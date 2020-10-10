20 new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick; second case announced at a school

There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the province's total number of active cases to 57.

The province is also reporting its second school-related case at Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, in the Campbellton region.

At a news conference on Saturday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the news was not what anyone hopes for at the beginning of a Thanksgiving long weekend.

"This long weekend might not be what we planned, but I encourage you to take a moment and be thankful for all that we have," Russell said.

"And if you know people who are working in essential services or health-care settings or public health ... please offer them your support."

Twelve of the new cases are in the Moncton region, seven are in the Campbellton region and one is in the Fredericton region, she said.

The new case in the Fredericton region is a person in their 50s and is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

Nine of the 12 cases in the Moncton region are related to the outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame and three are under investigation.

Those cases include one person in their 20s, two people in their 60s, two people in their 70s, four people in their 80s, and 3 people in their 90s, she said.

The seven cases in the Campbellton region are related to a regional outbreak in the area, which includes Dalhousie.

They include one person under 19 years old, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 50s, two people in their 60s, and one person in their 70s.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said contract tracing in relation to the case at Académie Notre-Dame is ongoing and will determine what public health measures are taken.

"If there is any risk of a case or a contact, you will hear from Public Health," Cardy said, addressing parents watching Saturday's news conference.

A government release sent Saturday said parents should watch for more information over the weekend.

This is the second school-related COVID-19 case in New Brunswick, after a case was announced at Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton on Friday.

The Moncton and Campbellton regions remain in the "orange" level of restrictions under the province's COVID-19 plan, and travel into and out of these regions is discouraged except for essential services, Russell said.

"Travel to get your hair done does not constitute essential service," she said.

Russell acknowledged there were likely many post-secondary students hoping to go home to those regions this weekend to be with family for Thanksgiving.

“If you haven’t already left, we’re really asking you not to travel to those zones at this time as we really need to slow the spread," she said.

Anyone who has travelled into those regions from other parts of the province, or other parts of the Atlantic region, needs to be vigilant about social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring for symptoms, she said — especially when they leave the regions and return to wherever they live. Masks became mandatory in all indoor public spaces in New Brunswick on Friday. Russell reminded people in the Moncton and Campbellton regions that they must wear masks when they are outdoors as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press