth Pant
Zimmermann The Terry Cloth Pant

 




Zimmermann The Terry Cloth Pant

$375


Buy Now

La Ligne Twist-Front Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

The White Poplin Dress 

La Ligne’s white poplin dress is a classic with a twist, featuring a gathered top, puffed short sleeves, and a tiered skirt for a chic and feminine play on the shirt dress. “We are all excited about the LWD (Little White Dress) as a crisp summer statement that looks great with neutral accessories or bold pops of color and can certainly serve summer brides at their many different wedding related events,” Melling says. Whichever way you choose, play with accessories for an entirely different look each time you wear it. 

La Ligne Twist-front cotton-poplin midi dress
La Ligne Twist-front cotton-poplin midi dress




La Ligne Twist-Front Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

$395


Buy Now

Chelsea Paris Remy Heel

The Bold Strappy Sandal

When you need a little pick-me-up, reach for a vibrant pump to dress up any outfit. Chelsea Paris’ signature Remy style, is a strappy shoe that has a square toe, wrap ankle with buckle closure and 3 inch heel. Available in bright red and neon green, it is an easy way to inject color into your summer wardrobe. As Melling suggests, “I personally love all the crisp white dresses that I can add colorful accessories to.” This shoe would complement a white dress fabulously, but also works well with playful printed dresses or classic jeans and a tee. 

Chelsea Paris Remy Heel
Chelsea Paris Remy Heel




Chelsea Paris Remy Heel

$395


Buy Now

Reformation Tasha Tank

The White Tank Top 

Perhaps it was the clean white tank top that walked the Prada FW22 runway on Kaia Gerber and Hunter Schafer, but ever since, white tanks have been on our mind. This Reformation style is an affordable alternative, made sustainably in Los Angeles from ribbed organic cotton. The high-cut neckline and wider strap make it a cool take on a classic. Wear yours with your favorite high-waisted jeans for a casual moment or a sequin skirt and metallic heels for a night out, inspired by the runway.   




Reformation Tasha Tank

$38


Buy Now

Dôen Samara Top

The Romantic Blouse 

Summer dressing calls for breathable, oversized tops that don’t stick to the skin. Florals are always in fashion and when suited with one of Dôen’s free-flowing top silhouettes, it’s a match made in heaven. It’s all in the details with this one, featuring delicate scalloped ruffles and a whimsical feel. Style yours with shorts or jeans for casual days, or a high-waisted poplin skirt for a dressier feel. Ballet flats will complement the romantic nature of the top, and simple gold hoops and chain jewelry will top off any look with finesse. 

DÔEN Samara Top
DÔEN Samara Top




BUY NOW:

$198


Buy Now

Vince Sequined Midi Skirt

The Sequin Skirt 

Events and nights out on the town are finally back, so it is the perfect opportunity to lean into another runway hit: sequins and shine. This fully embellished, A-line skirt from Vince will make evening dressing a breeze this summer. Date night calls for simplicity, so pair yours with a tank or tee and a simple sandal. A special event is the time to go more over-the-top with this style. Play with textured shine by pairing it with a draped satin top and statement platform pumps for a disco-inspired take.   

Vince Sequined Midi Skirt
Vince Sequined Midi Skirt




Vince Sequined Midi Skirt

$434


Buy Now

Self Portrait Pink Gingham Print Chiffon Midi Dress

The Gingham Dress 

If you have a summer of weddings to attend, you will want to look for stylish dresses that can be reworn and reworked in different ways. Gingham, traditionally associated with daytime wear, takes an elevated form when printed on soft chiffon, as seen on this Self Portrait number. A corset-inspired bodice and darling sweetheart neckline solidifies the romantic mood. Pair yours with pearl drop earrings and chunky heels for a wedding guest appropriate look, and then swap for flats for your next garden party. 

Self Portrait Pink Gingham Print Chiffon Midi Dress
Self Portrait Pink Gingham Print Chiffon Midi Dress




Self Portrait Pink Gingham Print Chiffon Midi Dress

$495


Buy Now

Completedworks Tra-La-La Pearl 14K Gold Vermeil Earrings

The Pearl Drop Earring 

Fashion’s obsession with pearls is still going strong, and we can’t get enough of them. Completedworks stunning drop earrings are not your grandmother’s pearls. Handcrafted in sterling silver plated with 14k yellow gold vermeil, these freshwater pearls take on a modern spin with the cluster design. Wear these with everything from casual looks for a little something extra to dressier outfits for evenings out, weddings and beyond. 

Completedworks Tra-La-La Pearl 14K Gold Vermeil Earrings
Completedworks Tra-La-La Pearl 14K Gold Vermeil Earrings




Completedworks Tra-La-La Pearl 14K Gold Vermeil Earrings

$305


Buy Now

 

La DoubleJ Long Coverup Printed Pareo

The Printed Pareo Skirt 

Some may call it a sarong, some may call it a wrap, but pareos are all about versatility. “We always introduce pareos, in the prints we are offering for the summer season, and they are a great styling tool,” Melling notes. “You can wear it as a skirt, a dress or use it as a scarf on cool summer nights or plane trips.” Ground this vibrant print with plain colored pairings, like a simple white bikini or black one piece from one of the best swimsuit brands. Summertime accessories like raffia bags, leather sandals and beach jewelry will forever make a cute summer outfit.    

DoubleJ pareo
DoubleJ pareo




La DoubleJ Long Coverup Printed Pareo

$145


Buy Now

Meet the Experts 

Sari Sloane and Haro Keledjian, the visionary wife + husband team behind Intermix, returned to retail and founded the Greenwich Retail Group (GRG) in 2017 with two complimentary retail destinations: The Westside, a California inspired women’s boutique, and Everafter, a one-stop-shop for the modern parent in search of stylish options for kids and teens. Previously a buyer for Bergdorf Goodman, then Fashion Director of Intermix, Sloane has more than found her role within the retail industry. She launched 3 private collections for each brand under the GRG umbrella in Summer 2021. She resides in NYC with her husband and 3 daughters.

Meredith Melling began her career in NYC at Vogue in 1999 as an assistant in the fashion department, after graduating from Tufts University. She quickly became Senior Market Editor and oversaw the popular Index section and the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund. The latter gave her unique perspective into both the successes and challenges of emerging brands. In 2010, she was named Fashion Director at Vogue.com. Three years later Meredith and fellow Vogue colleague, Valerie Macaulay, founded La Marque, a content and styling consultancy with clients like Tiffany, Theory, Lily Aldridge and Ashley Graham. In 2016, they partnered with Molly Howard to launch La Ligne, a direct to consumer fashion brand for the stripe-obsessed. Meredith balances her career in fashion with a growing family that includes four children and their three rescue dogs.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor with a focus on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering all things trends and shopping related. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best brands available on the market today. 

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and